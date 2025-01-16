M&S’s TikTok-approved perfumes rival YSL, Jo Malone and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can always rely on the high street for purse-friendly riffs on cult favourite products, and one retailer that’s been known to deliver in the olfactory department is Marks and Spencer.

The smoky warmth eau de parfum from the M&S apothecary range racked up views on TikTok owing to its striking resemblance to Le Labo’s santal 33 (from £74, Cultbeauty.co.uk). But the retailer has since launched more scents – one of which is likened to Jo Malone’s wood sage and sea salt cologne (from £55, Johnlewis.com) and another is said to be similar to Sol De Janeiro’s cheriosa 62 (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com).

While designer scents can set you back more than £100 a pop, you can buy these Marks and Spencer options for just £10. All of the fragrances we have listed here are vegan-friendly, too. Whether you prefer plumping for fruity or floral, musky or fresh, adore Marc Jacobs and Le Labo or prefer a Carolina Herrera scent, these are the M&S fragrances to have on your radar.

M&S apothecary warmth eau de parfum: £12, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s Le Labo-inspired scent has fast become a cult classic. Hailing from the high street stalwart’s apothecary range, M&S’s warmth parfum blends aromatic notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood to evoke a scent that rivals santal 33. Infused with essential oils, the warming fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle – the same size as Le Labo’s, yet the M&S version costs almost £150 less.

M&S sea salt and neroli eau de toilette: £7.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Fans have compared this scent to Jo Malone’s signature wood sage and sea salt scent (from £55, Johnlewis.com), and at £7.50, M&S’s sea salt and neroli eau de toilette is a steal. While we are yet to test this for ourselves, it promises to share the same salty, fresh and earthy aromas as Jo Malone’s fragrance, and features notes of neroli, mandarin and musky sea salt.

M&S black pepper eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you’re looking for an inexpensive alternative to a popular eau de toilette for him, this black pepper scent has been compared to Davidoff adventure (£24.75, Amazon.co.uk) on TikTok. M&S has noted that its eau de toilette marries notes of vanilla with amber, resulting in a warm, sweet and spicy scent.

M&S sweet pistachio eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sol de Janeiro fans have most likely been all over the new cheirosa 59 delícia drench scent, but if you’re a Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 devotee (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com), this eau de toilette is said to be similar. The fresh pistachio essence combines with subtle hints of tuberose and tonka bean, resulting in a fragrance that M&S describes as reminiscent of warm pastries and delicate blooms.

M&S midnight blossom eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

An alternative to the YSL black opium eau de parfum (£77, Boots.com), which is well-known for its black coffee and vanilla fug, this midnight blossom eau de toilette blends notes of sweet jasmine, tuberose and amber for “soft florals and warm, musky undertones”, according to M&S.

M&S velvet amber eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The grown-up sister to M&S’s now-discontinued velvet rose perfume, the velvet amber scent is being hailed an even better rival to Chanel’s iconic no5 scent (£136, Boots.com). Offering a high street alternative, you could add M&S’s velvet rose to your online basket 12 times before it matched the price of the designer offering. Described as a “rich amber scent” by the retailer, expect fragrant top notes of neroli blended with bold white flowers.

M&S soft iris eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

With TikTok claiming this eau de toilette strikes a strong resemblance to Chanel’s coco mademoiselle scent (£136, Chanel.com), M&S describes it as a “delicate floral fusion”, with iris, jasmine and bergamot alongside orange blossom and vetiver, amber and patchouli as the base. Plump for this over the designer fragrance and you will save more than £100.

M&S gardenia and vanilla eau de toilette: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you love daisy by Marc Jacobs (£41.60, Boots.com), TikTok reckons you will love this purse-friendly eau de toilette. M&S’s scent pairs notes of vanilla and sandalwood alongside sweet and floral grapefruit and gardenia, which the retailer describes as flowery and charming.

M&S warm neroli eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

TikTok believes the store’s warm neroli is a rival of Paco Rabanne’s lady million scent (£78, Boots.com). The cheaper alternative is characterised by similar notes of neroli and citrus. Touted as being a fresh fragrance with earthy tones, the budget 100ml buy is described as elegant and warming. Sadly this one is currently out of stock, but we’re hoping it’ll return soon.

M&S fresh mandarin eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This fresh mandarin eau de toilette is said to offer an affordable alternative to Carolina Herrera’s good girl (£86, Boots.com), which has been billed as “intensely seductive”. M&S’s scent features fruity cassis, orange flower and mandarin as the main event, with jasmine, ylang ylang and rose for a floral accompaniment to sweet tonka bean, vanilla, amber and sandalwood. While the eau de toilette is out of stock at the moment, sign up to be notified once it’s available again.

M&S pink pepper eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Calling to Lancome’s la vie est belle perfume (£92, Lookfantastic.com), M&S’s pink pepper scent is more than 90 per cent cheaper. The designer scent is loved for its rich, fruity fragrance, with M&S’s cheaper version balancing the same orange flower blossom and jasmine notes, layered over a sweet base of vanilla, amber musks and patchouli. As this scent is so popular, it’s flown off the virtual shelves and isn’t in stock, but you can sign up to be notified once it’s available again.

M&S red berries and rose eau de toilette: £7.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This red berries and rose eau de toilette from M&S has been likened to Giorgio Armani’s Sì (£91, Amazon.co.uk) owing to its sweet scent. With red berries and rose teamed with warm base notes of vanilla and amber, at just £7.50 this high street scent is an absolute steal.

Want more inspiration? Check out our review of the best perfumes for women in 2025