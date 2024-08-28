Forget Sol de Janeiro, this is my new go-to summer scent

If you like the Sol de Janeiro body mists, then you will love this new addition to Ouai’s best-selling haircare roster. St. Barts hair and body mist (£26, Lookfantastic.com) is an Aperol spritz in a bottle and leaves locks smelling summery for hours.

The brand’s detox shampoo (£28, Lookfantastic.com) has been a firm favourite of mine, thanks to its ability to rid my scalp and roots of oily build-up, so I had high hopes for Ouai’s new scent.

As much as I love the Sol de Janeiro mists (the OG 62 to the limited edition 87 scent will be a mainstay in my beauty bounty), my one criticism has always been their staying power on the skin. So, I wanted to find out if Ouai’s mist could surpass my high Sol de Janiero-built expectations.

How I tested

I tested the mist over the course of a full day ( Lucy Smith )

I applied the hair and body mist first thing before going about my day, without any other perfumes, hairsprays or body moisturisers. I paid attention to the immediate scent upon misting, as well as how I smelt throughout the day and if there were changes to my skin and hair. I also considered packaging pros and cons, and whether the spray affected the texture of my hair.