Best dry shampoos to keep your locks looking fresh – tried and tested

Dry shampoos have cemented themselves in our everyday beauty routines, and, to be honest, we’d be lost without them. These mists, sprays, powders and foams are godsends for reviving greasy hair in between washes, whether that’s because you accidentally overslept or just finished a sweaty lunch-break workout.

We’ve seen plenty of innovation in the world of dry shampoos, too, with new-generation formulas featuring fine fragrance blends, pollution protection and added volume and texture, all without leaving behind a white residue on your roots – aka, the immediate tell that you’ve been using dry shampoo.

In regular shampoos, surfactants are used to remove oil-based grease and dirt in your hair, before the formula is washed down the drain. However, dry shampoos use starches instead, which temporarily absorb greasy oils from your roots, while adding volume.

Using dry shampoos is easy peasy – spritz them onto roots (this can be easily done if you create a centre parting) and brush through strands by either massaging with your fingers or using a hairbrush until there’s no visible trace. In seconds, you’ll see your hair transform from limp and lifeless to full-bodied and soft to touch.

However, the dry shampoo market is very varied, with many luxury and budget options. Some cost upwards of £40 while others will set you back less than a fiver. In a bid to find out which brands are worth your money and deserve a spot in your daily, or weekly, hair routine, we’ve spent weeks testing a variety of formulas to bring you our pick of the best dry shampoos on the market.

How we tested

We put the line-up to the test on hair that hadn't been washed for three days ( Louise Whitbread )

We put the following dry shampoos through their paces, using them on hair that needed all the help it could get, after not being washed for three days. We tested a mix of light and heavy-duty formulas for use on up-dos and when wearing our hair down. Our testing criteria covered scent, finish, added volume, how discreet or visible each one was, and, of course, value for money.

Why you can trust us

Louise Whitbread is a writer specialising in beauty. Having used and carefully assessed a plethora of skincare, make-up and haircare buys, she does the leg work when it comes to researching the products on test, and frequently gleans helpful insights from relevant experts in the know. Louise has given her verdict on everything from hairsprays to bond-building treatments and more, offering her honest opinions to help you find the products worth buying.

The best dry shampoos for 2025 are: