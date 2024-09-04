Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether for beachy waves or red-carpet glam, these are the best hair curling tools for every style
Only the very best hair curlers are capable of keeping your silky locks in perfect bouncy ringlets from dusk ’til dawn, so, we set out to find exactly which ones are up to the task. From the must-have gentle and undone “French new wave” to the TikTok favourite mermaid S-shape, there are countless curl styles to choose from, to suit every taste and hair type. Now, thanks to the latest generation of hair curlers, it’s even easier to get creative, too.
Generally, if you’re going for a more traditional wand or tong, the smaller the barrel, the tighter the curl. The ghd curve thin curling wand will give you the corkscrew curls of dreams, while the T3 curl ID creates red-carpet-ready curls that ooze glamour.
For those who can’t get to grips with wrapping their tresses around hair tools, innovative devices such as the Dyson airwrap and the BaByliss wave secret air will do it for you automatically, by sucking up your hair and getting it into shape.
Then there are the the oversized three-barrel hair wavers, such as the Beauty Works professional jumbo waver, as loved by Filter’s Molly-Mae Hague. These designs work differently, in that you clamp the hair, just as you would with an old-fashioned crimper, but, instead of zigzags, you’ll get mermaid-esque waves.
Once you’ve figured out what kind of curls you’re after, consider your hair type. Fine, fragile or over-processed strands will need variable temperature settings to dial down the heat, so as not to damage strands while styling. Meanwhile, thicker or straight styles will need a high temperature, so the curls stay in place. Read on, to find out which devices we rate as being the best hair curlers on the market.
To find the best hair curlers, we put both the long-standing faves and latest hot tools on trial. All were tested individually on freshly washed strands and protected with the same all-important heat protection spray. To make this winning line-up, the hair curlers had to create long-lasting salon-worthy professional curls. However, they also had to be easy to master and speedy to use. They also had to heat up quickly, and have automatic shut-off, for peace of mind, and we paid attention to any that had multiple heat settings or any stand-out features, such as Dyson’s unique ‘cool shot’ function. Lastly, our tester took note of how long their curls – when using the same topical products (hairsprays, serums etc) – lasted throughout the day, after using each tool.
As much as we love curling our locks, heat styling is generally viewed as something of an enemy to hair health. However, while using a curling iron can very easily lead to breakage and damage, tools have come a long way, and many either maintain a steady temperature of 185C – the ideal maximum temperature – or give you the option to adjust the temperature to best suit your hair type.
To prevent damage, it’s also vital that you use heat protection products, which add a barrier between the tool and your strands to seal in moisture and fight frizz.
Different tongs will produce different styles, so, it’s best to know what kind of curl you want to create before buying. Some curlers are better for beach waves, for example, while others may work better for statement ringlets.
You may also want to consider your hair type when choosing which hair curlers to go for. If you regularly dye or bleach your hair, opt for a tool that uses a lower temperature, as this will minimise damage.
A lower temperature can also be a better option if you will be using the tongs to style your hair regularly or have fine hair, for the same reason. Alternatively, if you have thick hair, tongs with a higher temperature may hold your curls for longer.
Our best buy goes to the latest Dyson airwrap, which has made hair curling even easier, now that you don’t have to change barrels to change curl direction. The only negative is its price point but, for those that style regularly, it’s an investment worth making.
If it’s beachy waves you’re after, the Beauty Works jumbo waver is suitable for beginners and professionals alike, with its super-easy-to-use design and speedy results. Honourable mentions go to Remington’s pro-luxe curler for its sheer value for money, as well as the beachwaver, thanks to its foolproof ease of use.
