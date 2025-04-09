Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
If you’re planning a trip to sunnier climes, that can only mean one thing: it’s almost suncream season. We all know how important it is to apply and reapply sunscreen all over your body – especially when on holiday abroad and you’re getting in and out of the pool, sweating a lot or spending your days sightseeing in a European city – but if you’re somewhat scarred from the thick, gloopy, white formulas of yesteryear, then you’re not alone.
Thankfully, sunscreen technology has come a long way in a few short years, so you no longer need to worry about wearing a body SPF that’ll make your skin feel greasy or oily. Instead, there are plenty of incredibly effective formulas that feel like body lotion. They absorb quickly and leave your skin feeling soft rather than slimy, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to reapply them more than is necessary – which is no bad thing, of course.
One thing worth noting that experts agree on is that you should be wearing a minimum of SPF30 on your body, and ideally, you’ll be topping it up every couple of hours, which is even more crucial if you’ve been in the pool or the sea or you’re sweating a lot. You also need to apply around six to eight teaspoons worth of product to ensure you’re getting adequate protection, but there’s no such thing as applying too much, so if in doubt, slather on more.
If you’re in the market for a really good, protective body sunscreen that you can wear in the UK and abroad on an upcoming summer holiday, I’ve got you covered.
Each of these body sunscreens has been put through its paces by me and my friends on a holiday to Menorca. As SPF-obsessives, we regularly top-up our sun protection throughout the day, and as a result I have taken note of how these formulas applied initially, how they absorbed, their smell, value for money, and how they fare when more product is applied on top – paying attention to whether or not they pilled.
Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8 and many more. She’s garnered experience speaking to dermatologists and knows the ingredients to seek out (and avoid) for year-round protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Ultrasun is up there with one of my most loved and trusted suncare brands, and this SPF50 cream is one of the brand’s best. Designed for “intense conditions” (a day around the pool counts as an intense condition, right?), I found the white cream to be lightweight, and it absorbs really quickly and beautifully into the skin, offering high, broad-spectrum protection.
While the brand says one application is usually enough, I still topped it up throughout the day and found that it didn’t pill. One bottle lasted me through a 10-day holiday when it was applied every day.
When you use this, you’ll probably wonder the same thing as I did: How can something this good be this affordable? Truly, Hawaiian Tropic’s hydrating protection sunscreen ticked every single one of our boxes, and it’s such a pleasure to use.
The nostalgic smell is combined with 12-hour moisturisation promises, and the dual formula is powered by both cocoa and shea butter to deeply hydrate your skin while protecting it against the sun’s harmful rays. It’s not sticky or greasy; it sinks in quickly and leaves the skin feeling supple and nourished. There really isn’t anything not to love about this, and once you’ve tried it, you’ll probably never go back.
A true favourite among my group of friends, Sun Bum’s sunscreen spray is a true easy-to-use, no-excuse formula that really delivers on its promises. Not only does it smell like coconuts, but it’s also ideal for even the pickiest of sunscreen wearers. It’s invisible when sprayed onto skin, isn’t sticky and the nozzle makes it easy to apply in hard-to-reach areas.
I also loved how easy it was to re-apply throughout the day, so if you struggle with applying lotions and creams or hate the feel of anything too thick or heavy, try this.
The delicious almond scent of this deserves a shout-out because it really does smell incredible, but the formula itself is also great. As well as being invisible on application, it’s not sticky or greasy and doesn’t leave any residue in its wake.
I liked that it was formulated with a blend of kind-to-skin ingredients, so it works to hydrate while protecting against the sun’s rays. Plus, it’s suitable for both face and body so you can apply it directly over make-up for extra added protection when needed. I found it great for using as an afternoon top-up as I preferred to initially use SPF50 protection each morning rather than a 30.
E45 has upped its skincare game over the last few months, and its sun care lineup is strong. This hydrating, gentle cream was a firm favourite among my whole group, and we were all really sad when we squeezed out the very last drop.
Non-greasy, it doesn’t leave a white cast and it moisturises the skin alongside high-factor protection suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. It didn’t block pores and absorbed into the skin really nicely. Even better, it is fragrance-free and didn’t pill when I layered it up throughout the day, and the added vitamin E offered protection against pollution and other environmental aggressors.
Another firm favourite, I actually repurchased this one after loving it so much on my holiday last year. More like a moisturiser than a sunscreen, it’s nice to apply, thanks to its buttery soft – but not oily – texture. Fragrance-free, it’s suitable for all skin types (including sensitive), and I loved the lit-from-within glow it gave my sun-kissed skin after application. I found the formula to be lightweight yet hydrating on the skin.
This sunscreen divided my group, but I was a big fan. The fact it smells like the brand’s cult favourite Rio radiance scent – a blend of vanilla, tuberose and coconut milk – is what makes this stand out. The formula is invisible, non-greasy and really nice to apply. I did find it pilled a little bit when layered on top of a lotion, but once I was aware of that, I just stuck to using the same product all day.
You can’t go wrong with La Roche-Posay when it comes to sunscreen (and skincare in general), and I love how reliable it is as a brand.
The milky formula is easy to spray out of the bottle and rub into the skin, and as with all of the brand’s products, it’s infused with the signature thermal spring water, which works to help restore hydration in the skin.
The sunscreen itself is non-greasy, absorbs well and doesn’t leave any residue or chalky cast behind. If you’re somebody who suffers from sensitivity, irritation, or inflammation, then consider this to be a good choice for you.
Wearing SPF doesn’t prevent tanning, as formulas aren’t able to protect your skin entirely from UVA. Factor 50 will protect you from 98 per cent of rays, while factor 30 shields you from 97 per cent of rays. This means it is still possible to get a tan while helping to protect your skin from sunburn.
Sunscreen has a shelf-life of between two and three years, with most formulas remaining at their original strength for at least three years. However, once opened, sunscreen generally starts to lose its SPF efficacy after 6-12 months – make sure to read the label for clear guidance. So, although you can use leftover sunscreens the following year, it’s best to purchase a new one. Unopened sunscreen will also have an expiration date, telling you when it’s no longer effective.
In our guide to how much money you should spend on an SPF, dermatologist Dr Preema Vig took us through the ingredients that are beneficial to have in the best sunscreens, explaining that there are often notable differences between facial and body sunscreens.
“You may like a more moisturising formulation for your body and a special formulation for your face, where you are applying make-up or have oilier skin,” she said. Likewise, if you experience sensitive skin on your face and not your body, Dr Vig suggests using a mineral sunscreen for this area.
“This means that it doesn’t use chemicals like a chemical sunscreen does to block UVA and UVB rays, instead they use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to form a broad spectrum filter that block UV rays,” she adds.
Ultimately, the main difference between the two product categories is the additional skincare ingredients they contain, or don’t contain, but Dr. Vig assures that most SPFs – be they budget, high-end, face or body – offer the same level of UV protection.
All in all, you won’t go far wrong with any of these formulas as long as you are applying the right amount and reapplying it when necessary. If you’re looking for something affordable then Hawaiian Tropic is a great option, but Ultrasun is always our failsafe. However, the scent of Sol de Janeiro’s SPF makes it a delight to apply, and E45’s offering is definitely worth checking out if you, or somebody you’re going away with, suffers from sensitivity.
