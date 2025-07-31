Can this £350 at-home microneedling treatment really give you smoother, tighter skin?

When the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston swear by a cosmetic treatment for its skin-smoothing and tightening results, a beauty buzz inevitably follows. That’s just what happened with radio frequency (RF) microneedling.

The non-surgical treatment is essentially two skin-rejuvenating technologies (microneedling and radiofrequency therapy) combined. It involves an in-clinic aesthetic practitioner using a device on the skin that creates micro-wounds with tiny needles, while also heating the skin with radio waves to trigger the healing response.

Essentially, the treatment boosts the production of collagen and elastin – the proteins that smooth, strengthen and firm our complexions. It has become an A-lister go-to for its age-defying effectiveness, resurfacing and tightening the complexion.

But before you book a session at your nearest salon, there are some drawbacks. Primarily, it’s very expensive – just one session can set you back hundreds of pounds. It’s not painless, either, and there are side effects such as dryness, redness and swelling.

So I was fascinated – and frankly, a little alarmed – when I heard beauty device specialist CurrentBody claimed to have packaged this tech into an at-home treatment. On top of that, they claim it comes without any of the in-salon downsides. There was only one thing to do: I simply had to try it for myself.

How I tested

I used the RF device on signs of ageing for eight weeks ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

CurrentBody recommends performing the RF microneedling treatment once a week for eight weeks, so that’s exactly what I did. Every Sunday, I used the device on the signs of ageing that bother me the most.

I applied the forehead microneedling patch on my deep frown line between my eyebrows, and the eye microneedling patch to my puffy under-eye area. I left them on for more than two hours (as recommended) before using the radiofrequency device on each area, as well as on my sagging jawline. During testing, I assessed the device on the following criteria:

Ease of use: I assessed ease of operation and how long it took to use the device per session.

I assessed ease of operation and how long it took to use the device per session. Results: I considered whether the treatment delivered noticeable improvements in the appearance of my skin.

I considered whether the treatment delivered noticeable improvements in the appearance of my skin. Value for money: At £350, the treatment is an investment, so I also considered whether the results justify the splurge.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. In her career, she’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the products that actually make an impact on fine lines. On top of that, she discusses these treatments with dermatologists and aestheticians for their expert insights and advice.