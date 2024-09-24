16 best shampoo bars that are well worth making the switch

When so many bathroom products are housed in plastic packaging – from roll-on deodorants to face wash and even toilet paper – shampoo bars mean fewer plastic bottles being thrown in the recycling – hurrah!

Having said that, those of us in the bottled shampoo camp may be wary of shampoo that could (at a glance) be mistaken for a bar of soap – but we don’t need to be sceptical. These formulas can pack a seriously nourishing punch, often without some of the harsher ingredients you might find in their bottled counterparts.

Whether you’re looking for mostly natural ingredients or trying to avoid sulphates and silicones, which can be drying over time, there’s no shortage of formulas that will work with your hair type – from curly and coily hair to colour-treated and bleached, oily, balanced or dry.

It goes without saying these bars are super concentrated, so, while they may be more of an investment in the first instance, they’re often billed as lasting longer than bottled shampoos – which are largely made up of water – so you can hope to get more washes for your buck, too. This should mean you are being kinder to both your wallet and the planet, which is surely reason to celebrate.

To get the best from your bars, remember they’re activated by water, so, keep them dry in between uses, if you can, lest they turn into a mushy mess – we found washing away any remaining suds before leaving them to dry out worked best. If you can store them somewhere with proper drainage (such as a riveted soap tray), even better.

How we tested

While putting these shampoo bars through their paces, our testers considered the different formulations, with attention paid to the ingredients used and whether the formulas were sulphate- and silicone-free, which, while not something everyone looks for, can be beneficial for your hair.

We looked at how easy the bars were to lather into a foam, and how easy this was to spread through hair and rinse away. Their scent (or lack of) and whether they were vegan and cruelty-free were also noted. If they showed any sign of cracking or crumbling after use, rest assured, they didn’t make the cut.

The best shampoo bars for 2024 are: