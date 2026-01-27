12 best hair oils for shine and frizz control, tested on three hair types

Hair oils are perhaps some of the most useful styling multitaskers. Yes, they deliver shine and smooth flyaways, but their real value lies in what they do for your strands long after you’ve finished styling. From strengthening strands to reducing breakage and helping hair look healthier over time, take this as your sign to give your wash-day regimen a hair oil upgrade.

Of course, not all oils are created equal. Much like a hair mask or bonding treatment, finding the right hair oil formula depends on your hair type, texture and even your day-to-day environment. “The best hair oil is the one which will meet the needs of your specific hair type, texture and scalp condition and takes into consideration factors like climate, lifestyle and any concerns you’d like to address,” explains Kuldeep Knox, founder of Chāmpo.

She notes that richer oils with higher fat and protein content, such as argan or coconut, can benefit damaged or brittle hair, while finer or thinning strands tend to fare better with lighter options like macadamia or abyssinian oil. Daily hair straightening, air conditioning and environmental stressors all take their toll, making ingredient choice key to protecting and repairing the hair cuticle.

With Knox’s expertise in tow, our seasoned testers – Vanese, Lauren and Eva – trialled a wide range of formulas to identify the best hair oils for every hair type, from fine and fragile to curly, coily and seriously unruly.

Read more: 13 best leave-in conditioners that are deeply hydrating for every hair type

The best hair oils for 2026 are:

Best overall – Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: £58.50, Boots.com

– Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: £58.50, Boots.com Best budget pick – John Frieda frizz ease miraculous recovery oil: £8.99, Sephora.co.uk

– John Frieda frizz ease miraculous recovery oil: £8.99, Sephora.co.uk Best for frizzy hair – Moroccanoil treatment original: £38.50, Amazon.co.uk

– Moroccanoil treatment original: £38.50, Amazon.co.uk Best honey-based formula – Gisou hair oil: £37, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Gisou hair oil: £37, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best lightweight option – Olaplex no7 hair oil: £18, Amazon.co.uk

How we tested the best hair oils

A selection of the best hair oils we tested for this review ( Lauren Cunningham )

For context, we tested hair oils on coily hair, sitting at 4C on the hair chart, long, thick, wavy hair, most similar to 2C, and long, thick, 1C straight hair over a month-long period. When testing, we considered price, performance, scent and ingredients to determine the best hair oil for each hair type. Further down you’ll find an extended list of the criteria we paid attention to while testing.

Read more: 11 best heat protection sprays to keep hair healthy, strong and glossy