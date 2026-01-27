The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
12 best hair oils for shine and frizz control, tested on three hair types
Putting a range of formulas to the test, we’ve found the oils for every hair type
Hair oils are perhaps some of the most useful styling multitaskers. Yes, they deliver shine and smooth flyaways, but their real value lies in what they do for your strands long after you’ve finished styling. From strengthening strands to reducing breakage and helping hair look healthier over time, take this as your sign to give your wash-day regimen a hair oil upgrade.
Of course, not all oils are created equal. Much like a hair mask or bonding treatment, finding the right hair oil formula depends on your hair type, texture and even your day-to-day environment. “The best hair oil is the one which will meet the needs of your specific hair type, texture and scalp condition and takes into consideration factors like climate, lifestyle and any concerns you’d like to address,” explains Kuldeep Knox, founder of Chāmpo.
She notes that richer oils with higher fat and protein content, such as argan or coconut, can benefit damaged or brittle hair, while finer or thinning strands tend to fare better with lighter options like macadamia or abyssinian oil. Daily hair straightening, air conditioning and environmental stressors all take their toll, making ingredient choice key to protecting and repairing the hair cuticle.
With Knox’s expertise in tow, our seasoned testers – Vanese, Lauren and Eva – trialled a wide range of formulas to identify the best hair oils for every hair type, from fine and fragile to curly, coily and seriously unruly.
The best hair oils for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: £58.50, Boots.com
- Best budget pick – John Frieda frizz ease miraculous recovery oil: £8.99, Sephora.co.uk
- Best for frizzy hair – Moroccanoil treatment original: £38.50, Amazon.co.uk
- Best honey-based formula – Gisou hair oil: £37, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best lightweight option – Olaplex no7 hair oil: £18, Amazon.co.uk
How we tested the best hair oils
For context, we tested hair oils on coily hair, sitting at 4C on the hair chart, long, thick, wavy hair, most similar to 2C, and long, thick, 1C straight hair over a month-long period. When testing, we considered price, performance, scent and ingredients to determine the best hair oil for each hair type. Further down you’ll find an extended list of the criteria we paid attention to while testing.
1Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil
- Best hair oil overall
- Size 100ml
- Key ingredients Amla extract, camellia oil, argan oil
- For hair type All hair types
- Suitable for vegans No
- Why we love it
- Heat protector
- Fights frizz
- Works on all hair types
- Take note
- Not suitable for vegans
The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base, and it’s easy to see why. The gorgeous golden packaging adds a little luxury to your everyday routine, and I’m a sucker for luxe-looking bottles. But, of course, it’s what’s on the inside that really counts, and the elixir ultimate certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay. It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz. So, whether used on damp hair as a primer or dry hair as a finisher, Kérastase took the top spot for me as the best all-rounder. Lauren Cunningham
The packaging alone of this Kérastase hair oil had me mesmerised. The unique golden bottle makes for a perfect addition to any beauty cabinet. However, the real star is the formulation of the oil that caters to my 4C hair type whether I’m wearing it out naturally or in a braided style. It’s a multipurpose product and can be used as a primer, finisher or refresher, along with its heat protection up to 230C.
I love to use it to refresh my hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy, and I’ve found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel. Plus, it’s jam-packed with oils from argan, camellia and marula for a truly divine smell.
I’ve recently started going for wash and blow dry appointments at the Amazon Salon and my stylist Korell Williams uses a range of Kérastase products on me, including the elixir ultime which they swear by. If it’s good enough for the professionals, it’s certainly good enough for me. Vanese Maddix
2John Frieda frizz ease miraculous recovery oil
- Best budget hair oil
- Size 100ml
- Key ingredients Dimethicone, argan oil, coconut oil and moringa oil
- For hair type Dry, frizzy, damaged hair
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Fights frizz
- Take note
- Can be drying
Coming in at just £8, this hair oil is a real bargain buy. Argan oil, coconut oil and moringa oil are the key ingredients working to smooth strands and add shine. But dimethicone is the key ingredient used to fight frizz, which is the aim of the game for this hair oil. As someone with a lot of frizz to fight, I can safely say this hair oil delivers.
Dimethicone is famous for giving a sleek, silky look to hair, although it is a rather controversial ingredient. While some people love it for its silky smooth texture, others find it can be quite drying, as its glossing effects stop moisture from penetrating strands. I’d recommend doing your research beforehand to check it’s right for your hair type and texture, as those with dry ends may wish to stay away. LC
3Dior Miss Dior hair oil
- Best scented hair oil
- Size 30ml
- Key ingredients Essential Rose wax
- For hair types Suitable for all hair types
- Suitable for vegans No
- Why we love it
- Great smell
- Take note
- Scent is the main selling point
I don’t usually gravitate towards popular luxury brands when it comes to hair products as I find a lot of them to be quite gimmicky and not suitable for afro hair types. But I decided to give Dior’s hair oil a chance and I haven’t looked back.
It does a great job of adding a radiant and shiny look and feel, and I love using it as the last step in my hair routine as it gives me the same excitement that I get from spritzing myself in my favourite perfumes. The formula is enriched in essential rose wax and as you can imagine, this along with the infusion of the signature Miss Dior blooming bouquet scent makes for incredible smelling hair. VM
4Moroccanoil treatment original
- Best oil for frizzy hair
- Size 100ml
- Key ingredients Argan oil
- For hair type All hair types, especially frizz-prone hair
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Hydrating
- Can be used as a pre-wash scalp treatment
- Take note
- Not for fine hair
Moroccanoil is one of the most famous hair oil brands, building a strong reputation as the go-to solution for hard-to-tame manes. Working with the hero ingredient, argan oil – which comes from the argan tree native to Morocco, hence the name – it is thicker than the likes of coconut oil, jojoba oil or castor oil. Although suitable for all hair types, it will work best for those with thicker, frizzier locks (ie, someone with a similar hair type to me).
A little goes a long way, and the handy pump distributes the perfect amount, so long as you press it gently. I love using this on the ends of my hair, as argan oil works wonders to help heal split ends, moisturise strands and reduce breakage. For a deeper treatment, I also like to work it into my roots for an hour pre-washing to give my scalp some much-needed TLC. LC
5Celui nourishing hair oil
- Best natural hair oil
- Size 30ml
- Key ingredients Jojoba seed oil, lavender flower oil and olive oil
- For hair types All hair types
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- All natural
Although you may not have already heard of Celui, it’s certainly one that should be on your radar. Founded by haircare content creator Anisa Sojka (who incidentally shared her tips for healthy hair with us), this oil softens, smooths and seals fraying ends.
Most impressively, the all-natural formula reads more like a cocktail recipe than your typical ingredients list with jojoba seed oil, lavender flower oil and olive oil just a handful of the core players. It’s worth noting that a little goes a long way, so be sure to apply only a small amount if you’re someone with finer strands. LC
6Augustinus Bader the hair oil with TCF8
- Best hair oil for damaged hair
- Size 30ml
- Key ingredients TFC8 complex, argan oil, vitamin E
- For hair type All hair types, especially damaged hair
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Heals damage
- Take note
- Long-term use needed
Founded by a biomedical scientist, physician and world-leading stem cell biology expert, Augustinus Bader is the luxury brand to know for those looking for potent products with visible results. Every product is made with a patented trigger factor complex called TFC8, comprised of more than 40 ingredients that deliver incredibly impressive results.
Working to stimulate the body’s natural renewal process, this hair oil helps to heal damaged strands and restore and regenerate new ones for healthier, happier hair. Of course, prolonged use will yield the best results, but I noticed my hair felt hydrated, shinier and smoother after the first couple of uses. LC
7Herlum copa dew oil
- Best multi-purpose hair oil
- Size 50ml
- Key ingredients Cold-pressed rosehip and buriti oils
- For hair types All hair types
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Multi-purpose benefits
- Vegan and nut-free formula
- Take note
- Consistency might be too light for some people
I’m quite particular when it comes to what I use on my afro hair, so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect when it came to this do-it-all oil from Herlum – it can be used on the face, body and hair but to my surprise, it does it all. The silky formula absorbs beautifully into my hair when it needs moisture and an instant shine. I also love to add the excess oil to my cuticles.
The formula is enriched with ingredients, including copaiba oil, known for its soothing and nourishing skin properties and century-long use in countries like Brazil. You’ll also find rosehip oil and squalane in the vegan and nut-free formula. VM
8Ouai hair oil
- Best hair oil with heat protection
- Size 45ml
- Key ingredients African galanga oil, argan oil, Asian borage oil
- For hair types All hair types
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Heat protecting
- Take note
- Go through it quickly
Founded by Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Ouai has racked up a loyal following of beauty buffs, and it’s easy to see why. Designed to fight frizz, seal split ends, repair damaged strands and protect from heat styling, this one hair oil has many functions, reducing your need for a whole host of products.
African galanga, argan, ama and Asian borage oils are the key ingredients, working to hydrate the hair, soothe scalps and restore strength and shine, which is exactly what I found that it did when smoothed through my strands. Whether used on damp strands to aid with styling, loaded on as a hair mask overnight or sparingly smoothed through dry locks to add extra oomph, it’s a one-stop-shop for silky-looking strands no matter your hair type. LC
9Kama Ayurveda bringadi scalp and hair oil
- Best hair oil for itchy scalps
- Size 100ml
- Key ingredients False daisy, indigo and balloon vine
- For hair types All hair types
- Suitable for vegans No
- Why we love it
- Scalp health focus
- Take note
- Expensive
There aren’t many hair products that give you the same level of spa-like comfort at home, however, Kama Ayurveda has managed to take that same great smell and feeling and bottle it up as a scalp and hair oil.
Infused with a blend of 13 botanical extracts from false daisy which is known for stimulating hair growth and soothing the mind (double win) and balloon vine, an antioxidant that protects the skin and soothes inflammation. Scalp health is equally as important to me and I love how the formula considers that because there’s truly nothing worse than an itchy scalp.
I like to reach for this especially when my hair is in knotless braids as a way to soothe my scalp and keep it nourished. VM
10Gisou hair oil
- Best Honey hair oil
- Size 50ml
- Key ingredients Mirsalehi honey, argan oil, coconut oil
- For hair type All hair types, especially dry and damaged hair
- Suitable for vegans No
- Why we love it
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- Non-vegan
Gisou is famous for its honey-infused products, and many people hark on about this outstanding hair oil. Enriched with honey, it works to tame frizz, define curls and revive dull-looking locks, all of which I have aplenty.
Sweet almond oil, argan oil and coconut oil also work to boost the benefits, meaning it can be used as an overnight mask and everyday styling product – everything you need from a great hair product. For non-vegans after silky, shiny hair, you’re sure to be satisfied – just remember, one to two drops is enough. LC
11Chāmpo weightless hair oil
- Best oil for thin hair
- Size 28ml
- Key ingredients Hydrogenated olive oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil
- For hair types All hair types, including fine hair
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Small size
- Take note
- Formula too light for thick hair
This Chāmpo option can be trusted to revive lacklustre locks in seconds. Formulated with hydrogenated olive oil, the formula is slightly thinner than some of the others within this review, meaning it’s perfect for those with finer strands.
Jojoba and coconut oil help to hydrate and condition the hair, while turmeric, amla extract and malic acid are just a handful of the ingredients helping to boost growth and strength. Although it was a little too light for my hair type, it did quickly fight frizz and flyaways and the scent is also just divine. Plus, coming in at just 28ml, it’s a great travel find too. LC
12Olaplex no7 hair oil
- Best lightweight hair oil
- Size 30ml
- Key ingredients Punica granatum seed oil, moringa oleifera seed oil, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (Olaplex’s patented bonding molecule)
- For hair types All hair types
- Suitable for vegans Yes
- Why we love it
- Lightweight formula
- Heat protection up to 230C
Olaplex is a brand that needs very little introduction. Its haircare range promises to make locks stronger, healthier and more resilient, thanks to its patented bonding molecule. Its shampoo is one of my favourites, so too is its hair oil, which has become a holy grail. The formula leaves my hair looking and feeling nourished, glossy and shiny. Owing to the fact it’s lightweight, it doesn’t leave my strands feeling heavy, weighed down or greasy, and can be used on both wet and dry hair. With heat protection powers up to 230C, it is a great product to apply before styling. While the bottle looks decidedly small, from experience, it lasts a very long time – so it’s a great investment. Eva Waite-Taylor
Your questions about hair oil answered
What is the best hair oil?
We’re hoping we’ve now convinced you to work a hair oil into your usual haircare routine, as they really can make a world of difference. If you’re unsure of which one to go for, let us sum it up for you here. The Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil was named our best buy for a reason, working with all hair types to smooth strands, fight frizz and hydrate hair from the inside out.
Anyone struggling with damaged strands is sure to fall in love with the powerful ingredients of the Augustinus Based the hair oil with TCF8. While the Chāmpo weightless hair oil is the perfect pick for an everyday essential that fights frizz and adds shine.
How were the best hair oils tested
Our experts put their heads together to compile a comprehensive list of review criteria ahead of their hair oil tests. They ensured that the characteristics they considered were relevant to all hair types and factored in components such as packaging and speed of results. Specifically, they paid attention to the following:
- Hair types: We tested each hair oil across a range of textures, from coily 4C hair to long, thick, wavy 2C hair, to ensure our findings were relevant to a variety of concerns.
- Application: We trialled each oil on damp and dry hair, and used it as a finishing product, working them into everyday routines over the course of a month.
- Texture: We examined how lightweight or rich each formula felt, how easily it distributed through the hair and whether it nourished without leaving our strands greasy or weighed down.
- Performance: We evaluated shine, softness, frizz control and smoothness, noting how our hair looked and felt immediately after application as well as throughout the day.
- Styling compatibility: We observed how well each oil performed alongside heat tools, including whether it helped to protect the hair from further damage.
- User experience: We considered fragrance strength, longevity and the overall sensory experience, factoring in how enjoyable each product was to use regularly.
- Value for money: We reviewed ingredient lists and price points to identify formulas that delivered the best results across different hair types for the least cost.
What does hair oil do?
Hair oils have a lengthy list of benefits that all hair types can incorporate into your routine. Oils can help lock in curls, combat dehydration, add shine, reduce split ends, protect from heated tools and pollution and add moisture.
What to look for in a hair oil
If your hair is naturally fine, look for a lightweight oil that can protect your hair without weighing it down or leaving it greasy. However, if you have thicker, curlier hair you can afford to apply it less sparingly and it can de-frizz and boost shine.
There are many different types of oils you can reach for too. One of the most popular is argan oil, a lightweight texture that suits all hair types and is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids that will nourish dehydrated, lacklustre tresses. Jojoba oil is another common choice that works well on dry hair in need of added moisture.
If you’re struggling with brittle locks, look for manketti oil, which is rich in nutrients, protein, and fatty acids that strengthen damaged strands and leave them feeling soft with a healthy shine.
Can I use hair oil every day?
How frequently you apply hair oil is dependent on your hair type. If you have coily, thick or very curly hair, it can be applied daily, but if you have fine, straighter hair, then it’s best to limit it to two to three times a week on wet, clean hair after your shower.
This will dilute the oil evenly throughout strands and will also protect from heated styling tools, such as hair dryers or straighteners.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Vanese Maddix, Lauren Cunningham and Eva Waite-Taylor are seasoned beauty aficionados with extensive experience testing haircare products for IndyBest. Between them they’ve reviewed everything from the Ghd chronos straightener to Rihanna’s Fenty haircare. Their expertise is rooted in hands-on testing, and they’re familiar with a wide range of big-name brands, such as Sol de Janeiro and Olaplex. This depth of knowledge made them the best people to judge performance, texture, ingredients and real-world results when rounding up the best hair oils for shine, frizz management and overall hair health.
Looking for a hair tool to achieve a bouncy blow dry? Take a look at our guide to the best hair dryers to buy
