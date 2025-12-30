7 best hair wavers to style your locks perfectly, tried and tested

Among the many hairstyles that leave the zeitgeist just as quickly as they enter it – we’re looking at you dip-dye, donut buns and sweeping emo fringes – there are those that truly stand the test of time. Beachy waves is one such style, and they can be achieved with the best hair wavers.

A look defined by S-shaped swirls, this kind of tousled, surf-ready finish has also been dubbed “mermaid hair”. Undone waves are one of the biggest hair trends right now, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie sporting the voluminous look.

While this hairstyle may appear effortless and relaxed, achieving it can actually take a fair amount of work. That said, a new generation of hair waver styling tools makes it much easier.

A far cry from your standard straighteners, hair wavers typically feature three conjoined barrels that heat up and, when clamped down for a few seconds on your locks, create quick, easy and elevated waves. Those with big barrels will create loose waves, while narrower versions are best for tighter styles.

With so many brands offering their own take on the hair waver, I’ve been testing models from Bondi Boost, Mark Hill, Remington and more, all in a bid to find the best hair wavers for your hair. Keep reading for my full review.

The best hair wavers for 2025 are:

Best overall – Bondi Boost wave wand: £31.35, Chrisandsons.co.uk

– Bondi Boost wave wand: £31.35, Chrisandsons.co.uk Best budget buy – Mark Hill pick n mix mermaid hair waver bundle £25, Boots.com

– Mark Hill pick n mix mermaid hair waver bundle £25, Boots.com Best for volume – Beauty Works the waver £70, Beautyworksonline.com

– Beauty Works the waver £70, Beautyworksonline.com Best for frizzy hair – Amika high tide deep waver £115, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Amika high tide deep waver £115, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best cordless waver – Babyliss 9000 cordless waver: £37, Sportsdirect.com

How I tested the best hair wavers

Each styler was tested on my long, naturally straight hair ( Sarah Jones )

As is the case with any styling tool, I understand that it can be confusing to find the right one for you, which is why I’ve done all the hard work and put the latest hair wavers under serious scrutiny. I have long, bleached hair that’s naturally straight and prone to flyaways. To make the winning lineup, design and manoeuvrability were taken into consideration, as well as ease of use and, most importantly, how well they created mermaid waves even Ariel herself would be proud of. You can read more about the testing process at the end of this article.

