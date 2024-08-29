They say blondes have more fun, but that statement can be called into question when it comes to the maintenance of an icy, cool sheet of glossy blonde. After walking out of a salon appointment with platinum locks, you’ll want to maintain the look. Over time, though, your hair can end up looking ‘brassy’, with orange and undesirable warm tones caused by heat damage from hair styling tools, pollution, UV damage or washing with a shampoo that does not protect coloured hair.

A good purple shampoo is a form of hair toner that will banish this brassiness, distributing purple pigment throughout the hair to neutralise brassy tones. Hannah Phillips, co-owner and senior colourist at Bangs salon, says: “A purple shampoo or conditioner is an absolute must as an aftercare product for anyone with dyed blonde hair.

“The purple pigment inside the product is designed to neutralise any yellow or brassy tones that can occur, especially if you live in a hard-water area, such as London,” she notes. “I always recommend to start using a purple shampoo or conditioner two weeks after hair has been freshly coloured, and carry on using fortnightly to weekly when you are due a colour top up or have been on holiday in the sun.”

We tried the best formulas on the market and whittled it down to a top 10 to help you keep your tresses icy cool.

How we tested the best purple shampoos

open image in gallery Strength, shine and scent were also factored in ( Ella Delancey Jones )

We tested each shampoo on cool-toned blonde highlighted hair, putting them to the test of whether they could keep our hair icy, as well as whether they could add some extra strength, shine and, of course, scent to our hair.

The best purple shampoos for 2024 are: