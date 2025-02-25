Technology is constantly evolving and everything from the way we communicate to how we heat our homes and even answer the front door is changing. The world of beauty isn’t far behind either. From fancy treatments, such as LED face masks – which mean you can now zap your way to glowing skin from the comfort of your own home – to high-tech hair tools, there’s lots that pique our interest.

Following in the footsteps of headphones, vacuum cleaners, speakers and so much more, today’s best hair tools come free from cables so you can style your tresses whenever and wherever you may be – whether that’s the changing room after a sweaty gym session or in the back of a taxi on the way to the pub. And the days of cumbersome irons that would fry our locks into submission are long gone.

But, what makes them better than the corded pair you already own? One of the best multitasking beauty tools around, cordless hair straighteners are easier to manoeuvre allowing for simpler styling of both sleek and curly looks. Plus, they’re compact and rechargeable, making them much more travel-friendly than standard models.

When it comes to picking the right tool, there are a couple of non-negotiables worth considering, including temperature settings. While 185C is considered the optimum for heat styling with minimal damage, those with particularly fine or thick locks might benefit from a straightener that lets you adjust the temperature to suit your hair type.

Next comes plate size. As cordless tools are typically smaller, it’s important to consider the size of the irons if you have longer hair or want to use your straightener for curling – wider plates will give loose waves, while narrower ones will give tighter curls.

How we tested

We put a number of cordless straighteners to the test on our long, frizz-prone hair for a number of weeks, using each to create both poker straight and wavy styles. We took them out and about with us to see if they truly lived up to their portability claims and also paid attention to the design, ease of use, versatility, battery power and the end result.

Why you can trust us

Sarah has not only been working within the beauty sphere for more than 10 years, but she’s a hair straightener aficionado having penned IndyBest’s reviews of the best ghd straighteners, the Remington hydraluxe pro steam straightener and the Dyson corrale. Sarah has long hair, which she frequently styles using hot tools and now, for this round-up of the best cordless straighteners, she’s on a mission to discover which tongs will prove the most effective without their mains power. Scroll on for her verdict.

The best cordless hair straighteners for 2025 are: