15 best retinol eye creams to banish bags and improve wrinkles

Once too potent for the delicate eye area, advances in skincare tech mean retinol eye creams and serums have now hit the mainstream. Far from another ‘miracle’ skincare ingredient, retinol is backed by science as one of the most transformative skincare ingredients out there. So, if you’re looking for rejuvenating results, the best retinol eye creams can help.

To avoid confusion, it’s important to recognise when most people talk about “retinol” they are talking about a wider group of retinoids (or derivatives of vitamin A). Retinol is just one type of retinoid but it’s the most widely used so “retinol” and “retinoid” often (incorrectly) get used interchangeably.

Studies show the active does two clever things: it speeds up the skin’s natural renewal process, bringing new and clearer skin to the surface, brightening pigmentation issues, and it boosts collagen and elastin production, filling in lines and firming the skin.

Anyone wanting to target signs of ageing, which typically start after the age of 30, should be using retinol. “It’s the most important vitamin for our skin, improving the structure, texture, and tone,” confirms Dr Miriam Adebibe, who specialises in skin regeneration at her East London clinic.

The key to achieving the best results for your skin is to “go low, go slow, and you will get the best out of it”, Dr Adebibe advises. Using retinoids can cause side effects, in the form of redness, peeling and dryness, so, it’s always a good idea to introduce the active to your skin gradually.

An avid user of retinol eye creams and serums would be pushed to find a formula our tester hasn’t tried. Most of these formulas have all been trialled for a minimum of two weeks through to several months. Each was marked on value for money, formulation, ease of use and rejuvenating results.

