Our exclusive review of the LOOKFANTASTIC beauty advent calendar

The line-up for 2024 includes the likes of Elemis, Sol De Janeiro, Mac, The Ordinary and Color Wow

Daisy Lester
Senior eCommerce writer
Friday 30 August 2024 03:49 EDT
Is the £100 Christmas countdown one of this year’s best offerings?
Is the £100 Christmas countdown one of this year’s best offerings? (iStock/The Independent)

While we’re busy eking out the last few weeks of summer, true to form, brands are already looking ahead to the festive season by unveiling this year’s best beauty advent calendars.

These countdowns for beauty lovers have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition – and LOOKFANTASTIC’s line-up is always a highlight of the season. Spoiler: we got an exclusive look at the calendar and the online retailer has outdone itself for 2024.

Costing just £100 (it’s always one of the most affordable offerings), the treasure trove boasts a product value of £565 and includes 27 products, including 13 full-size favourites from a roster of big beauty brands – think Elemis, Mac, Medik8 and Rituals.

The retailer’s beauty advent calendars are famously popular – in previous years, there’s been a waitlist of more than 150,000 for pre-orders – so, to ensure you don’t miss out, we got an exclusive sneak peek of the calendar ahead of its unveiling.

How we tested

Testing the products inside LOOKFANTASTIC’s advent calendar
Testing the products inside LOOKFANTASTIC’s advent calendar (Daisy Lester)

We got our hands on a coveted calendar ahead of its launch, committing the cardinal Christmas sin and opening each door ahead of December. Considering the size and value of its line-up, as well as the brand’s credentials, quality of the formulas and whether it got us sufficiently excited for festivities (yes, even in summer), here’s our exclusive review of LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty advent calendar for 2024. Be warned, there are many spoilers ahead.

LOOKFANTASTIC 2024 beauty advent calendar

lookfantastic advent calendar 2024
  • Price: £100
  • Worth: £565
  • Number of days: 25
  • Number of full sized products: 13
  • Advent calendar highlights: Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa perfume, Medik8 press and glow tonic, Elemis pro-collagen marine cream
  • Available: To pre-order from 1 September
  • Why we love it
    • Strong skincare offering
    • Most full-size products yet
    • Cult products from the likes of Elemis, Sol De Janeiro and Color Wow
  • Take note
    • Make-up offering could be better
    • The box is a little uninspiring
  1.  £100 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: LOOKFANTASTIC beauty advent calendar

For £100, you’re saving more than £400 on the beauty treats inside LOOKFANTASTIC’s advent calendar. The impressive variety of products spans make-up, skincare, haircare and pampering with highlights including a full-size Elemis pro-collagen marine cleansing balm, a Sol De Janeiro cheirosa 59 delícia drench perfume, Rituals ritual of sakura candle and Mac lipstick.

Skincare buffs will particularly love the selection of cult brands like Elemis, Espa, The Ordinary and Medik8. As always, the calendar’s line-up would make lovely gifts, too, so you can get even better value for money with the contents inside.

