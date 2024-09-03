Best hair straighteners for every hair type, tried and tested

Straighteners FAQs

What are the best straightener for my hair type?

There are various styles of straighteners to shop, from slimline to wider plates, ceramic and titanium designs. Some are infused with ionic technology or keratin to treat damaged hair or for an ultra glossy finish. Plus, there has been a rise in hair tools that use air flow instead of extreme heat.

Knowing what the best hair straightener is for you depends on your hair type. Ghd ambassador Patrick Wilson has shed some light on the debate: “The most important features to look for when buying hair straighteners are, of course, how well they perform and the temperature range. You want them to be able to do the job but also not damage your hair.”

Those with short hair may prefer a slimmer straightener, to run through short layers from the root along the hair shaft, while those with thick hair may prefer wider barrels, to cover more ground and to speed up the styling session.

Damaged hair will benefit from straighteners infused with keratin treatment or other protective features, to help nourish broken strands and protect against further damage. Meanwhile, those with frizzy locks may find ionic technology helps to tame any fuzz or flyaways.

Some straighteners feature adjustable heat settings, which is recommend for all hair types, as it gives users more control over the tool, to suit their hair type and to avoid heat damage – using extreme temperatures over 185C is not advised.

What should I consider when buying straighteners?

Plate size

Straighteners can come fitted with narrow, wide, short or long plates, and knowing which style is right for you depends on your hair length and density.

Typically short cropped dos, as well as fine hair, will benefit from slimline straighteners, to get into those hard-to-reach areas with ease. Those with thick or curly hair, or longer lengths, will find their hair takes longer to straighten, which is why wider plates, or dual-purpose straighteners that dry and style simultaneously, are often preferred.

Ceramic vs titanium

If you opt for straighteners with a hot plate instead of air flow, you will find ceramic or titanium plates are the popular options to choose from. But what is the difference? Wilson explains: “Ceramic flat irons take longer to heat up and work by heating your hair from the inside out, while titanium/airflow straighteners heat up immediately and heat your hair from the surface.”

In a nutshell, a ceramic iron is generally deemed better for finer hair, while a titanium plate is most effective on coarse or thick hair.

Heat settings

Some straighteners feature adjustable temperature settings but others are set at one fixed temperature. The latter can make the tool easy to use, as it minimises the hassle of trying to find a program best suited to your hair type and needs. According to Wilson, a temperature of 185C is considered the “optimum styling temperature” for all hair types, which most hair tools will reach, whether it has adjustable settings or not.

If you opt for straighteners with adjustable heat settings it is advised those with dyed, brittle, fragile or fine hair use the lowest setting at around 100C to 185C, while thick or coarse hair can work with higher temperatures, but always use heat protection sprays, if so. Some straighteners with adjustable heat settings can reach intense temperatures of 230C, which is to be avoided, especially for fine, short and damaged hair, as it can lead to irreversible hair damage.

There is some cynicism over wet-to-dry tools and their efficacy but Wilson says: “Wet-to-dry stylers are extremely safe and incredible time savers. The optimal styling temperature is lower than the heat you would normally use to dry your hair, so it’s also saving your hair from any damage.”

Size and weight

Straighteners have come on leaps and bounds over the years, as many designs are feather-light, compact, and easy to take travelling. If you are looking for a lightweight and compact pair of straighteners to take on the go, a cordless design, such as ghd’s unplugged, ticks all the right boxes. If you have long or thick hair, you will want a lightweight design even more so, to avoid any arm ache during your styling session.

How to prevent damage to your hair when using hair straighteners

Any heated styling tool can damage hair, especially if your tresses are already lacking in moisture and protein. This – combined with external aggressors such as chlorine, chemical treatments and over- or under-washing – can leave your hair looking and feeling lacklustre.

The best preventative measure you can take is to always use a heat-protectant spray before blow-drying, curling or straightening your hair. This is because the spray will add a protective layer that acts as a shield to absorb the heat and leave your locks undamaged.

Can you straighten wet hair?

Another step you can take to protect your tresses is to only straighten hair that is completely dry. Hair is at its most fragile when wet – if you’ve ever attempted to use a heat styler on damp hair, it’s likely you’ve heard your strands sizzle, which should tell you all you need to know. Doing so can increase breakage, frizz and even make your hair’s natural texture coarser.

How to curl hair with a straightener

If you want to curl your hair with your straightener, steer clear of the wide flat irons and opt for a slimmer model instead, as it will be easier to wrap your hair around the tool, to create curls. To curl your hair, clamp a strand of hair inside the straightener (smaller strands for tighter curls, bigger strands for a more wavy look), then wrap the ends of your hair over the straightener while either twisting the iron towards you or away from your, depending on the kind of curls you want. Then, all you have to do is hold it there for a few seconds before gently pulling the straightener down until reaching the ends of your hair, at which point you can let go of your grip.

The verdict: Hair straighteners

Despite having long hair, I prefer a thin barrel to reach my roots, as well as the back of my head easily, and tame any stray hairs. A slimline design with curved edges is the ideal combination for me, as the tool becomes a multifunctional two-in-one straightener and curler, which saves space in your luggage, and those all-important pennies.

With those factors in mind, ghd’s original styler, along with the Silk’n, DryBar, Cloud Nine, Panasonic and Beauty Works straighteners ticked more of my boxes. They styled my long hair quickly and easily without the need to repeatedly go over the same segment. Ultimately, ghd’s original styler gets the gold star from me – I have used it for more than 20 years as my go-to for sleek, frizz-free and poker-straight styles in seconds. DryBar is a close second, as it boasts the same slim and lightweight design as ghd’s straighteners, has a similar mid-range price tag, and offers more temperature options.

