Sol de Janeiro’s SPF smells so good that I had to get the fragrance (and it doesn’t disappoint)

I’ve never smelt anything quite this summery

Lucy Smith
Monday 22 July 2024 12:48 EDT
It smells like old family holidays and pure nostalgia (Lucy Smith)
It smells like old family holidays and pure nostalgia (Lucy Smith)

Sol de Janeiro’s body sprays are second to none, but to discover another star from the brand – namely the cheirosa 87 scent (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com) – so soon after my fling with cheirosa 48, well I was surprised to say the least.

From the signature cheirosa 62 scent (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com) with its sweet notes of salted caramel and vanilla to the ever-popular bum bum cream (£38.40, Lookfantastic.com), Sol de Janeiro has quite the impressive collection under its belt. The brand’s fairly young given its huge success and has, to my shock, only been on the market for nine years. In such a short time, Sol has managed to curate a following of shoppers both young and old (the body sprays are a huge hit with teens on TikTok), as well as releasing scent after scent, each – I must say – with as much lust-factor as the last.

The scent in question – Rio radiance cheirosa 87 – is actually the scent behind the brand’s April SPF launch and, after testing that exact trio of Rio radiance SPFs, I immediately knew I had to get hold of the matching scent. It was that good. Keep reading for my full love letter.

How I tested

I applied the body lotion and body spray for a stronger scent (Lucy Smith)
I applied the body lotion and body spray for a stronger scent (Lucy Smith)

As soon as the two items from the cheirosa 87 range landed on my desk – the aforementioned fragrance and the matching Rio radiance body cream (£48, coming soon to Lookfantastic.com) – I immediately spritzed myself from top to toe. Once home, I then applied the body cream also, layering the two products for a longer-lasting scent. My testing factors? How long the fragrance lasts, how the body moisturiser felt and hydrated my skin, and whether I still liked the scent after a full day’s wear. Here’s how I got on.

Limited edition Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance perfume mist, cheirosa 87

Sol de Janeiro limited edition rio radiance body mist review Indybest
  • Size: 90ml
  • Notes: Coconut milk, citrus, sand, white florals, vanilla and amber
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Not as sickly as some of the other SdJ fragrances, much more versatile in its wearability
    • Packaging, as always, is aesthetic
  • Take note
    • Scent doesn’t last all day

The scent to top all others, Sol de Janeiro’s Rio radiance cheirosa 87 smells like a mix of sunny holidays and freshly squeezed orange juice. It’s got all the nostalgia of a factor 50 bottle of Garnier ambre solaire sun cream, conjuring images of your parents slapping it on sandy legs, and brings in notes of coconut and citrus for the ultimate summer scent.

If you were looking to buy a ‘memory perfume’ to use on holiday this year, cheirosa 87 sets itself up to be exactly that, even bringing a slight floral hint that might remind you of your mum. It really is warm-weather nostalgia in a bottle.

Limited edition Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance body cream

Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance body cream review Indybest
  • Size: 240ml
  • Notes: Coconut milk, citrus, sand, white florals, vanilla and amber
  • Key ingredients: Water, squalane, glycerin, coconut oil, vitamin A-rich carrot seed oil and white cacao butter (grandiflorum - cupuaçu - seed butter)
  • Cruelty-free?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Leaves a subtle shimmer on skin
    • Scent lasts longer than the body mist
    • Surprisingly lightweight and non-greasy

I’m not normally one for shimmer in a body moisturiser, but the lighty glowy sheen that the Rio radiance body cream adds to your skin is subtle enough to appear non-sparkly. It’s definitely got the versatility for day and night, with neither a thick nor watery texture, and the tub-style packaging allows shoppers to really get every last drop of product.

The scent is strong and lingers longer than the body spray and the feel of the cream on the skin is nigh-on weightless, leaving my skin feeling quenched throughout the day. My last remark: a little goes a long way, which is always a bonus.

The verdict: Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 87

I was wowed by the SPFs and I’m even more obsessed with this duo. From the do-good ingredients in the body cream to the versatility of the spray, this pair will be accompanying me until the last day of September, and probably beyond that, too. I’ve already tried combining the mist with my CK one (£28.80, Lookfantastic.com) and the two scents pair wonderfully. Cheirosa 87 is versatile, a crowd pleaser and, I think, what summer smells like for most of us sun-worshipping Brits.

