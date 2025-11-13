10 best volumising hair products for bouncy hair, tested by a beauty expert

Looking to add some oomph to your style? You’re in the right place. Extensions aside, whether your hair is on the fine, thin, or flat side, there are plenty of volumising hair products that work with the hair type and texture you’ve naturally been blessed with.

No longer do you just have a bunch of sticky, crunchy hair mousses to choose from on the beauty shelves; next-generation formulations come in lightweight foams, sprays, and powders that can give you the kind of zhuzh that looks good on all styles.

I’m talking root-raising, body-building, height-giving formulas that easily slot into your everyday styling routine. You’ll find ones to use on freshly washed hair, as well as clever products that instantly amplify dry strands.

And I’m adding wet-to-dry volumising hot brushes to the mix, too. Traditionally, nothing gives you the kind of volume a talented hair stylist can with a round brush and top-notch hairdryer. But it can be a challenge to create on yourself, well, until these new-age tools came along.

The best volumising hair products for 2025 are:

Best overall – Amika Brooklyn bombshell blowout spray: £28, Boots.com

– Amika Brooklyn bombshell blowout spray: £28, Boots.com Best budget buy – L’Oreal Paris elnett crème de mousse: £7, Amazon.co.uk

– L’Oreal Paris elnett crème de mousse: £7, Amazon.co.uk Best for volume and hold – Color Wow extra large bombshell volumizer: £18, Amazon.co.uk

– Color Wow extra large bombshell volumizer: £18, Amazon.co.uk Best for dry hair – Living Proof full dry volume and texture spray: £28, Amazon.co.uk

– Living Proof full dry volume and texture spray: £28, Amazon.co.uk Best tool – Ghd duet blowdry hair dryer brush: £279, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I tested sprays, powders, and tools to find a product for every kind of hair type ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I spent weeks putting hair volumising products on trial in my naturally wavy hair that’s on the fine side, even though there’s a lot of it. I’m well-equipped for the job, as when I smooth out my kinks with a blow-dry or hot tool my hair tends to look flat and lifeless, so I always look to a volume-booster hair product for help. To make this edited, cut of my favourites I considered ease of use, longevity, style and hold as well as value for money.