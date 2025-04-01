13 best reef-safe sunscreens that are eco-friendly and kind to skin

Whether you’re flying away to warmer climes or enjoying the sunshine at home, we’re here to stress how important it is to wear sunscreen – particularly with melanoma skin cancer cases at an all-time high.

If you are flying off for a beach break, you might want to pay attention to what’s actually in your chosen sunscreen formula. Some are so harmful to the environment that they might even be banned at your holiday destination.

In 2015, a study revealed that a popular chemical UV filter (found in many sunscreens) is toxic to our oceans, coral reefs and marine life. With more research, other chemical filters have been found to be damaging, too. You can easily remember them as the “three Os”: oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene (although there are other troubling ingredients).

The trouble is, without doing a little research or reading the ingredients label, the task of finding an eco-friendly formula is quite difficult. Don’t be misled by “reef-safe” or “reef-friendly” labelling – neither of these terms are officially regulated, so they can’t always be trusted. Your best bet is to stick with mineral sunscreens that use zinc oxide and titanium oxide filters instead. They’re also known as physical sunscreens because they sit on the skin’s surface and block the rays getting to the skin – reflecting them rather than absorbing them like chemical filters.

Mineral sunscreens may also be better for your skin: “Unlike chemical sunscreens, there is little chance of mineral products causing skin irritation – especially if you suffer from acne, eczema or sensitive skin,” explains Dr Adil Sheraz, consultant dermatologist. That being said, not all mineral formulations are created equal. If you want an eco-friendly formula, you need to find non-nano or coated ingredients, as nanoparticles can also be toxic to the environment.

We also know mineral sunscreens have fallen out of favour with consumers in the past, as some formulas leave a white cast on the surface of the skin. While some still can, you’ll find the latest offerings much more transparent. We know it’s confusing, but stick with us, as we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up the best eco-friendly and reef-safe formulas.

How we tested

Our tester in action, trying out the eco-friendly SPFs ( The Independent/Sabine Wiesel )

The latest eco-friendly formulas were trailed for a minimum of five days, and marked on ease-of-use, feel and finish. All are mineral formulations with non-nano ingredients, making them eco-friendly, so you can enjoy your holiday with peace of mind, knowing you’re not causing harm to our waterways, seas or oceans.

