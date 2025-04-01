13 best reef-safe sunscreens that are eco-friendly and kind to skin

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Better for the planet and sensitive skin, here’s why you should make the switch to mineral SPF
Whether you’re flying away to warmer climes or enjoying the sunshine at home, we’re here to stress how important it is to wear sunscreen – particularly with melanoma skin cancer cases at an all-time high.
If you are flying off for a beach break, you might want to pay attention to what’s actually in your chosen sunscreen formula. Some are so harmful to the environment that they might even be banned at your holiday destination.
In 2015, a study revealed that a popular chemical UV filter (found in many sunscreens) is toxic to our oceans, coral reefs and marine life. With more research, other chemical filters have been found to be damaging, too. You can easily remember them as the “three Os”: oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene (although there are other troubling ingredients).
The trouble is, without doing a little research or reading the ingredients label, the task of finding an eco-friendly formula is quite difficult. Don’t be misled by “reef-safe” or “reef-friendly” labelling – neither of these terms are officially regulated, so they can’t always be trusted. Your best bet is to stick with mineral sunscreens that use zinc oxide and titanium oxide filters instead. They’re also known as physical sunscreens because they sit on the skin’s surface and block the rays getting to the skin – reflecting them rather than absorbing them like chemical filters.
Mineral sunscreens may also be better for your skin: “Unlike chemical sunscreens, there is little chance of mineral products causing skin irritation – especially if you suffer from acne, eczema or sensitive skin,” explains Dr Adil Sheraz, consultant dermatologist. That being said, not all mineral formulations are created equal. If you want an eco-friendly formula, you need to find non-nano or coated ingredients, as nanoparticles can also be toxic to the environment.
We also know mineral sunscreens have fallen out of favour with consumers in the past, as some formulas leave a white cast on the surface of the skin. While some still can, you’ll find the latest offerings much more transparent. We know it’s confusing, but stick with us, as we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up the best eco-friendly and reef-safe formulas.
The latest eco-friendly formulas were trailed for a minimum of five days, and marked on ease-of-use, feel and finish. All are mineral formulations with non-nano ingredients, making them eco-friendly, so you can enjoy your holiday with peace of mind, knowing you’re not causing harm to our waterways, seas or oceans.
This is the second mineral sunscreen that’s been added to Pai’s incredible line-up of sensitive skin solutions but they’ve dialled up the glow in this one – making it ideal for anyone looking for a radiance boost. This comes courtesy of natural light-reflecting pigments called mica (ethically and sustainably sourced) that instantly illuminate the skin. So much so, it encouraged us to go make-up-free when using this SPF. Although, it’s actually a primer-SPF hybrid that’s formulated to pair well with make-up — we can confirm it does this incredibly well, too. Its light, non-greasy texture provides a smooth, even canvas for foundation that stays flawless, with no piling or blotching under coverage.
One pump of this, like all Hawaiian Tropic products, transports you to a tropical paradise – if you’re a fan of coconut-fragranced products, this one is for you. The ultra-light, and (you guessed it) milky texture, disappears in an instant on the skin, leaving a mineral shield of zinc oxide to protect you from the sun. We were super impressed with this accessible, affordable and effective offering from the brand, and all without any ingredients harmful to the ocean and sea life. Pair it with the face formulation, for the perfect holiday duo.
For a beauty brand with exceptional green credentials, turn to UpCircle’s collection of organic, vegan, cruelty-free formulas that use by-products from other industries and are housed in recyclable packaging. A stand-out product from the brand is this mineral face SPF that we found surprisingly lightweight, moisturising and super blendable, leaving no white cast behind.
Infused with upcycled raspberry seed oil that’s left over by the juicing industry, the formula is also high in antioxidants to fight free radical skin damage. What makes this even more eco-friendly than its competition is, if you send the glass jar back to the brand, it will refill it for £22.39.
The banana bright eye cream and vitamin C serum from Ole Henriksen are so well-loved that we had high expectations for this new mineral SPF, but it still managed to exceed them. Perhaps it’s to be expected, when the UV filters are paired with powerhouse clinical-grade vitamin C in the formula: backed by science to not only protect skin from sun damage but correct it, too – making this is a powerful little tube.
It has a light, naturally zesty fragranced, and absorbs in an instant, without any ashy finish. Instead, it leaves behind a beautiful instant glow, thanks to its light-reflecting mineral pigments. It’s further enhanced with skin-hydrating and soothing niacinamide and aloe leaf juice. Meanwhile, vitamin C’s skin-brightening and rejuvenating abilities make this ideal for those concerned about dark spots or signs of ageing.
For those who like a pared-back routine, we found this mineral SPF so moisturising you could skip day cream and use it on its own during the summer months. The hydration comes courtesy of niacinamide and vitamin E, while antioxidants and non-nano zinc oxide work together to protect the skin. Super lightweight, the gel-cream formula absorbs in an instant and doesn’t leave any residue behind – making it ideal for all skin tones and types. We found it sits well underneath make-up, making it a great everyday base as well as one to pack for the beach.
Flying the flag for physical sun creams for many years, Green People has a superb mineral sunscreen offering, including this SPF 30, which is also certified organic. Just as the name suggests, its natural line-up is fragrance-free – a bonus for those with sensitive skin or those who suffer from inflammatory issues.
This formula is water-repellent, too, making it a great all-rounder if you’re looking for an option the whole family can use. Plus, we love that the brand gives 20p to the Marine Conservation Society for every bottle sold – a nice touch.
A cult-favourite Australian SPF brand, Ultra Violette has a first-rate range of sunscreens, or “skinscreens”, as it calls them. This mineral formulation is designed not only for sensitive but oilier, reactive skin types, too. A next-generation zinc-only sunscreen with a subtle tint and mattifying effect, it disappears quickly into the skin, leaving zero chalkiness and just a comfortable shine-free finish.
It’s infused with Aussie favourite Kakadu plum, which is rich in antioxidants and skin-protecting vitamin C. Plus, there’s no denying the bright blue and neon packaging adds to the product’s appeal (the brand is often spotted on Instagram).
For the beauty-savvy, this brand needs no introduction. If it’s yet to cross your path, you should know the brand’s philosophy is that its skincare contains no nasties. It avoids what it calls “the suspicious six”: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones fragrances/dyes, SLS and chemical sunscreens. It’s therefore a given, then, that the brand’s SPF offering is a mineral formula and a cracking one at that – leaving skin glowing, thanks to the added antioxidants and virgin marula oil for nourishment.
It comes in a tinted and non-tinted formula, of which our tester prefers the former – you’re likely to too, if you have a light to medium skin tone, as the tint allows you to skip applying coverage on top of the sunscreen. However, those with very fair or darker skin tones should stick to the non-tinted version.
With more than 30 years in the sun cream business, Ultrasun has produced some outstanding SPF formulations over the years – including this mineral option. Simply work it into the body and watch it disappear, leaving a mattifying effect. Available in SPF 30 and SPF 50 versions, to protect you from skin-burning UVB rays, this product also provides a high UVA filter of 95 per cent, helping to guard against signs of ageing. On top of that, it promises to protect against infrared-A and blue light. This one covers all bases.
When it comes to this much-loved Brazilian brand’s new mineral suncare trio, it’s hard to choose between the body oil, lotion and this spray. For ease of application and on-the-go topping up, however, this one has the edge. The formula is infused with the brand’s ‘Cheirosa 87’ floral fragrance, bursting with tuberose, ylang ylang and vanilla, and we spritzed it all over on the hottest day of the year and got multiple compliments.
There’s much more to this product than its heavenly scent, though. Ideal for beach holidays, the refreshing mist cools the skin on application and is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. It’s also packed with skin-loving ingredients, to hydrate and brighten the skin tone, as well as powerful antioxidants that protect the skin further from damaging UV rays.
Tatcha has once again impressed us with its game-changing product innovation – this time developing a skincare-meets-mineral-SPF formulation that’s truly lightweight. The Japanese-US fusion brand does not exaggerate when it describes this formula as being “light as air”, and it provided our skin with nothing but comfort and a silky, soft-to-the-touch complexion with a radiant finish.
The formula is loaded with some of the best hydrating actives, such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and silk extract, which is further teamed with niacinamide to minimise the look of pores and to even the skin tone. We love it so much, we only marked it down due to its price tag but, to be honest, it’s so multitasking – essentially a moisturiser, SPF and primer all in one – it’s worth every penny.
New Zealand organic skincare brand Antipodes prides itself as a scientific green beauty brand with an extensive selection of plant-powered and vegan products. The brand has just launched this broad-spectrum facial sunscreen that’s met one of the strictest standards for sunscreen protection in Australia, where only the best formulations are approved.
It gets our approval for many more qualities. It’s rich but non-greasy and may apply white but turns sheer, adding glow to the skin. This makes it sit well under make-up, without interfering with products on top. We also like that it’s enriched with skin-strengthening ceramides, to boost the skin barrier that sun exposure weakens.
Making its debut in the UK, Canadian sustainable personal-care brand Attitude has a range of vegan mineral sunscreen sticks housed in 100 per cent plastic-free, biodegradable cardboard tubes. There are face sticks to choose from (including a tinted version), and larger body sticks, including this unscented version, which is ideal for delicate skin and children, so the whole family can use it.
Initially, we were put off by the stick’s white colour, but it applied much sheerer and, once massaged in, offered white-cast free UVA and UVB protection while feeling nourishing for the skin. Apart from high eco credentials, what makes this product stand out is it offers a practical way to top up mess-free, as well as being easy to take on the go.
“The biggest concern about SPFs for the planet is the pollution that it does to the oceans, thus affecting the ecosystem of these delicate environments,” explains Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics.
According to The Ocean Foundation, an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen is believed to be deposited in oceans annually, and it’s a big problem: protectants, preservatives and parabens found in chemical sunscreens, which wash off into the water, can endanger marine organisms and contribute towards coral bleaching.
So, what should we be considering when opting for an eco-friendly or reef-friendly sunscreen? Well, the first thing worth noting is “reef-friendly” and “reef-safe” are not regulated terms. Generally speaking, though, eco-sunscreens are natural alternatives to traditional sunscreens: they are biodegradable and made of non-toxic ingredients, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which block the sun’s UV rays and include safe synthetic filters.
The most common mineral sun filters – zinc oxide and titanium dioxide – are known to leave a white cast, so, this can be an issue for darker skin tones, but with formulas becoming more advanced, a good rubbing in will usually make any white, chalky residue disappear.
Dr Perry also shares this useful piece of advice: “When looking for a coral-friendly sunscreen, ideally, you’re looking for ones that don’t have oxybenzone and octinoxate ingredients, as these are known to cause the most damage to coral reefs.”
You should look out for the SPF rating of at least 30 for UVB; HEV filters to protect against blue light, and, ideally, a five-star rating for UVA.
“Eco-sunscreen is particularly suitable for people with sensitive skin or skin conditions such as eczema,” says Dr Lakhani, cosmetic doctor and skin care specialist at Harley Street’s Cranley Clinic. “Also, if you’re prone to sun rash or other issues like prickly heat, eco-sunscreen can be particularly beneficial.”
It’s estimated 14,000 tons of sun cream end up in the oceans each year (from people bathing and swimming), so, it’s understandable that several countries and US states have banned certain chemical sunscreens from entering their waters.
Tourist hotspots include Hawaii, Florida’s Key West, and parts of Thailand, Mexico and the Caribbean, to name a few. Some are even handing out big fines if you are caught using sunscreen with banned chemical filters, so, checking the guidelines for each destination is highly recommended. Switching to an eco-friendly formulation isn’t just a must if you’re lucky enough to be travelling to these places, but also if you don’t want to pollute your own water here at home or leave a trace wherever you’re travelling to.
Reach for the Pai British summer time illuminating sunscreen for a daily facial sunscreen suitable for all skin types. It adds a lit-from-within healthy-looking glow to the skin as well as meeting all our eco credentials, making it our number-one choice. For holidays, the Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance SPF 50 body spray is a top choice, too, thanks to its lovely fragrance, big bottle and easy-to-apply spray.
