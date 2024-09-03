Jump to content
Independent
Best hair straighteners for every hair type, tried and tested

Whether for poker-straight results, curls or waves, these are the hair tools to buy

Maisie Bovingdon
Tuesday 03 September 2024 05:14 EDT
Our tester tried straighteners from Dyson, ghd, BaByliss and more
Our tester tried straighteners from Dyson, ghd, BaByliss and more (Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Hair straighteners have evolved over the years – for the better, thank goodness. The popular beauty tool has taken many forms, from what was essentially a hair steamer – with water needed to boil inside before roughly sliding through your hair – to streamline cordless designs, with adjustable heat temperatures, ceramic plates, and powerful airflow creations.

Aside from hairdryers, straighteners were the first heated beauty tool to break into the beauty business, before the ever-popular Dyson airwrap, as well as the affordable alternatives to follow, curling tongs and heated rollers – and they’re not going away any time soon.

Hair straighteners come in various designs, from cordless to corded, small to wide plates, some with adjustable heat settings and auto shut-off functions, others fitted with ceramic or titanium plates, while newer designs use air flow to straighten hair.

Straighteners can be used on all hair types, from fine to thick hair, curly, wavy and straight – yes, straight, as you can tame any frizz with a straightening iron, soften the ends, or create mermaid waves, and even curls with the tongs.

I’ve been testing myriad hair straighteners, and have whittled them down to the top tools worth investing in. Keep scrolling to find out how each model fared.

How I tested

Wet-to-dry stylers, cordless and airflow tools were all put to the test
Wet-to-dry stylers, cordless and airflow tools were all put to the test (Maisie Bovingdon)

For more than a month, I have tested numerous hair straighteners from leading brands, including ghd, Dyson, BaByliss, Remington, Nicky Clarke and many others.

Prior to picking up each straightener, I washed my hair, as per my usual haircare routine, and dried it thoroughly with a hairdryer, which often leaves my hair frizzy and unruly. I sectioned my hair and spritzed it with a heat protectant spray, to help protect against damage. I then worked through my long hair with the straighteners, section by section, and finished with a nourishing oil on the ends.

I only deviated from this routine when using wet-to-dry stylers, such as ghd’s duet creation and the Dyson airstrait, which can be used to dry and style damp hair. In those instances, I washed my hair and let it loosely air dry before using the hair tools, as they can’t be used on sodden locks.

I noted how easy the straighteners were to use, if they were lightweight and easy to hold, how quickly they heated up and cooled down, as well as considering additional accessories or features. If the straighteners had adjustable heat settings, I tested the entire spectrum, for a thorough insight into each tool’s features and efficacy.

The best hair straighteners for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – ghd original hair styler: £139, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Nicky Clarke frizz control straightener: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for styling – Drybar the tress press digital styling iron: £139, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for all hair types – Panasonic EH-HS0E nanoe hair straightener: £129.99, Boots.com

Ghd original hair styler

Best straighteners Indybest review ghd original hair styler
  • Best: Overall
  • Hair type: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: One (185C)
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Compact for travelling
    • Durable
    • Ceramic plates
    • Quick start and auto shut-off
  • Take note
    • Heat setting is not adjustable
  1.  £105 from Amazon.co.uk
Nicky Clarke frizz control straightener

Best straighteners IndyBest review Nicky Clarke frizz control straightener
  • Best: Budget straighteners
  • Hair type: All hair types
  • Heat settings: Five (150C to 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Tourmaline-coated plates
    • Frizz control
    • Quick to heat up
    • Adjustable heat settings and LED indicator
  • Take note
    • Lock feature is a bit stiff
    • No precise temperature gauge
  1.  £39 from Amazon.co.uk
Drybar the tress press digital styling iron

best straighteners indybest review Drybar the tress press digital styling iron
  • Best: For styling
  • Hair type: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: 100C up to 230C
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Bold colourway
    • Adjustable heat settings
    • LED display screen showing temperature
    • Provides smooth finish
    • Uses infrared heat technology, and curved edges to curl as well as straighten
  • Take note
    • Slightly shorter plates in length, compared with some other models
  1.  £139 from Lookfantastic.com
Silk’n silky straight hair straightener

Best hair straightener indybest review Silk’n silky straight hair straightener
  • Best: Infrared straighteners
  • Hair type: All hair types
  • Heat settings: 12 (120C to 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Quick to heat up
    • Utilises infrared technology to style hair
    • Lock feature
    • LCD screen
    • Includes a compact storage case, which doubles as a protective heat mat
  • Take note
    • Slightly heavier than other tools
    • Better suited for straightening than curling
  1.  £179 from Boots.com
Panasonic EH-HS0E nanoe hair straightener

Best straighteners Indybest review Panasonic EH-HS0E nanoe hair straightener.
  • Best: For all hair types
  • Hair type: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: Five (150C to 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Compact design
    • Slimline floating gloss ceramic plates
    • Sleek finish
    • Ergonomic handle
    • Can use to straighten and curl
    • Adjustable heat settings
    • Fast heating
  • Take note
    • Shorter plates than other models of the same width
    • Makes a humming sound when in use
  1.  £129 from Boots.com
Beauty Works x Molly-Mae hair straightener kit

best straighteners indybest review Beauty Works x Molly Mae hair straightener kit
  • Best: For range of heat settings
  • Hair type: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: 80C to 220C, with 5C increments
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Streamline plates
    • Adjustable heat settings
    • Lock feature on the straighteners
    • LCD display
    • Comes with hair brush, gloves and travel pouch
    • Easy to straighten and curl hair
  • Take note
    • Dial to adjust the temperature is not well signposted
  1.  £79 from Lookfantastic.com
Babyliss super styler

Best straighteners Indybest review Babyliss super styler.
  • Best: For accessories
  • Hair type: All hair types
  • Heat settings: Five (up to 200C)
  • Why we love it
    • Innovative technology to monitor temperature
    • Quick start and cooling
    • Ceramic floating plates
    • Auto shut-off
    • Sleep mode
    • Audio and LED indicator
    • Includes heat protection mat and silicone guard, to cover the tongs
  • Take note
    • Adjustable heat buttons are not labelled with specific temperatures
  1.  £125 from Babyliss.com
Ghd unplugged cordless hair straightener

Best straighteners indybest review ghd unplugged cordless hair straightener
  • Best: Cordless straighteners
  • Hair type: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: One (185C)
  • Why we love it
    • Travel-friendly
    • Compact size
    • Lightweight
    • Sleek finish
    • Charge from your phone, computer or the mains
    • Quick to cool down
  • Take note
    • Relatively short run-time, compared with two-hour charge time
    • Can’t use while charging
    • Heat is not adjustable
  1.  £224 from Lookfantastic.com
Cloud Nine the original iron

Best straighteners IndyBest review Cloud Nine the original iron
  • Best: Lightweight straightener
  • Hair type: All hair types
  • Heat settings: 100C to 200C+
  • Why we love it
    • Fast to heat up
    • Auto shut-off
    • Powerful
    • Mineral-infused plates
    • Lightweight
    • Travel case included
    • Easy to straighten and curl
    • Adjustable heat settings
  • Take note
    • Confusing light-up indicators
    • On/off switch and temperature gauge on opposite sides inside the tool
    • External parts of the straighteners heat up, too, so, use with caution
    • Expensive
  1.  £219 from Cloudninehair.com
Remington pro ceramic extra slim straightener

Best straighteners IndyBest review Remington pro ceramic extra slim straightener
  • Best: For short hair
  • Hair type: Short and fine hair
  • Heat settings: Nine (150C to 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Super streamline design
    • Lightweight
    • Adjustable temperature settings
    • Precise styling
    • LCD screen
    • Fast heating
  • Take note
    • Models with wider plates may be better suited to longer hair
    • For a dead-straight finish, I needed to use this tool at a higher temperature than I would have liked
  1.  £59 from Remington-europe.com
Bellissima absolute straighteners

Best straighteners Indybest review Bellissima absolute straighteners
  • Best: For long hair
  • Hair type: All hair types, especially long, thick, curly hair
  • Heat settings: Four (170C, 185C, 210C and 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Infrared and ion technology
    • Tames frizz
    • Intelligent heat control
    • Adjustable heat settings
    • Curved edges to help with curling
    • Includes accessories
    • Auto switch-off after one hour
  • Take note
    • Large plates makes it harder to use on short hair
  1.  £149 from Bellissimaitalia.co.uk
Ghd professional mini styler

Best straighteners Indybest review ghd professional mini styler
  • Best: For fine hair
  • Hair type: Short and fine hair
  • Heat settings: One (185C)
  • Why we love it
    • Ceramic floating plates glide through the hair
    • Snag-free
    • Easy to use
    • Can reach roots easily
    • Perfect for short and fine hair
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £159 from Ghdhair.com
Remington pro ceramic extra wide plate hair straightener

Best straightener IndyBest review Remington pro ceramic extra wide plate hair straightener.
  • Best: For thick hair
  • Hair type: Thick and long hair
  • Heat settings: Nine (150C to 230C)
  • Why we love it
    • Extra-wide plates
    • Quick and easy to style head of hair
    • Ceramic ultra-coated plates
    • Sleek and glossy finish
    • LCD screen
    • Adjustable heat settings
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • The long plates make styling short hair difficult
  1.  £70 from Argos.co.uk
Dyson airstrait straightener

Best straightener Indybest review Dyson airstrait straightener .
  • Best: Alternative to hot plates
  • Hair types: All hair types, particularly fine to normal, mid and long
  • Heat settings: Three (80C, 110C and 140C)
  • Why we love it
    • Multifunctional
    • Use on damp and dry hair
    • Avoids hot plates and uses airflow instead
    • Smooth finish
    • High tech LCD display screen in colour with imagery
    • Slide lock button
    • Auto-pause setting after three seconds of inactivity
    • Adjustable settings
    • PRCD plug for safety
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Hair should be damp rather than soaking wet before use
    • Air flow provides some noise instead of silent straighteners
    • Confusing to use at first
    • Limited heat settings up to 140C
    • The airflow only goes in one direction
    • Can’t curl hair
  1.  £449 from Dyson.co.uk
Ghd duet 2-in-1 hot air styler

Best straightener IndyBest review ghd duet 2-in-1 hot air styler
  • Best: Wet-to-dry straighteners
  • Hair type: All hair types, especially mid- to long-length hair
  • Heat settings: Airflow at 150C, plate temperature of 120C
  • Why we love it
    • Multipurpose hair tool
    • Suitable for damp and dry hair
    • Straightens hair
    • Floating plates to prevent snagging
    • Shine shot for an extra-glossy finish
    • Claims to show no thermal damage after four uses
    • Auto shut-off
    • Sleep mode
  • Take note
    • Large plates are not the best for short or cropped hair
    • It is noisy
    • Not as sleek a finish compared with standalone straighteners
  1.  £284 from Lookfantastic.com
Straighteners FAQs

What are the best straightener for my hair type?

There are various styles of straighteners to shop, from slimline to wider plates, ceramic and titanium designs. Some are infused with ionic technology or keratin to treat damaged hair or for an ultra glossy finish. Plus, there has been a rise in hair tools that use air flow instead of extreme heat.

Knowing what the best hair straightener is for you depends on your hair type. Ghd ambassador Patrick Wilson has shed some light on the debate: “The most important features to look for when buying hair straighteners are, of course, how well they perform and the temperature range. You want them to be able to do the job but also not damage your hair.”

Those with short hair may prefer a slimmer straightener, to run through short layers from the root along the hair shaft, while those with thick hair may prefer wider barrels, to cover more ground and to speed up the styling session.

Damaged hair will benefit from straighteners infused with keratin treatment or other protective features, to help nourish broken strands and protect against further damage. Meanwhile, those with frizzy locks may find ionic technology helps to tame any fuzz or flyaways.

Some straighteners feature adjustable heat settings, which is recommend for all hair types, as it gives users more control over the tool, to suit their hair type and to avoid heat damage – using extreme temperatures over 185C is not advised.

What should I consider when buying straighteners?

Plate size

Straighteners can come fitted with narrow, wide, short or long plates, and knowing which style is right for you depends on your hair length and density.

Typically short cropped dos, as well as fine hair, will benefit from slimline straighteners, to get into those hard-to-reach areas with ease. Those with thick or curly hair, or longer lengths, will find their hair takes longer to straighten, which is why wider plates, or dual-purpose straighteners that dry and style simultaneously, are often preferred.

Ceramic vs titanium

If you opt for straighteners with a hot plate instead of air flow, you will find ceramic or titanium plates are the popular options to choose from. But what is the difference? Wilson explains: “Ceramic flat irons take longer to heat up and work by heating your hair from the inside out, while titanium/airflow straighteners heat up immediately and heat your hair from the surface.”

In a nutshell, a ceramic iron is generally deemed better for finer hair, while a titanium plate is most effective on coarse or thick hair.

Heat settings

Some straighteners feature adjustable temperature settings but others are set at one fixed temperature. The latter can make the tool easy to use, as it minimises the hassle of trying to find a program best suited to your hair type and needs. According to Wilson, a temperature of 185C is considered the “optimum styling temperature” for all hair types, which most hair tools will reach, whether it has adjustable settings or not.

If you opt for straighteners with adjustable heat settings it is advised those with dyed, brittle, fragile or fine hair use the lowest setting at around 100C to 185C, while thick or coarse hair can work with higher temperatures, but always use heat protection sprays, if so. Some straighteners with adjustable heat settings can reach intense temperatures of 230C, which is to be avoided, especially for fine, short and damaged hair, as it can lead to irreversible hair damage.

There is some cynicism over wet-to-dry tools and their efficacy but Wilson says: “Wet-to-dry stylers are extremely safe and incredible time savers. The optimal styling temperature is lower than the heat you would normally use to dry your hair, so it’s also saving your hair from any damage.”

Size and weight

Straighteners have come on leaps and bounds over the years, as many designs are feather-light, compact, and easy to take travelling. If you are looking for a lightweight and compact pair of straighteners to take on the go, a cordless design, such as ghd’s unplugged, ticks all the right boxes. If you have long or thick hair, you will want a lightweight design even more so, to avoid any arm ache during your styling session.

How to prevent damage to your hair when using hair straighteners

Any heated styling tool can damage hair, especially if your tresses are already lacking in moisture and protein. This – combined with external aggressors such as chlorine, chemical treatments and over- or under-washing – can leave your hair looking and feeling lacklustre.

The best preventative measure you can take is to always use a heat-protectant spray before blow-drying, curling or straightening your hair. This is because the spray will add a protective layer that acts as a shield to absorb the heat and leave your locks undamaged.

Can you straighten wet hair?

Another step you can take to protect your tresses is to only straighten hair that is completely dry. Hair is at its most fragile when wet – if you’ve ever attempted to use a heat styler on damp hair, it’s likely you’ve heard your strands sizzle, which should tell you all you need to know. Doing so can increase breakage, frizz and even make your hair’s natural texture coarser.

How to curl hair with a straightener

If you want to curl your hair with your straightener, steer clear of the wide flat irons and opt for a slimmer model instead, as it will be easier to wrap your hair around the tool, to create curls. To curl your hair, clamp a strand of hair inside the straightener (smaller strands for tighter curls, bigger strands for a more wavy look), then wrap the ends of your hair over the straightener while either twisting the iron towards you or away from your, depending on the kind of curls you want. Then, all you have to do is hold it there for a few seconds before gently pulling the straightener down until reaching the ends of your hair, at which point you can let go of your grip.

The verdict: Hair straighteners

Despite having long hair, I prefer a thin barrel to reach my roots, as well as the back of my head easily, and tame any stray hairs. A slimline design with curved edges is the ideal combination for me, as the tool becomes a multifunctional two-in-one straightener and curler, which saves space in your luggage, and those all-important pennies.

With those factors in mind, ghd’s original styler, along with the Silk’n, DryBar, Cloud Nine, Panasonic and Beauty Works straighteners ticked more of my boxes. They styled my long hair quickly and easily without the need to repeatedly go over the same segment. Ultimately, ghd’s original styler gets the gold star from me – I have used it for more than 20 years as my go-to for sleek, frizz-free and poker-straight styles in seconds. DryBar is a close second, as it boasts the same slim and lightweight design as ghd’s straighteners, has a similar mid-range price tag, and offers more temperature options.

