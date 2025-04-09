If you’re planning a trip to sunnier climes, that can only mean one thing: it’s almost suncream season. We all know how important it is to apply and reapply sunscreen all over your body – especially when on holiday abroad and you’re getting in and out of the pool, sweating a lot or spending your days sightseeing in a European city – but if you’re somewhat scarred from the thick, gloopy, white formulas of yesteryear, then you’re not alone.

Thankfully, sunscreen technology has come a long way in a few short years, so you no longer need to worry about wearing a body SPF that’ll make your skin feel greasy or oily. Instead, there are plenty of incredibly effective formulas that feel like body lotion. They absorb quickly and leave your skin feeling soft rather than slimy, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to reapply them more than is necessary – which is no bad thing, of course.

One thing worth noting that experts agree on is that you should be wearing a minimum of SPF30 on your body, and ideally, you’ll be topping it up every couple of hours, which is even more crucial if you’ve been in the pool or the sea or you’re sweating a lot. You also need to apply around six to eight teaspoons worth of product to ensure you’re getting adequate protection, but there’s no such thing as applying too much, so if in doubt, slather on more.

If you’re in the market for a really good, protective body sunscreen that you can wear in the UK and abroad on an upcoming summer holiday, I’ve got you covered.

How I tested

Beauty editor Lucy Partington tried and tested these formulas in Menorca ( The Independent / Lucy Partington )

Each of these body sunscreens has been put through its paces by me and my friends on a holiday to Menorca. As SPF-obsessives, we regularly top-up our sun protection throughout the day, and as a result I have taken note of how these formulas applied initially, how they absorbed, their smell, value for money, and how they fare when more product is applied on top – paying attention to whether or not they pilled.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8 and many more. She’s garnered experience speaking to dermatologists and knows the ingredients to seek out (and avoid) for year-round protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

The best body sunscreens for 2025 are: