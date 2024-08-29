Jump to content
10 best purple shampoos to brighten and tone blonde hair

Say goodbye to stubborn warm shades with one of these purple shampoos or toners to brighten blonde hair

Ella Delancey Jones
Thursday 29 August 2024 12:17 EDT
We looked for products that would keep our tresses icy cool
We looked for products that would keep our tresses icy cool (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

They say blondes have more fun, but that statement can be called into question when it comes to the maintenance of an icy, cool sheet of glossy blonde. After walking out of a salon appointment with platinum locks, you’ll want to maintain the look. Over time, though, your hair can end up looking ‘brassy’, with orange and undesirable warm tones caused by heat damage from hair styling tools, pollution, UV damage or washing with a shampoo that does not protect coloured hair.

A good purple shampoo is a form of hair toner that will banish this brassiness, distributing purple pigment throughout the hair to neutralise brassy tones. Hannah Phillips, co-owner and senior colourist at Bangs salon, says: “A purple shampoo or conditioner is an absolute must as an aftercare product for anyone with dyed blonde hair.

“The purple pigment inside the product is designed to neutralise any yellow or brassy tones that can occur, especially if you live in a hard-water area, such as London,” she notes. “I always recommend to start using a purple shampoo or conditioner two weeks after hair has been freshly coloured, and carry on using fortnightly to weekly when you are due a colour top up or have been on holiday in the sun.”

We tried the best formulas on the market and whittled it down to a top 10 to help you keep your tresses icy cool.

How we tested the best purple shampoos

Strength, shine and scent were also factored in
Strength, shine and scent were also factored in (Ella Delancey Jones)

We tested each shampoo on cool-toned blonde highlighted hair, putting them to the test of whether they could keep our hair icy, as well as whether they could add some extra strength, shine and, of course, scent to our hair.

The best purple shampoos for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Olaplex No.4P purple blonde enhancer toning shampoo: £28, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Pro:Voke touch of silver brightening purple shampoo: £2.84, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for a quick fix – Watermanstone me ultimate violet shampoo: £13.95, Watermanshair.com
  • Best for everyday use – Fudge professional everyday clean blonde damage rewind violet toning shampoo: £14, Lookfantastic.com

Olaplex No.4P purple blonde enhancer toning shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 250ml
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Designed for: All blonde, lightened, and grey hair
  • Why we love it
    • Smells great
    • Repairs damaged hair
    • Leaves hair feeling salon-fresh
  1.  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Pro:Voke touch of silver brightening purple shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 200ml
  • Sulfate-free: No
  • Suitable for: Blonde, grey or white hair
  • Why we love it
    • Budget-friendly
    • Leaves hair feeling soft and moisturised
  1.  £2 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Watermans tone me ultimate violet shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For a quick fix
  • Size: 250ml
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Designed for: Blonde, bleached and grey hair
  • Why we love it
    • Has a matching conditioner
    • Does cause a mess
    • Works quickly
  • Take note
    • Don’t leave it on for too long
  1.  £13 from Watermanshair.com
Prices may vary
Bumble and Bumble illuminated blonde purple shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For a gorgeous scent
  • Size: 250ml
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Suitable for: Blonde tones, all hair types and textures
  • Why we love it
    • A little goes a long way
    • Great for more frequent use
  • Take note
    • Not as intense as others tested
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
KinKind my platinum touch purple shampoo bar

best purple shampoo
  • Best: Purple shampoo bar
  • Size: 50g
  • Sulfate-free: No
  • Suitable for: Blonde, white/silver, bleached and highlighted hair
  • Why we love it
    • Eco-friendly and plastic-free packaging
    • Creates a surprisingly soapy lather
    • Great for travel
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
FFØR re:move yellow shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For silver hair
  • Size: 300ml
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Suitable for: Grey, silver and blonde hair
  • Why we love it
    • Great for those on the silver or grey side
    • Feels fresh and clean
  • Take note
    • Could easily stain
  1.  £20 from Fforhair.com
Prices may vary
Lee Stafford bleach blondes purple shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For brassy hair
  • Size: 250ml
  • Sulfate-free: No
  • Suitable for: Bleached, balayage, naturally light blonde or highlighted hair
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely spa-like scent
    • Does away with brassy tones
    • Great price
  1.  £8 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Fudge Professional everyday clean blonde damage rewind violet toning shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For everyday use
  • Size: 250ml
  • Sulfate-free: No
  • Suitable for: Blonde coloured hair
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle enough for everyday use
    • Smells lovely
  1.  £14 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Osmo super silver no yellow shampoo

Osmo .jpg
  • Best: For super-lightened hair
  • Size: 300ml
  • Sulfate-free: Yes
  • Suitable for: Super-lightened, grey or bleached hair
  • Why we love it
    • Great for those going for the super bleach blonde look
  • Take note
    • Shouldn’t be used everyday
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
L’Oreal Elvive Colour Protect anti-brassiness purple shampoo

best purple shampoo
  • Best: For a good cleanse
  • Size: 200ml
  • Sulfate-free: No
  • Suitable for: Blonde, highlighted, and silver hair
  • Why we love it
    • Feels like a shampoo rather then an intense treatment
    • Great lather for a clean feel
  1.  £6 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Purple shampoo FAQs

What does purple shampoo do?

Purple shampoo uses purple pigments within the product to neutralise and cancel out unwanted brassy and yellow tones in blonde, silver or grey hair. Over time dyed hair of these colours will naturally pick up orangey tones from pollution, heat damage and even too much sun, so this is where purple shampoo comes in to help.

How do I use purple shampoo and how long to leave purple shampoo in?

Each different shampoo is likely to have its own individual set of instructions, but they generally tend to follow the same pattern. Lather up the product as you would a normal shampoo, making sure that all strands are covered. Then leave it to sit for two or so minutes before rinsing, this is where it’s important to follow the instructions on the bottle as stronger products work quicker and could impact your colour drastically. But, always consult the packaging of the product that you’re using.

How often should you use purple shampoo?

Instructions for different shampoos will vary but it is important to know that a purple shampoo shouldn’t replace your regular one. Instead, try using the product every other hair wash or once a week.

The verdict: Purple shampoos

We loved the Olaplex No.4P purple shampoo because we felt completely salon fresh, with toned hair and the added bonus of the infused bonding technology protecting our coloured hair. We think Pro:Voke’s touch of silver is a brilliant product for such a low price – something to always have in the bathroom cupboard. For a less intense but consistent tone, try the violet toning shampoo from Fudge.

Give your locks a helping hand with our round-up of the best hair vitamins

