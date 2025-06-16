14 best anti-frizz products that will tame your locks

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Silky-smooth, healthy hair is now within reach, thanks to these tried and tested frizz-battling products
Whether it shows up in between washes, following heat damage or as a result of the great British weather, frizz can get the better of us all sometimes. Our hair can be really sensitive to its surroundings but the best anti-frizz products are capable of smoothing things over.
Frizz, in its simplest form, happens when hair is damaged or is not properly moisturised or hydrated. This can cause hair cuticles (the outer layer of strands) to lift up, so that more moisture can pass through, giving us that frazzled, fluffy look. This is why the problem can often increase in humid areas where there is lots of moisture in the air – Remember that episode of Friends when Monica visits Barbados? “It’s the humidity!”
Now, before you go reaching for the hair straighteners, there are easier and healthier ways to manage frizz. The first may break some hearts but those lovely hot showers might be making frizz worse, as the heat strips hair of its natural oils. If you can’t abide the idea of taking a tepid shower, at least try a 30-second cold blast at the end to help close hair cuticles.
Other tips include not over-brushing, using a sulphate-free shampoo and a microfiber towel instead of a regular one, and using a good quality heat protectant.
Thankfully, there are plenty of beauty buys dedicated to defeating frizz and we’ve tried and tested a whole range of them to bring you the best anti-frizz products on the market.
We spent a few months trying a range of products on our hair, in an attempt to banish the frizz. We tested for price, ease of use, convenience, smell and, of course, the frizz-busting results. We tested on both wet and dry hair, where appropriate, and took note of both the look and feel of our hair, which is naturally curly, once dried. We also kept an eye on how long results lasted before needing a touch-up and made sure not to change the rest of our hair routine too much, so each anti-frizz product could shine individually.
Ella has written for IndyBest since 2023, covering everything from sulphate-free shampoos to scalp sunscreens. She is well-versed in how to care for curly, frizz-prone hair care. Not only does she have curly locks herself but, for The Independent, she’s visited specialist salons and spoken to experts, including trichologist consultant Ross Clubb. Now, in testing the best anti-frizz products, she’s put her curls through a variety of different topical and tech products – here’s how she got on.
When it comes to frizz, we love a quick-fix product that also helps to elongate the time before we need to wash our hair and start all over again – and this styling creme certainly hits the mark. Courtesy of organic hair company Mielle, this product demonstrates perfectly the brand’s hair ethos: clean ingredients, affordability and healthier hair.
When your hair is starting to get to that lacklustre stage, we suggest reaching for a pump of this stuff. We applied it by using small amounts to smooth over frizz, then moving into a scrunching motion to encourage texture and curls. It really does work a treat. It doesn’t leave hair feeling crunchy or tacky, as many similar products do. Instead, it simply resets hair back to how bouncy, shiny and defined it was when you first dried it.
With a powerful minty scent that’s reminiscent of a spa treatment, it acts as a texturising product as well as a frizz buster. Plus, it can be used on wet hair and costs less than £8 – what more could you want?
Our tester has been carrying around this product in their bag for years, as it’s ideal for any frizz emergencies. We love this product’s compact size, which makes it ideal for on-the-go touch-ups, and it’s a great price, too.
The oil can be used on wet or dry hair but we particularly like using it on dry strands as it leaves hair exceptionally glossy and helps smooth frizziness, especially at the ends. Our only issue is we often run out due to the diddy 50ml size of the bottle. Also, try to avoid applying it to your roots too much, as hair can start to look greasy after a few days of reapplying.
Using a hair wrap is a great way to protect your locks while you sleep. Often, as we toss and turn, we can stress out our hair, causing breakage and, of course, frizz.
This hair wrap from Silke London is 100 per cent silk and not only does it look and feel luxurious, it also does a great job of protecting your hair overnight. The silk helps hair cuticles lie flat and, therefore, not appear frizzy. We woke up with our hair looking even better than when we went to sleep and our curls were firmly intact with no bedhead in sight.
Our one gripe is that the size is on the smaller side. So, while this means it has a nice snug fit and doesn’t budge overnight, those with lots of hair might struggle to fit it all in.
A silk pillowcase may seem like an unnecessary extravagance but the benefits to our hair and skin are well documented. Silk is less absorbent than cotton, meaning it supports hair and skin in its maintenance of moisture overnight. Swapping to silk can also reduce static caused by tossing and turning, meaning you will no longer wake with a frizzy mane.
This pillowcase from Only Curls is a great pick – designed specifically with high-maintenance hair in mind, the material felt incredibly soft against our skin and there wasn’t a flyaway in sight come morning, either.
As far as silk products go, we think the price is reasonable, too – this pillowcase was even named best budget option in our round-up of top silk pillowcases.
This shampoo and conditioner combo does an excellent job at frizz-busting. The cleanser (£22, Lookfantastic.com) penetrated our thick hair with ease and had a delightful fruity scent that we couldn’t get enough of, which is a good thing as the smell stuck around long after drying.
Both the cleanser and conditioner (£23, Lookfantastic.com) left hair extremely moisturised, coating each strand in a moisture-rich combination of argan oil, coconut butter, watermelon seed and blackcurrant, ensuring soft, shiny locks all day long. While our hair was certainly frizz-free, it did feel on the heavy side, so be sure to use the products sparingly, especially if you have thinner hair.
When it comes to styling and defining curly hair, a diffuser is a must. The hair-dryer attachment works by broadening and reducing airflow, enabling it to be gentler on curls, therefore decreasing the risk of frizz caused by heat while also encouraging further bounce and volume.
If there’s a brand we trust when it comes to producing bounce and volume, it’s Drybar. The renowned chain of blowout hair salons knows a thing or two about hair, and this diffuser proves that. It gently massages your locks as it dries, helping to lift and visibly smooth curls.
While it can take a long time, the end product is worth it, as we were left with tight and bouncy curls, and any signs of frizz suitably busted. We did find the prongs a little sharp but it’s nothing we couldn’t get used to.
We also love finishing off our blow dry with Drybar’s final call frizz and static control mist (£25, Lookfantastic.com), which will become your new best friend if your hair suffers from static or is particularly weather-reactive.
This in-shower treatment has a gel-like consistency and is designed to be applied all over your hair (similarly to a mask) following shampoo and conditioner. Simply leave it on for a minute or two then wash it out – easy.
The treatment claims to reduce frizz by 73 per cent for up to 72 hours, thanks to time-released humidity protection and the inclusion of skincare favourite ingredient glycolic acid, which is used to smooth cuticles while creating a barrier to protect from frizz-causing stressors.
The scent is refreshing and citrusy, and the treatment left our hair feeling satin soft and looking shinier than before. Although the spout design implies you should apply the product directly to the scalp, the formula is a lot thicker than we expected, so we would resist doing this out of fear of product build-up. While the frizz was certainly gone at first, it did start to reappear in the lead up to our next wash day.
First of all, this product has an amazing smell – musky, indulgent, and reminiscent of a trip to the salon. Released as one of the heroes of Kevin Murphy’s blow dry range, this spray is designed to be heat activated, prepping and smoothing hair while simultaneously protecting it from damage.
The product itself felt super lightweight and delicate on our locks. It uses chains of polymers to form a hydrophobic shield around the hair, locking in moisture to prevent frizz while protecting from heat exposure. Our hair felt like it had additional softness and moisture to it, and, once dry, our hair felt light and airy.
We love the fact this hair dryer has built-in frizz control – talk about two birds, one stone. The device uses advanced plasma technology to aid moisture-balancing ionic systems. The combination of positive and negative ions leaves hair moisturised while it dries, resulting in frizz-free perfection.
With three power settings and three temperate levels, this hair dryer offers nice versatility – the best way to dry curly hair is to go low and slow, and that was easy to do with this device. It comes with both a smoothing nozzle for straight tresses and a diffuser for curly hair days. We particularly like the diffuser and found it created lively, bouncy curls.
We also appreciated the speed with which the hair dryer accomplished its mission. It shaved off 15 minutes from our usual drying time, which was great as we usually have to spend ages drying our hair – until our arms feel like they are going to fall off, in fact. While we did struggle to get more volume at the roots, we’re sure that with a bit of practice, this hair dryer will be a curl’s best friend.
When our tester started looking into anti-frizz products, this chic bottle from Living Proof came up time and time again. It’s a lightweight, delicious-smelling aerosol that promises to de-frizz hair instantly, creating smoothness between washes.
Made with a blend of five-oils, the weightless formula locks in moisture around the follicle encouraging shine and softness. We did find this to be a great product for tackling flyaways, especially on straighter hair. The product works best when brushed in, as this helps smooth the hair into slippery submission. However, we found it didn’t work quite as well on curly hair, as brushing through becomes a little more complicated.
For those with shorter hair styles who still battle with the odd frizz cloud, we have to recommend Kevin Murphy’s easy rider. With a thick yet smooth consistency, it’s perfect for controlling and shaping shorter locks. We found it does a great job at keeping hair in place and flyaway halos at bay. A little goes a long way, too, as a pea-sized amount in the palm of your hand is all you need.
Our tester especially appreciated how, despite its strong hold, this product didn’t leave hair feeling clumpy or crispy. There’s also vitamin H to help prevent hair loss and boost scalp health, and antioxidant-rich green tea to prevent breakages.
When thinking about anti-frizz products, a showerhead may not be the first thing that springs to mind. However, this one comes fitted with clever filters that remove the impurities from water, which is particularly useful for those of us living in hard-water areas. Hard water means water with a higher concentration of natural minerals, usually occurring in areas where the water source comes from places with lots of limestone or chalk. These minerals can result in some serious dryness for our skin and hair, which, in turn, can cause frizziness.
Depending on your current shower setup, it should be quick and easy to swap your old showerhead for this one. The head uses KDF 55 to reduce water-soluble metals and, by doing this, the brand claims it decreases the chance of irritation, breakouts and rashes on those with sensitive skin.
We found the head boosted our shower pressure greatly, meaning our thick hair was penetrated more evenly, while washing our hair also felt smoother and we noticed less dried-out texture to our strands.
When it comes to combating frizz, we love a good serum. Thicker than oils, serums can seal in moisture better, helping hair to feel nourished but not greasy. This serum from Noughty is a great example, at a great price. Small but mighty, adding this to our pre-drying routine certainly helped reduce frizz and encourage definition, with only a pea-sized amount needed to achieve the intended goal.
We were impressed to find out this little bottle packs an impressive amount of heat protection, too, keeping hair safe against temperatures of up to 220C. This is, therefore, a relatively affordable two-in-one product that’s ideal for those wanting to streamline their routine.
This anti-frizz hair oil is housed in a classy glass bottle and we just loved displaying it in prime position in our bathroom. Made with Kakadu plum and safflower oil, this product is designed to suit both low- and high-porosity hair. This, along with the fact you can enjoy its benefits when used on wet, dry, clean or unwashed hair makes it a really versatile formula.
We found this oil was great for adding a healthy dose of shine and a sweet fragrance to hair, almost doubling as a hair perfume. While it wasn’t the toughest when it came to fighting frizz on thick dry locks, we loved the sheen it provided when used on wet hair before drying.
Bread also offers loads of great products for those with textured hair, we especially like the enormous satin scrunchies (£14, Spacenk.com), which leave no kinks and help tame frizz when hair is tied up. Plus, they manage to wrap around thick curly hair several times without threatening to snap or lose their shape.
We were pleasantly surprised by the diversity of the anti-frizz hair products we tested. The Hello Klean purifying showerhead is a simple swap that can benefit both your skin and hair, while we loved the two-in-one effect of the BaByliss hydro-fusion anti-frizz 2100 hair dryer. However, our overall winner had to be the Mielle rosemary mint daily styling creme, as it satisfied the lazy girl within us, thanks to its ease of use and remarkable results that rescued frizzy hair in mere seconds. A special shout out goes to the Silke hair wrap and Only Curls pillowcase for making us feel extremely luxurious and for delivering frizz-free peace of mind as we slept.
