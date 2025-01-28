15 best retinol eye creams to banish bags and improve wrinkles

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Once too potent for the delicate eye area, advances in skincare tech mean retinol eye creams and serums have now hit the mainstream. Far from another ‘miracle’ skincare ingredient, retinol is backed by science as one of the most transformative skincare ingredients out there. So, if you’re looking for rejuvenating results, the best retinol eye creams can help.
To avoid confusion, it’s important to recognise when most people talk about “retinol” they are talking about a wider group of retinoids (or derivatives of vitamin A). Retinol is just one type of retinoid but it’s the most widely used so “retinol” and “retinoid” often (incorrectly) get used interchangeably.
Studies show the active does two clever things: it speeds up the skin’s natural renewal process, bringing new and clearer skin to the surface, brightening pigmentation issues, and it boosts collagen and elastin production, filling in lines and firming the skin.
Anyone wanting to target signs of ageing, which typically start after the age of 30, should be using retinol. “It’s the most important vitamin for our skin, improving the structure, texture, and tone,” confirms Dr Miriam Adebibe, who specialises in skin regeneration at her East London clinic.
The key to achieving the best results for your skin is to “go low, go slow, and you will get the best out of it”, Dr Adebibe advises. Using retinoids can cause side effects, in the form of redness, peeling and dryness, so, it’s always a good idea to introduce the active to your skin gradually.
An avid user of retinol eye creams and serums would be pushed to find a formula our tester hasn’t tried. Most of these formulas have all been trialled for a minimum of two weeks through to several months. Each was marked on value for money, formulation, ease of use and rejuvenating results.
You can always rely on Medik8 to offer innovative formulas backed by science-heavy ingredients, and these eye creams (available in three strengths) are just that. They’ve been loaded with retinal, a next-generation retinoid, known to work 11 times faster than standard retinol – it’s also been found to be gentler on the skin. Plus, the formulation uses twin encapsulated cosmetic tech, which in simple terms means it can release the active ultra-slowly, so it doesn’t irritate delicate skin.
This is everything a first-class eye cream should be: it’s lightweight, soothing and potent, so you see results quickly. We loved how well it hydrated and depuffed our tired-looking eyes after just one use, thanks to hyaluronic acid, ceramides and chamomile extract. After a month, we started to see a noticeably brighter and smoother contour.
French heritage brand Roc was the first skincare company to stabilise retinol with other ingredients and sell it over the counter. Therefore, it’s no surprise it has a collection of bestselling retinol-based products today, including this affordable and effective eye cream.
The featherweight formula is a pleasure to use in the morning and evening, absorbing in an instant, making it a good base for concealer. After a month of using this product, our eye area looked more vibrant, and, with ongoing use, we saw lines start to soften. If you’re new to retinol, start every other day with this one.
This is a light, refreshing, almost gel-like formula that feels hydrating and cooling on first application. Where it really shines is its ingredient list. Alongside retinol, it includes ferulic acid and bakuchiol. The former is an antioxidant, which helps to slow the skin’s ageing by protecting it from environmental damage, giving the product a protective quality. Ferulic acid also has a stabilising effect on retinol, meaning it helps the formula stay effective for longer inside the bottle.
Meanwhile, Bakuchiol is often touted as a natural alternative to retinol, as it has many of the same effects – in fact, it isn’t a perfect replacement, and the two can be used together for maximum impact.
We saw a considerable reduction in the appearance of some particularly deep lines, and it also eliminated almost all of our milia.
With the brand already boasting a bestselling eye cream that depuffs and brightens, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on Sunday Riley’s retinol eye serum when it first launched. Loaded with gentle retinyl esters, as well as encapsulated retinol that slowly releases over time, we were right to be excited.
This is a better option for those wanting to combat visible signs of ageing in the form of fine lines and wrinkles. We’re already on our second tube, as, with continued use, the delicate area felt much firmer, with less crepiness.
This product is infused with ingredients such as niacinamide and ceramides, to support the skin barrier, and we saw zero irritation from daily use. What’s more, the cooling ceramic tip makes it a real pleasure to apply and encourages lymphatic massage that works on puffiness.
Hollywood aesthetician Kate Somerville is well-versed in making skincare products that stand out from the crowd, and this retinol eye cream is no exception. Its light, silky texture is packaged with a cooling gold applicator tip that becomes rather addictive to use – soothing the delicate area. The formula itself is made up of a dose of retinol and teamed with bio-retinol that mimics its skin-transforming effects but with less sensitivity. Throw in hyaluronic acid, to increase hydration, and you’ve got a gentle but effective formula that we found made our eye area look brighter, smoother and even firmer after just a few weeks of use.
If your eye area is prone to sensitivity, turn to this formula from the French pharma brand that’s been developed with your skin type in mind and has gone through rigorous tolerance testing. The gentle retinol formula is teamed with caffeine, which is great for reducing the look of puffiness. It does so by constricting blood vessels, decreasing inflammation, and forming a temporary tightening effect that eases swelling. We’ve turned to this tube repeatedly, as ongoing use softens fine lines and firms the fragile skin. You can’t go wrong with this, as long as you start slowly if you’re new to the active ingredient.
This is a highly effective, no-frills retinol that reduces crepiness, plumps out hollow circles and generally makes the eye area look brighter and healthier. As with everything from disruptor brand Beauty Pie, this is an incredibly good price for retinol, making it a great option for beginners to try out a retinol eye cream without spending a large chunk of cash. Yes, you have to have a Beauty Pie subscription to access the lower price, but you can trial the service for free, making this the lowest price per millilitre on our list.
For a light serum that works on the lids too, make this your go-to. Packed with Dr Murad’s retinol tri-active technology, it features a gentle retinoid, a slow-release retinol and even a retinol booster, for maximum results. It’s effective, but still gentle on the skin – we saw no signs of redness or peeling – so much so, the brand promises it’s safe for sensitive skin types, too. Add a dose of marine kelp and light-diffusing mica, and you’ve got a beautifully light-textured serum that gives you a youthful, bright-eyed appearance both instantly and over time.
This is a very gentle, hydrating formula that’s a joy to apply. A thick (but not heavy) cream with a generous, satin-like slip, it leaves skin soft and hydrated – a perfect base for make-up. It has a low concentration of retinol, so it’s perfect for those in their late 20s or early 30s who are just starting out with retinol. It also contains ceramides (which strengthen the skin’s barrier and improve water retention), along with brightening and smoothing vitamin C.
In the growing retinol range at No7 lies this first-rate purse-friendly eye cream that’s as good as its prestigious counterparts. It’s enriched, like many of the brand’s bestselling products, with matrixyl 3000 plus – a powerful peptide that boosts collagen and elastin production, with numerous studies behind it. This is paired with encapsulated pure retinol for slow release throughout the night (so there’s less chance of irritation), as well as skin-soothing bisabolol and hydrating shea butter. It packs a revitalising punch, and we saw a clear softening of crow’s feet and under-eye fine lines in just four weeks.
This product is new to the beauty shelves, and we got our hands on it before launch. We’re pleased to report it did far from disappoint. Packed with glycerin and ceramides, just like the mask in the brand’s range, it’s incredibly hydrating and ideal for those who suffer from dryness around the eye area.
The rich serum’s moisturising properties are joined by a gentle retinol blend, as well as skin soothers such as bisabolol and oat extract, which are beautifully comforting on the skin and minimise any form of irritation. Over time, you can expect hydration to improve, as well as a smoother-looking eye area.
While there might be an ever-growing Gen Z obsession with this skincare brand, this eye serum should only be in the hands of Millennials who are seeing their first signs of ageing. It’s a gentle 0.01 per cent concentration of retinol, making it ideal for first-time users or those whose skin is on the sensitive side. Like all Drunk Elephant products, it’s free from what the brand calls the “suspicious six” – essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones fragrances/dyes, SLS and chemical sunscreens – further minimising chances of irritation.
Its lightweight texture and formulation make it suitable for morning use as well as night-time use. Packed with depuffing caffeine, it’s like a morning cuppa for tired-looking eyes. Keep it in the fridge, and you’ll reap even more eye-awakening rewards, soothing and cooling the area instantly. To see an improvement in lines and elasticity, make it a permanent part of your daily routine.
We’re already huge fans of the existing retinol eye serum from Murad, but this one packs more of a potent punch for those with more advanced signs of ageing – think deep-set lines and wrinkles, and a loss of elasticity. This is another one that uses retinal as its star ingredient, the next-generation fast and effective retinoid that’s still gentle on the delicate eye area. It also uses encapsulated skincare tech, which allows for better efficacy and ensures the active stays stable.
Murad is another trusted skincare brand that, in our view, you can always rely on to be a pleasure to use and, most importantly, perform. This green jar is no exception – it’s a soothing treat for tired eyes, and we saw zero irritation or sensitivity with daily use. We also loved that it targets sagging eyelids, making the area feel lifted.
With a rich heritage in using the power of plants and science, Origins knows how to formulate a first-rate eye cream, as the brand’s much-loved ginzing refreshing eye cream shows. While the ginzing formula is ideal for those looking to depuff and brighten the under-eye area, this new jar is for those wishing to target wrinkles, and we’re predicting it’s going to be another bestseller for the brand.
Encapsulated retinol is joined by skin-plumping peptides, as well as a selection of skin-loving moisturisers and botanical extracts. This cocktail makes up an eye cream that instantly melts into the skin, leaving behind a veil of softness. Play the long game with this and you’ll see bags and lines diminished.
You can pick up this fragrance-free retinol eye cream readily on the high street, and it’s worth it for its silky-smooth texture that instantly made our eye area feel hydrated. Here, Olay has paired retinol with niacinamide, which is another skin rejuvenating and scientifically backed skincare ingredient that will aid in strengthening and smoothing the skin, as well as reducing uneven skin tone.
A little goes a long way with this eye cream – this, coupled with the fact it’s often found on offer, makes it a great value option. Those new to retinol should still introduce it slowly into their routine, to minimise chances of irritation.
When we talk about “retinol” it’s important to recognise we are in fact talking about a wider group of retinoids (or derivatives of vitamin A). Retinol has become the umbrella term for the family of retinoids because it’s the most widely used.
Retinol should be in your eye cream if your biggest eye concerns are smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and brightening discolouration because retinol does two clever things for the eye area. The first is it speeds up the skin’s natural renewal process, bringing new and clearer skin to the surface and brightening pigmentation issues. Its second clever trick is it boosts collagen and elastin production, filling in lines and firming the skin.
In a single word, yes. Most retinol serums and moisturisers will be too potent or rich in texture for the delicate eye contour, which is 10 times thinner than the rest of the face. Add to that the fact that using retinoids can cause side effects, in the form of redness, peeling and dryness, and you can see it’s a must if you want your eyes to stay free from irritation.
The Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye cream is our pick of the bunch because it has a next-level formulation that offers both instant results and long-term benefits. Within days, we noticed the under-eye area felt better hydrated, while our bags looked less puffy. With time, it worked on firming and softening fine lines, too. Plus, there are three formulas for every type of user, and you won’t see results plateau as you build up the strength ladder. Looking to spend less? Both Roc and Olay offer great value for money with their skin-smoothing formulas.
