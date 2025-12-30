The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best hair wavers to style your locks perfectly, tried and tested
Get the look loved by Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Margot Robbie
Among the many hairstyles that leave the zeitgeist just as quickly as they enter it – we’re looking at you dip-dye, donut buns and sweeping emo fringes – there are those that truly stand the test of time. Beachy waves is one such style, and they can be achieved with the best hair wavers.
A look defined by S-shaped swirls, this kind of tousled, surf-ready finish has also been dubbed “mermaid hair”. Undone waves are one of the biggest hair trends right now, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie sporting the voluminous look.
While this hairstyle may appear effortless and relaxed, achieving it can actually take a fair amount of work. That said, a new generation of hair waver styling tools makes it much easier.
A far cry from your standard straighteners, hair wavers typically feature three conjoined barrels that heat up and, when clamped down for a few seconds on your locks, create quick, easy and elevated waves. Those with big barrels will create loose waves, while narrower versions are best for tighter styles.
With so many brands offering their own take on the hair waver, I’ve been testing models from Bondi Boost, Mark Hill, Remington and more, all in a bid to find the best hair wavers for your hair. Keep reading for my full review.
The best hair wavers for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Bondi Boost wave wand: £31.35, Chrisandsons.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Mark Hill pick n mix mermaid hair waver bundle £25, Boots.com
- Best for volume – Beauty Works the waver £70, Beautyworksonline.com
- Best for frizzy hair – Amika high tide deep waver £115, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best cordless waver – Babyliss 9000 cordless waver: £37, Sportsdirect.com
How I tested the best hair wavers
As is the case with any styling tool, I understand that it can be confusing to find the right one for you, which is why I’ve done all the hard work and put the latest hair wavers under serious scrutiny. I have long, bleached hair that’s naturally straight and prone to flyaways. To make the winning lineup, design and manoeuvrability were taken into consideration, as well as ease of use and, most importantly, how well they created mermaid waves even Ariel herself would be proud of. You can read more about the testing process at the end of this article.
1Bondi Boost wave wand
- Best Hair waver overall
- Barrel size 32mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 80C-210C
- Why we love it
- Large barrel creates loose, natural-looking waves
- Easy to use
- Long-lasting results
- Take note
- May take a little while to get the hang of using the tool
Bondi Boost is an Australian brand best known for its range of vegan haircare products, but it also has several styling tools worth shouting about, including this jumbo wave wand. Measuring a huge 32mm each, the triple barrel design looks pretty intimidating at first glance but don’t be put off by its bulkiness as it’s surprisingly lightweight for its size. The tool’s magnitude is what makes it such a winner. And though I did singe myself a couple of times in the process, once I got the hang of it, I absolutely loved the finish that this tool delivered.
Owing to its extra-large size, it gave me big, loose and bouncy waves without an unwanted crinkle in sight, and the ceramic-coated barrels helped to smooth out any frizz. Easy and quick to use, this tool makes mastering wavy hair a breeze even on busy mornings, as it took me just 15 minutes to style my whole head of hair. Plus, I can confidently say that the waves last for a good while, having put them to the test during a windy seaside walk. I also really liked the comprehensive temperature range which, unlike many tools, starts at just 80C, making it a great option for those with fine or over-processed tresses.
2Mark Hill pick n mix mermaid hair waver bundle
- Best Budget hair waver
- Barrel size 25mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 185C
- Why we love it
- Interchangeable handle
- Waves last all day
- Take note
- Heat level can't be adjusted
Mark Hill’s pick n mix tool is the ultimate multitasker, as it features an interchangeable handle that works with almost 40 removable heads, all of which create a different look. For mermaid waves, I recommend this bundle, which includes a triple barrel head designed to deliver soft waves in seconds.
The head is extremely easy to attach to the handle – you simply push the two together and give the barrel a twist to lock it into place – and there’s just one switch that turns the styler on or off. While this makes it easy to use, it does mean that the temperature isn’t adjustable, heating to a standard 185C, which could be an issue if your hair sits at either end of the texture spectrum. The tool couldn’t be easier to use, though, and it works fast – you only need to hold it in place for five seconds before moving down. Plus, I really liked the finish, and found that I was left with beachy kinks that lasted well all day.
3Amika high tide deep waver
- Best Hair waver for frizzy hair
- Barrel size 18.5mm
- Barrel coating Tourmaline ceramic
- Temperature 50C-198C
- Why we love it
- Handy cool tip prevents burns
With make-up artist and all-round beauty guru Katie Jane Hughes publicly declaring her love for this gadget – she dubbed it her “favourite lazy girl wave tool” – I just had to give it a whirl and, I’m pleased to report, it didn’t disappoint. Despite its large size, the waver is extremely easy to use as it has lots of practical features, including a cool tip so you can keep hold of it as you go, and a kick stand, so there’s no chance of accidentally scorching your dressing table (or fingers) between sections.
The size of the barrels also makes it a great option for those with longer tresses – you can style an entire head of hair in about 15 minutes with minimal fuss. The Amika waver can create everything from tight, crimped waves to loose, beachy locks but I think it does the latter best. To create a more undone look, I moved the wand down the length of my hair, holding it for just five seconds as I went. The result? Effortlessly textured locks that created volume and held well all-day – even after a brisk walk.
4Babyliss 9000 cordless waver
- Best Cordless hair waver
- Barrel size 21mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 180C-210C
- Why we love it
- Cordless design means you can style your hair anywhere
- Take note
- Can't be used while recharging
If you need a tool that enables you to style your tresses wherever you are – be it the changing room after a sweaty gym session, the back of a taxi or a tent in the middle of nowhere, this is it. Free from pesky cables, the Babyliss waver is incredibly simple to use and I loved how easy it made reaching the back of my head without getting tangled up in wires.
Featuring an interlocking design, the tool creates a uniform S-shape wave and, as the barrels are on the smaller side – 21mm – I found it did a great job of transforming smaller sections into a textured, crimped style. It’s also worth noting that the waver has just three temperature settings – 160C, 170C and 180C – and, while this should be enough heat for most hair types, it would have been good to see a slightly higher option for those with particularly thick or textured hair.
Of course, the main selling point of this waver is that it’s cordless and I enjoyed about 45 minutes worth of styling time before it needed to recharge. However, there are a few things to consider, including that takes three hours to fully charge and can’t be used while plugged in, so you need to make sure there’s enough battery before getting started.
5Mermade pro mini waver
- Best Hair waver for beach waves
- Barrel size 25mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 180C-210C
- Why we love it
- Loved by celebrities
- Great for long hair
- Lightweight
A firm favourite of Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, Mermade needs little introduction. While the brand shot to fame thanks to its OG styler (£55.20, Mermadehair.co.uk), which measures a whopping 32mm, I think its pro mini waver deserves just as much attention.
Despite the name, this tool is anything but small, consisting of three ceramic barrels measuring 25mm. I found this to be a good size for my long hair, as it took just three goes of clamping to complete each section and the wide barrels left me with effortlessly rippled waves that, while defined, avoided looking overly crimped. I was also surprised at how lightweight this tool felt and I found it easy to manoeuvre around my head, ensuring every section of hair was covered. I’d also like to take a second to appreciate the dreamy pastel pink colour.
6Beauty Works the waver
- Best Hair waver for volume
- Barrel size 21mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 80C-220C
- Why we love it
- Can be used on hair extensions
- Creates lots of volume
- Take note
- Difficult to reach the roots
Ready to ditch limp locks? This could be the tool for you. Designed with a triple barrel, it creates defined waves on hair of any length or thickness and can even safely style extensions. I used it on my long hair, and I was really impressed at how the tool created an even and consistent look all over the head, taking a matter of seconds to complete each section and just 15 minutes for the whole look.
Due to the waver’s size – each barrel measures 21mm – it was slightly difficult to reach the roots but I found that I actually preferred the look created, as it was a more laidback, natural finish. I also liked that you can use the tool to create either more-defined or relaxed waves by clamping larger or smaller sections of hair respectively. Programmed with an adjustable temperature of 80C to 220C, depending on your hair type, it reached the desired heat (180 worked perfectly for me) in about 90 seconds. It has just three buttons – one for power and two to increase or decrease temperature – making it extremely user-friendly, too.
7Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 waver
- Best Adjustable hair waver
- Barrel size 10mm-30mm
- Barrel coating Ceramic
- Temperature 150C-210C
- Why we love it
- Adjustable dial lets you control the depth of your waves
- Generous temperature range
If you like to switch up your look, this is a great option, as the tool is able to create four different types of wave. Using an adjustable dial, you can control the depth of your waves and switch up your style, whether you prefer them deep and defined or beachy and undone, without needing to swap out the tool’s head. It has a generous temperature range from 150C to 210C but, if you’re not sure which to use, there’s also a “pro+” option, which sits at 185C and is considered by Remington to be the optimal heat for most people.
While I personally preferred the finish of the deepest setting, which gave me textured beachy waves, I really appreciated the level of customisation this tool gives. The style held well all day, even without hairspray, and only needed a quick refresh at the back of my head the next morning.
Your questions on hair wavers answered
What is the best hair waver?
Taking the top spot is Bondi Boost’s wave wand. It’s easy to use, surprisingly lightweight for its size and gave me the most salon-worthy finish of the bunch. Coming in a close second is Amika’s high tide deep waver, while Mark Hill’s pick n mix tool is also a great budget-friendly option for those wanting a tool that offers flexibility.
How were the best hair wavers selected?
During the testing period, I used each hair waver for the same amount of time, looking to see if they delivered on the following criteria:
- Ease of use: I tested how simple each hair waver was to use on my long, bleached hair that’s naturally straight and prone to flyaways.
- Design and manoeuvrability: I assessed how comfortable each styler felt to hold and manoeuvre, particularly when working through longer lengths.
- Wave results: I focused on how well each tool created defined, long-lasting mermaid waves, noting their shape, hold and overall finish.
How do hair wavers work?
Hair wavers work in a similar way to old-school crimpers, in that you work your way down sections of hair. To begin, simply decide how far up you’d like the wave to start (I’d recommend avoiding the root), open the clamp and feed a section into the tool, holding it in place for up to 10 seconds before moving further down and repeating. The longer the hair is clamped, the more defined the texture will look.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sarah Jones is assistant editor at IndyBest. She commissions product reviews across all categories, including home, fashion and tech. She’s also an expert product reviewer, and has put everything from the best pregnancy support belts to the best cordless hair straighteners to the test. Everything she reviews is tested in real-life environments, and she will only recommend products she believes are actually worth the investment.
