Is Facetheory’s £20 anti-ageing cream too good to be true? I put it to the test
Hydrate, brighten and protect your skin for just £20
It’s very hard to find an affordable anti-ageing cream. As a beauty writer, I know first-hand that prices for good anti-ageing products usually start at around £50, and are often £90 or higher for a measly 50ml formula.
But when I spent weeks testing the best anti-ageing creams, one stood out for its remarkable efficacy at a low price. Facetheory’s glow-C daily moisturiser with SPF 30 is remarkably good at protecting and rejuvenating skin.
For those unfamiliar with Facetheory, the British skincare brand's products are vegan, claim to use backed-by-science ingredients, and the formulations come at relatively affordable prices – it’s a brand competing in the same niche as The Ordinary and The Inkey List.
The beauty brand has recently had a sleek redesign, with the glow-C face cream now coming in a recyclable aluminium tube. The moisturising formula is a bestseller for the brand, and features the dream team of vitamin C with SPF, but for just a fraction of the price of many similar products.
I decided to give this cream another look under closer scrutiny, to see if this budget cream still offers excellence at a fair price point – and if the fancy new redesign is hiding any drops in quality.
How I tested
I put the day cream to the test for a month, during sunny heatwaves with high UV levels. This enabled me to score the product on how well it protected my skin, as well as its skin-renewing qualities. During testing, I considered a range of key criteria:
- Formula: I assessed the key ingredients to determine which skin types would be suited to this formula.
- Application: I noted how easy the product was to apply, and how it felt and looked on the skin.
- Results: I considered any immediate effects and long-term benefits.
Facetheory glow-C daily moisturiser, SPF 30
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin C
- SPF: 30
- Size: 50ml
- Why we love it
- A multi-tasking antioxidant serum, moisturiser and SPF in one
- Powerhouse actives at a fraction of the price
- Brightens and evens skin tone
- Take note
- Citrus scented, but also comes unscented
- Slight tackiness on application
The formula
A deep dive into this formula’s ingredient list shows that Facetheory uses 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid – a more stable and less irritating derivative of pure vitamin C. This makes it less likely to go off and suitable for all skin types – I found it very gentle on my skin, which tends to flare up due to sensitivity.
The antioxidant is paired with a broad-spectrum SPF 30 filter to protect skin against ageing UVA and damaging UVB rays. Protection is, of course, key when it comes to defying the signs of ageing.
Vitamin C is also known for its skin-brightening abilities – a must for those with pigmentation and dark spots. Here, the brand has teamed it with 5 per cent niacinamide, which is another skincare hero known to help even skin tone and texture.
When you put it all together, you can think of this as a multi-tasking antioxidant serum, moisturiser and SPF all in one, making it ideal for those on a budget or those who prefer a minimal skincare routine.
The application
Packaged in a new recyclable aluminium tube, a gentle squeeze releases the mousse-like cream. It may look thick, but it’s surprisingly lightweight, absorbing into the skin in an instant and leaving behind a subtle grapefruit scent. It also comes in an unscented version for those who prefer fragrance-free formulas.
It leaves behind a beautiful natural glow without a greasy finish or a white or grey cast. There is a slight tackiness to it at first, but this quickly disappears, and you can still apply makeup on top, with the face cream acting like a primer, providing great grip for coverage.
The result
Surprisingly, for its budget price point, this product delivers luxe appeal, thanks to its unique mousse-like texture that melts into the skin, leaving it instantly feeling comfortable and glowing, with no signs of grease or chalkiness.
After a month, my skin felt amazing – soft, supple and beautifully smooth. The cream perked up my lacklustre, dull complexion, which is not only brighter after using this product, but it now has a more even tone, and the enlarged pores on my nose are less obvious. While a dedicated SPF is always advisable year-round, I felt safer in the sun thanks to the combination of antioxidants and SPF included in this product.
What is the best budget anti-ageing cream?
The Facetherory glow-C daily moisturiser SPF30 gets my seal of approval as a fantastic budget anti-ageing cream; it offers so much for a relatively purse-friendly price. It couples antioxidants with broad-spectrum SPF protection against further signs of premature ageing. It also helps to correct existing damage, with vitamin C helping to improve tone and texture, brightening the look of your skin. It also makes a great moisturiser, hydrating the skin and leaving it soft and supple and ready for makeup. It’s a true multi-tasking budget hero.
