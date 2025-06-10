6 best hot brushes for every hairstyle, tried and tested

In my opinion, hot brushes are among the best investments you can make when it comes to styling your hair at home. Like most of you, there’s no way I could blow-dry my own hair to the same standard as my hairdresser, but with one of the best hot brushes in hand, I can get pretty close.

I’ve tested a range of hot brushes, priced from £40 all the way up to the best part of £500, with varying results. Some hot brushes are designed to blow-dry and style hair simultaneously, while others feature ceramic bristles to help straighten your strands or create tousled waves.

Personally, I like a hot brush to add body and volume to my hair, along with a few flicks and curls, but I’ve also tested the device’s smoothing capabilities. Some hot brushes are multi-purpose, too, so you’re getting a five-in-one hair tool, in some cases, which helps justify some of the heftier price tags.

To find out which models are worth your hard-earned cash, keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

For fairness and consistency, each hot brush was used with the exact same styling products (a mixture of Arkive and R+Co) and I photographed the result of each one. In the case of the multi-stylers, all heads were tested, but with the main focus and bulk of my review looking at the brush attachments. I considered the overall results, ease of use and value for money of each hair tool tested, to bring you a list of my favourite options. Some brands offered me a demo of the brushes beforehand, but I turned these down, as I wanted to test every tool the same way you would use them at home.

For reference, I have straight-to-slightly-wavy hair. I have some highlights throughout, so the ends can get a bit ‘puffy’. However, while my hair type is quite malleable, the problem comes with getting styles to last, so I was keen to find out which hot brushes would be up to the job.

As a beauty editor with nine years’ experience, I’ve written for The Independent, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Grazia and more. When it comes to reviews, I pride myself on providing my honest thoughts to help you find the best products available.

The best hot brushes for 2025 are: