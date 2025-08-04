Is Facetheory’s £20 anti-ageing cream too good to be true? I put it to the test

It’s very hard to find an affordable anti-ageing cream. As a beauty writer, I know first-hand that prices for good anti-ageing products usually start at around £50, and are often £90 or higher for a measly 50ml formula.

But when I spent weeks testing the best anti-ageing creams, one stood out for its remarkable efficacy at a low price. Facetheory’s glow-C daily moisturiser with SPF 30 is remarkably good at protecting and rejuvenating skin.

For those unfamiliar with Facetheory, the British skincare brand's products are vegan, claim to use backed-by-science ingredients, and the formulations come at relatively affordable prices – it’s a brand competing in the same niche as The Ordinary and The Inkey List.

The beauty brand has recently had a sleek redesign, with the glow-C face cream now coming in a recyclable aluminium tube. The moisturising formula is a bestseller for the brand, and features the dream team of vitamin C with SPF, but for just a fraction of the price of many similar products.

I decided to give this cream another look under closer scrutiny, to see if this budget cream still offers excellence at a fair price point – and if the fancy new redesign is hiding any drops in quality.

How I tested

I considered the face cream’s skin-renewing and protecting properties during testing ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I put the day cream to the test for a month, during sunny heatwaves with high UV levels. This enabled me to score the product on how well it protected my skin, as well as its skin-renewing qualities. During testing, I considered a range of key criteria:

Formula: I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula.

I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula. Application: I noted how easy the product was to apply, and how it felt and looked on the skin.

I noted how easy the product was to apply, and how it felt and looked on the skin. Results: I considered any immediate effects and long-term benefits.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. After speaking to expert dermatologists for their advice, she’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.