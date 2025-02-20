Sol de Janeiro’s body sprays are second to none, but to discover another star from the brand – namely the cheirosa 87 scent (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com) – so soon after my fling with cheirosa 48, well I was surprised to say the least.

From the signature cheirosa 62 scent (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com) with its sweet notes of salted caramel and vanilla to the ever-popular bum bum cream (£38.40, Lookfantastic.com), Sol de Janeiro has quite the impressive collection under its belt. The brand’s fairly young given its huge success and has, to my shock, only been on the market for nine years. In such a short time, Sol has managed to curate a following of shoppers both young and old (the body sprays are a huge hit with teens on TikTok), as well as releasing scent after scent, each – I must say – with as much lust-factor as the last.

The scent in question – Rio radiance cheirosa 87 – is actually the scent behind the brand’s April SPF launch and, after testing that exact trio of Rio radiance SPFs, I immediately knew I had to get hold of the matching scent. It was that good. Keep reading for my full love letter.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied the body lotion and body spray for a stronger scent (Lucy Smith) ( The Independent )

As soon as the two items from the cheirosa 87 range landed on my desk – the aforementioned fragrance and the matching Rio radiance body cream (£48, coming soon to Lookfantastic.com) – I immediately spritzed myself from top to toe. Once home, I then applied the body cream also, layering the two products for a longer-lasting scent. My testing factors? How long the fragrance lasts, how the body moisturiser felt and hydrated my skin, and whether I still liked the scent after a full day’s wear. Here’s how I got on.