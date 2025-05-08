Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. Why trust us?

14 best perfumes for women that will keep the compliments coming

We’ve found fabulous fragrances to suit everyone, from budget buys to luxury brands

Lucy Smith
Thursday 08 May 2025 11:20 EDT
Chanel No5, Marc Jacobs daisy and more are all included
Chanel No5, Marc Jacobs daisy and more are all included (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

A good perfume is like a killer outfit: it makes you feel confident. A bad perfume will do the opposite – they’re insipid at best and sickening at worst. The right scent will brighten your day; the wrong scent will clear out a room.

But finding the right perfumes can be tricky. Perfumes usually come in three types – eau de toilette, eau de parfum and extrait de parfum. You might be familiar with the first two; eau de toilette has a lower fragrance oil concentration in water, usually around five to ten percent, making for a lighter scent. Eau de parfum has a higher concentration, usually more than 20 per cent. However, you may not have heard of an extrait. More common among luxury brands like Chanel and Kilian, an extrait de parfum can reach concentrations up to 40 per cent, and cost more than £200.

On top of that, you need to know your floral scents from your gourmands, and consider staying power, throw, and scent notes. All this jargon can be hard to parse if you’re new to frangrance, and buying the wrong scent can be a costly mistake. Inflation means that even the humble eau de toilette can be expensive.

That’s why I tested more than a dozen perfumes for two months straight, seperating the quality from the merely costly. Several perfumes didn’t make the cut; these are the only perfumes I think you should buy.

How we tested

Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, noted their staying power throughout the day
Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, noted their staying power throughout the day (Lucy Smith)

After researching the most sought-after perfumes from big-name and specialist brands, I compiled a testing longlist of more than 20 scents. I gave all the fragrances a full eight hours of wear and sprayed each one in the same way: on the pulse points of my left and right wrists, and the pulse points under the left and right sides of my jawbone. I then assessed the initial scents and compared them to the brands’ marketing. Then, as the day wore on, I paid attention to any changes in the aromas as their top notes faded.

Key criteria for the best perfumes included a distinct scent, long-lasting staying power and value for money. In fairness, all fragrances react to your skin oils and temperature, so one person’s potent perfume could fade rapidly on another.

However, these criteria meant some scents didn’t make the cut. I found that there was no justifying the barely-there aroma of Byredo’s gypsy water (£150, Cultbeauty.co.uk). In the same way, Kilian’s good girl gone bad (£225, Cultbeauty.co.uk) proved too familiar to popular favourites like YSL’s Black Opium (£97, Boots.com) to warrant its £180 price tag.

I’ve accrued a wealth of scenting know-how in my years of industry experience. I’ve covered fragrance launches from Chanel, Sol de Janeiro and Marc Jacobs, and taken deep dives into the world of perfume dupes, and best perfume deals, so I’m well-versed in the key brands to look to and avoid.

The best perfumes for women 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Zara waterlily tea dress eau de parfum: £29.99, Zara.com
  • Best budget buy – Diem dare you eau de parfum: £25, Diemscents.com
  • Best citrus scent – Jo Malone London lime basil and mandarin cologne: £55, Johnlewis.com
  • Best gourmand scent – Tom Ford vanilla sex eau de parfum: £290, Spacenk.com
  • Best summer scent – Miss Dior eau de parfum: £61.20, Boots.com

1
Zara waterlily tea dress eau de parfum

Zara testing best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Scent notes from the brand: Bergamot, neroli, sage, mint, basil, ambroxen (a woody scent from clary sage), musk
  • Real-world scent: Fresh-cut grass, basil, mint, sea water, laundry detergent
  • Fragrance family: Fresh/green
  • Sizes: 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Indistinguishable from a high-end fragrance
    • Good staying power
    • Refreshing
    • Great value
  • Take note
    • Scent lasts around 4 hours

Zara perfumes have generated quite a fanbase over the years, and now the brand has partnered with British perfumer Jo Malone. The collaboration spans 15 different scents, chief among which is waterlily tea dress. What does a “waterlily tea dress” smell like? According to Zara, “Soft jazz music plays in the background, picnics on the lawn, a vintage tea dress floats by in the gentle breeze.”

Zara testing best womens perfume review indybest
A long-lasting, fresh perfume and a high-end imitation (Lucy Smith)

That sounded impossibly vague before I put it to the test, but I found an incredibly good perfume. It feels clean, with a light, soapy undercurrent. This sudsy layer stacks well against this scent’s earthy botanicals. While these notes on paper are sage, mint and basil, in practice, I found they translate to a grassy, dewy aroma.

The product is a great value, relatively long-lasting (around four hours), fresh perfume. Unlike other perfumes at this price point, it’s unique, and it smells much more expensive than it actually is.

  1.  £29 from Zara.com

2
Diem dare you eau de parfum

Diem best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Scent notes from the brand: Saffron, cardamom, oak and cedar
  • Real-world scent: Cedar, sandlewood, musk and soap
  • Fragrance family: Woody
  • Sizes: 30ml (with a monthly subscription or one-time purchase)
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent staying power
    • Compliment-magnet from both men and women
    • Unisex
    • Perfect for travel
  • Take note
    • Lack of size options, only small available

If you're a fan of Mugler’s Alien (£97, Boots.com) or perhaps nostalgic for Abercrombie and Fitch’s Fierce (£34.80, Lookfantastic.com), Diem’s Dare You offers a mature, luxurious alternative. This scent offers a deeper, woodier, and more sophisticated twist on these cult classics. With sultry notes of oak and cedar, and the spice of saffron and cardamom, it’s a perfectly balanced blend that leans confidently unisex, with a rich, androgynous finish that lingers all day long. Expect both men and women to ask what you’re wearing with envy.

Diem testing best womens perfume review indybest
Diem’s small bottles make them ideal for a fragrance rotation (Lucy Smith)

Diem’s standout concept is its “fragrance wardrobe” philosophy. Rather than a large, expensive bottle, Diem offers smaller, accessible 30ml sizes designed to encourage rotation and experimentation. This idea is that you can switch your scent to suit your mood, like changing your outfit. For £20 a month, you can have a new signature scent delivered via the Diem Club every month and save even more cash.

While the compact size means you might power through it faster (especially thanks to the addictive scent), the accessible price point softens the blow. The slim bottle also makes it perfect for travel or tossing in a handbag. However, 30ml won’t last long.

  1.  £25 from Diemscents.com

3
Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum

Chanel best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Long-lasting scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Orange, rose, jasmine, amber, patchouli, vetiver
  • Real-world scent: Rose, zest, soap, subtle sweetness
  • Fragrance family: Floral
  • Sizes: 35ml, 50ml, 100ml, 200ml
  • Why we love it
    • Instantly recognisable
    • One of the most ‘commented on’ fragrances I’ve tried
    • Scent lasts all day
    • Available in other formats
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Chanel’s Coco mademoiselle is one of the brand’s most popular fragrances, offering a lighter, more delicate scent than the divisive floral bouquet of Chanel No. 5. With top notes of orange and a fresh, lightweight rose, it balances florals with a bright, outdoorsy vetiver.

Chanel testing best womens perfume review indybest
Wear this scent for day and night (Chanel)

This makes it perfect for both day and night wear, and its subtle sweetness layers beautifully with vanilla scents. It lasts from morning to night, too, so it’s a perfect all-day scent. I loved the elegant packaging, featuring 1920s art-deco gold accents, but you’d expect that for the high price – this scent costs a whopping £140-150 per 100ml.

However, if you like the scent, it’s also available in lots of cheaper forms. There’s a purse spray (£130, Johnlewis.com), body oil (£65, Theperfumeshop.com), and even a deodorant (£48, Johnlewis.com).

  1.  £123 from Boots.com

4
Parfums de Marly, valaya eau de parfum

Marly best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Sweet scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Orange flower, nympheal (like white florals), vetiver, bergamot, mandarin, white peach, akigalawood (like a spicy/woody patchouli), ambrofix (ambery) and musk
  • Real-world scent: Marzipan, sugar, florals, powder, musk
  • Fragrance family: Floral
  • Sizes: 30ml, 75ml
  • Why we love it
    • Scent lasts all day without being overpowering
    • An antidote to indulgent gourmands
    • Packaging is gorgeous
  • Take note
    • Expensive

If you’ve been keeping atop the latest TikTok news, then you’ll know that Parfums de Marly’s valaya was the scent that influencer Ambar Lee wore for her South African wedding. Now that I’ve tested the fragrance myself, I can certainly see how it would slot into a wedding morning with its light, dreamy scent.

If you’re neither one for heady florals nor rich gourmands, valaya makes the perfect middle point with its powdery, sugar-dusted petal aroma. While I couldn’t detect all nine notes from the French perfumers’ description, I did pull out the nympheal, ambrofix, peach and musk.

Marly testing best womens perfume review indybest
The scent stayed strong throughout the day (Parfume de Marly)

I’m not always a fan of fruity fragrances, but the peach adds freshness rather than sweetness, making for a finish that’s delicately floral with echoes of milk and honey. It’s a sweet scent for those that don’t like sweet scents. It has remarkable staying power, too. I caught as many whiffs of it at 4pm as I did when I first applied it 8 hours earlier.

  1.  £255 from Harveynichols.com

5
Balmain Beauty carbone eau de parfum

Balmain best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Powdery scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: White musk, rose neo absolute (a rose scent extracted from distilled rose petals), suede, patchouli, sandalwood, cumin
  • Real-world scent: Rose, talcum powder, musk, cashmere
  • Fragrance family: Musk
  • Sizes: 50ml, or 150ml refill
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
    • Lasts eight hours-plus
    • Refillable
    • Unique and prompts comments from passers-by
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Balmain’s carbone perfume only launched in 2024, but it’s become a firm favourite. The central note is rose, but while some rose aromas can skew old-timey, this one leans on accompanying notes of suede and sandalwood to bring a more contemporary feel.

Balmain testing best womens perfume review indybest
Expect the scent to stick around until the end of the day (Lucy Smith)

The marketing says that there are also notes of cumin, but I couldn’t detect any. It’s truly an investment, right down to the art deco bottle, but the good news is that carbone’s refill bottle (at three times the size, at 150ml) saves you around a quarter of the price when you compare per ml.

It’s also seriously strong, so you’ll only need a spritz on each of your pulse points (two on each wrist, two under the jaw), and you’ll be good to go for the day. In fact, I’ve had compliments on it at the end of a full day’s wear, so while it’s incredibly expensive, you certainly get your money’s worth.

  1.  £195 from Selfridges.com

6
Jo Malone London lime basil and mandarin cologne

Jo Malone best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Citrus scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Mandarin, basil, amberwood, thyme
  • Real-world scent: Freshly peeled orange, lime, herbs, botanicals
  • Fragrance family: Citrus
  • Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious
    • Like nothing else
    • A day scent with enough warmth for evening wear
  • Take note
    • Becomes very faint after a few hours

My mum used Jo Malone’s lime, basil and mandarin scent as a bath oil when I was a child, and it has remained in my memories ever since. It lives up to its name with noticeable hints of citrus and green leaves. However, if you’re worried about smelling like a greenhouse, you’re in good hands. The basil is understated, providing an earthy balance to the sweet citrus notes.

Jo Malone testing best womens perfume review indybest
The scent is like nothing else (Lucy Smith)

Compared to other citrus scents like Calvin Klein one (£36.66, Boots.com) or D&G’s light blue (£59, Lookfantastic.com), it doesn’t lead with the sharpness of lemon but rather surrounds the lime and mandarin notes with warming amberwood.

This gives this scent a maturity and luxury often lacking from citrus scents, many of which can smell too much like mosquito repellent. Annoyingly, as much as I loved it, I didn’t find this fragrance lasted well on my skin, even with its high price, so you’ll need to top it up every few hours.

  1.  £55 from Johnlewis.com

7
Penhaligon’s quercus eau de cologne

Penhaligon's best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Unisex scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Mandarin, lily of the valley, oakmoss, basil, jasmine, cardamom, amber
  • Real-world scent: Lemon, moss, amber, apple, cut grass
  • Fragrance family: Citrus
  • Sizes: 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • A clean, fresh scent
    • Bottle is an heirloom piece
  • Take note
    • Needs topping up
    • Expensive

Penhaligon’s quercus is about as British as a fragrance can get. It’s part of the brand’s English garden collection, celebrating the country’s natural flora and fauna. Quercus is the Latin genus for oak trees, and the marketing for this scent says that it evokes the feel of a sunny day spent in the shade of the tree’s leaves.

Perfume marketing is usually off the mark, but this time it’s true - the aroma evokes nostalgic memories of crisp, clear-skied spring days. While the oakmoss mimics the scent of morning dew on grass, the mandarin and lily of the valley bring a freshness reminiscent of new blossoms at the start of March.

Penhaligons testing best womens perfume review indybest
I just wish this scent lasted a little longer on the skin (Penhaligon's)

Quercus is as close as a fragrance can be to a freshly cut lemon and, in that sense, it’s entirely unisex – without sweetness or spice. The packaging is, as with all Penhaligon’s products, ornamental in itself. I just wish that the scent lasted a tad longer on the skin, especially at this price.

  1.  £140 from Penhaligons.com

8
Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum

YSL best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Strong perfume
  • Scent notes from the brand: Orange blossom, lavender, tangerine, neroli, musk, vanilla, jasmine, petitgrain (essential oils from bitter orange tree)
  • Real-world scent: Honey, musk, vanilla, florals
  • Fragrance family: Floral
  • Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 90ml, 150ml, 100ml refill
  • Why we love it
    • Refillable
    • Ultra long-lasting
    • Chic packaging
  • Take note
    • Can be a bit overpowering

Aside from black opium, libre is YSL’s most famous fragrance. It’s deep and complex, combining lavender and orange blossom to create a botanical, warm fragrance like a jar of honey. The jasmine florals and tangerine give the scent a bright zing, which is undercut by vanilla for a more evening-appropriate feel.

On the whole, I’d say it has day-to-night wearability, but I think it’s most effective in winter or night. In the same vein, it’s a more mature scent and not one I’d look to as a first foray into fragrance.

YSL testing best womens perfume review indybest
I’d consider this best for evenings (Lucy Smith)

The real draw of libre is its incredible staying power. It landed a spot in my longlist for this roundup after I repeatedly caught whiffs of it on a friend. After testing it, I can confirm that it lasts a long time, with the fragrance almost as pungent in hour eight as when I first spritzed it. However, this also means that it’s easy to overdo it on the spritzing – three sprays should suffice.

  1.  £86 from Boots.com

9
Creed love in white eau de parfum

Creed best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Clean scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Bulgarian rose, Florentine iris (orris butter), magnolia petals, vanilla, orange zest, apple, apricot, musk, cedarwood, rice
  • Real-world scent: Fresh orange juice, apricot, freshly laundered sheets, florals
  • Fragrance family: Asian-style floral
  • Sizes: 30ml, 75ml, 240ml, 500ml
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing
    • Unique
    • Strong scent all day
  • Take note
    • Very expensive
    • Underwhelming packaging

No perfume round-up would be complete without Creed. Love in white turns 20 this year, but it’s still one of the best scents on the market. Its bright, clean scent leads with the fresh powderiness of rose and orris butter, and it dries down with a bit of zing from the zest.

This latter element was reminiscent of freshly squeezed orange juice and gave this scent an uplifting daytime feel. It’s probably not suited to evenings or the cosier times of year.

Creed testing best womens perfume review indybest
A bright, clean scent with powderiness and zing (Lucy Smith)

Love in white’s staying power is nearly unmatched. Often, I find that fragrances fade for me as the wearer, while others still notice them; love in white, however, offers subtle whiffs throughout the day for both you and those around you to enjoy.

Though I wish its packaging was a little more distinctive, I love the uniqueness of this fragrance, and I think it’s a good choice as a gift to mark a special occasion. However, it goes without saying that Creed’s list price of £165 for 30ml is incredibly expensive.

  1.  £140 from Johnlewis.com

10
Phlur soft spot eau de parfum

Phlur best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Skin scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Jasmine, bergamot, mandarin, freesia, waterlily, vanilla orchid, musk, amber, sandalwood
  • Real-world scent: Cotton, waterlily, amber, vanilla, sand
  • Fragrance family: Musk/amber
  • Sizes: 10ml, 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • A sweet scent for those that don’t like them
    • Unique
    • Melds with your skin scent
    • Subtle
  • Take note
    • Short scent-span

Phlur describes its fragrances as inspired by memories, experiences and emotions. It’s not a particularly helpful description, and the brand’s soft spot eau de parfum is similarly subtle.

Its subtle waterlily floral notes lend this scent a remarkable lightness, but as it settles into the skin, it develops the warmth and complexity of amber.

Phlur testing best womens perfume review indybest
Owing to its understated vibe, soft spot loses its strength (Lucy Smith)

Given that the perfume combines with the wearer’s natural skin scent, it’s hard to describe it accurately. However, after spritzing on my wrists, the aroma generated a clean and cotton-like undercurrent.

This understated vibe means that soft spot loses its strength within an hour or two, which is a little disappointing when you consider that it costs nearly £100. However, I can’t fault its originality.

  1.  £99 from Spacenk.com

11
Prada paradoxe eau de parfum

Prada best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Floral perfume
  • Scent notes from the brand: Neroli, amber, musk, jasmine, bergamot, tangerine, pear, vanilla
  • Real-world scent: Florals, amber, musk, love hearts sweets
  • Fragrance family: Amber floral
  • Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 90ml, 100ml refill
  • Why we love it
    • Striking bottle
    • Wearable from day-to-night
    • Suitable for all ages
    • Refillable
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t last all day
    • Similar to other perfumes

Prada paradoxe is the brand’s most intriguing fragrance. Housed in a unique triangle bottle, the perfume has a floral scent that’s rounded off with a light sweetness.

Having recently tested YSL libre (£86.70, Boots.com), I was surprised to draw comparisons between the two scents, finding Prada’s scent a much more refreshing take. While YSL’s iteration has a headiness, Prada’s is better for those who prefer an understated perfume.

Prada testing best womens perfume review indybest
Undeniably feminine, it’s also a glamorous scent (Lucy Smith)

Unfortunately, this meant that it had faded by the end of the day, but it’s by no means alone in requiring a midday top-up, as lots of the perfumes I tried had faded by lunchtime.

While the aroma is undeniably feminine, it’s neither young nor old and adds a touch of glamour to anyone wearing it. That means it lends itself to both day and night scenarios, and the amber and tangerine notes mean that it will work well in every season.

  1.  £72 from Sephora.co.uk

12
Miss Dior eau de parfum

Miss Dior best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Summer scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Lily-of-the-valley, peony, iris, rose, musk, Papua New Guinea vanilla, tonka bean, sandalwood
  • Real-world scent: Citrus, florals, sugar, sandalwood
  • Fragrance family: Floral
  • Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml, 150ml
  • Why we love it
    • Display-worthy packaging
    • Hard to dislike (great for gifting)
    • Youthful
  • Take note
    • Average scent strength

Unlike the rich floral notes of Dior J’adore (£89, Boots.com), Miss Dior is a younger aroma with a lightweight approach to springtime notes. It’s the sort of scent that’s hard to dislike, with subtle nods to each of the fragrance realms: fresh, floral, sweet and woody.

While the sweetness (like hot sugar) affords it a feminine feel, the vanilla and sandalwood allow for evening and winter wearability.

Miss Dior testing best womens perfume review indybest
I didn’t find it particularly long-lasting in its eau de parfum format (Lucy Smith)

The florals are completely at home in daytime settings, especially in spring and summer. While Miss Dior is available in an eau de toilette variation (£88, Johnlewis.com), it wasn’t particularly long-lasting in this eau de parfum format. It fades away in around two to three hours, so I wouldn’t want to lessen this limited staying power with an eau de toilette, even if it’s a little cheaper.

  1.  £61 from Boots.com

13
Tom Ford vanilla sex eau de parfum

Tom Ford best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Gourmand scent
  • Scent notes from the brand: Vanilla, jasmine, iris (orris), bitter almond, sandalwood, tonka bean, animalis accord (earthy, sensual and musky), amber
  • Real-world notes: Cherry, marzipan/almond, sugar, whisky
  • Fragrance family: Amber, technically, though I’d describe it as a gourmand
  • Sizes: 50ml, 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Distinctive
    • Warm and cosy
    • Not sicklyy
  • Take note
    • Extremely expensive
    • Doesn’t last well for the price

An edit of the best perfumes wouldn’t be complete without at least one fragrance from Tom Ford. Granted, these perfumes are an investment but, with a fan base spanning everyone from Taylor Swift to Harry Styles, there must be some method to the madness.

Tom Ford testing best womens perfume review indybest
We’d compare the scent to bakewell tart or maraschino cherries (Lucy Smith)

The brand’s vanilla sex scent is a “gourmand” – its main ingredients are derived from food scents. It more than lives up to it; this fragrance is practically edible, and has an aroma like a bakewell tart or maraschino cherries. It's sweet at first but dries down to a more complex, spirit-like aroma, reminiscent of whiskey or negroni.

While I commend the unique, creamy finish, I wish it lasted longer, especially for the price. Then again, fragrance longevity can vary based on factors like skin type and body temperature, so some might find this too strong.

  1.  £290 from Spacenk.com

14
Maison Francis Kurkdjian absolue pour le matin eau de parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian best womens perfume review indybest
  • Best: Luxury pick
  • Scent notes from the brand: Thyme, powdery woody accord, lemon, violet, orange blossom
  • Real-world scent: After sun, sun cream, talcum powder, citronella, vanilla
  • Fragrance family: Herbal citrus
  • Sizes: 70ml
  • Why we love it
    • Summery
    • Nostalgic
    • Relatively gender neutral
  • Take note
    • Subtle, more of a skin scent
    • Very expensive

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is known for heady, woody scents, especially baccarat rouge 540 (£245, Johnlewis.com). However, absolue pour le matin is a departure for the brand. French speakers will know from its name that it’s designed for the morning, and the brand compares it to “the sun’s powerful rays stream[ing] through louvred shutters”. Again, another overly poetic description, but this airy fragrance is much lighter than the brand’s muskier scents.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian testing best womens perfume review indybest
An airy scent best suited to spring/summer daytime wear (Lucy Smith)

It opens with fresh lemon and powdery violet, evoking the smell of after-sun, hotel body lotion, aloe vera, and sun cream. Not suited for evening or winter, pour le matin is more of a spring/summer daytime fragrance, with an undercurrent of warmth from the woody accords.

Like the brand’s other scents, I could still smell it on my pulse points after multiple hand washes and more than eight hours of wear. However, as with many powdery scents, it’s more of a subtle skin scent rather than one that throws across a room.

  1.  £230 from Selfridges.com

The verdict: Women’s perfumes

Zara x Jo Malone’s waterlily tea dress eau de parfum secured IndyBest’s ultimate seal of approval. At just under £30, this deceptively inexpensive aroma continues to impress me with every wear. For luxury, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s absolue pour le matin offers summer in a bottle, and, for sweat-proof staying power, YSL libre was unmatched. As for the gourmand lovers, look to the edible aroma of Tom Ford’s vanilla sex.

