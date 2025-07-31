Can this £350 at-home microneedling treatment really give you smoother, tighter skin?
As a beauty editor, I wanted to find out if this at-home treatment can give you in-salon results
When the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston swear by a cosmetic treatment for its skin-smoothing and tightening results, a beauty buzz inevitably follows. That’s just what happened with radio frequency (RF) microneedling.
The non-surgical treatment is essentially two skin-rejuvenating technologies (microneedling and radiofrequency therapy) combined. It involves an in-clinic aesthetic practitioner using a device on the skin that creates micro-wounds with tiny needles, while also heating the skin with radio waves to trigger the healing response.
Essentially, the treatment boosts the production of collagen and elastin – the proteins that smooth, strengthen and firm our complexions. It has become an A-lister go-to for its age-defying effectiveness, resurfacing and tightening the complexion.
But before you book a session at your nearest salon, there are some drawbacks. Primarily, it’s very expensive – just one session can set you back hundreds of pounds. It’s not painless, either, and there are side effects such as dryness, redness and swelling.
So I was fascinated – and frankly, a little alarmed – when I heard beauty device specialist CurrentBody claimed to have packaged this tech into an at-home treatment. On top of that, they claim it comes without any of the in-salon downsides. There was only one thing to do: I simply had to try it for myself.
How I tested
CurrentBody recommends performing the RF microneedling treatment once a week for eight weeks, so that’s exactly what I did. Every Sunday, I used the device on the signs of ageing that bother me the most.
I applied the forehead microneedling patch on my deep frown line between my eyebrows, and the eye microneedling patch to my puffy under-eye area. I left them on for more than two hours (as recommended) before using the radiofrequency device on each area, as well as on my sagging jawline. During testing, I assessed the device on the following criteria:
- Ease of use: I assessed ease of operation and how long it took to use the device per session.
- Results: I considered whether the treatment delivered noticeable improvements in the appearance of my skin.
- Value for money: At £350, the treatment is an investment, so I also considered whether the results justify the splurge.
CurrentBody Skin RF microneedling treatment
- Intensity settings: Three
- Treatment time: 5-10 minutes per area
- Weight: 96g
- Size: 145mm x 45mm x 42mm
- Why we love it
- Easy and pleasurable to use
- It isn't painful
- Smooths and tightens skin
- Take note
- Time-consuming to use
- Expensive
- Top-up microneedling patches needed after eight weeks
The treatment
Just like the professional procedure harnesses two aesthetic technologies, the CurrentBody Skin RF microneedling treatment has two steps. Firstly, it comes with single-use microneedling patches that can be used on the forehead or under-eye area (you get eight of each type of patch in the kit).
I applied each like a conventional patch mask, but, as advised, kept them on for much longer (at least two hours or overnight). Each patch contains 1,140 ultra-fine microneedles on the inner side, and these create tiny channels for the hyaluronic acid (a revered skincare ingredient for hydrating and plumping) infused in the patches to penetrate.
The second part of the treatment is the radio frequency therapy. After applying the included conductive gel to my face, I plugged in the mains-powered handheld device, chose my energy setting, and used small circular or up-and-down motions for five minutes (or 10 minutes on my forehead).
I expected this device to feel a bit tedious, but I was pleasantly surprised. It’s relaxing to sit back and let it heat my skin gently to 43C – it never feels too hot, as you’re constantly moving the tool.
While the patches and device are straightforward and pleasant to use, I do have one issue. The device shows a solid orange light after five minutes, so you know to move it to another area of the face, but it can be impossible to see when you’re moving the device up and down in certain areas. So, I found it much easier to set a timer on my phone to keep track of how long I’d been covering each area.
The result
There’s no doubt this is a gentler approach to RF microneedling. For instance, I can’t compare the microneedling patches to the in-clinic procedure, as they are not the same thing. But what I will say is they are a next-level under-eye and forehead mask for those who want to reduce signs of ageing in these areas.
I expected to be left with little marks after removing my first microneedling patch, but the only evidence that I had been wearing one came in the form of well-hydrated, smoother-looking skin. With instant results, my deep frown line between my eyebrows already looked softened. In fact, I would buy the patches to use on their own (£25.99, Currentbody.com).
However, I did notice the results aren’t as long-lasting as without the radio frequency device. Used together, my forehead lines started to look less noticeable after three to four weeks. This definitely isn’t a Botox replacement but a more natural way of softening the look of lines and smoothing the skin.
Teaming the radio frequency device with the under-eye patches also had effective results. With every use, I looked noticeably less tired, with fine lines less prominent and puffiness reduced.
When it comes to my jawline, it took longer to see results. It wasn’t until around week six that I could see an improvement in definition. Again, it was a subtle change, but enough for me to be pleased with the results.
It’s also worth noting that this is a starter kit, so if you want to use the device with the patches after the initial eight weeks, to carry on seeing results, you will need to buy top-ups. CurrentBody recommends using the device every four to eight weeks after the initial eight weeks are up.
The verdict: CurrentBody skin RF microneedling treatment
Softening my frown lines, depuffing my under-eye bags and subtly tightening my jawline, the CurrentBody Skin RF microneedling treatment is a worthy investment for those wanting to smooth and tighten, with natural-looking results. Pleasant and painless to use and with no side effects, it doesn’t feel like a beauty chore to slot in the weekly sessions to your routine. However, it can be time-consuming to use, and you must use it weekly to see results, so it’s only worth the spend if you can commit. Plus, you need to consider the top-up costs of the microneedling patches.
