Refy face cleanse
- Size: 70ml
- Key ingredients : Glycerin, trealix, oil-like emollients
- Why we love it
- Easy to lather
- Nourishing
- Hydrating
- Removes make-up well
Refy’s face cleanser has been designed to be the first step in your morning and evening skincare routine. To apply, pump a small grape-sized amount in your hands and lather it with warm water to activate the formula. Initially, it has a serum-like consistency that feels silky smooth against the skin, but it quickly lathers into a foamy texture. I found light make-up washed away easily, but you’ll need a separate eye make-up remover for waterproof or heavy-duty mascara. The formula is fuss-free and feels gentle, with the entire process taking around a minute.
A common bugbear with cleansers is that they can often strip the skin’s natural barrier of oils and moisture, resulting in dry and tight skin after use. For this reason, I’m wary of some cleansers and gravitate towards formulas aimed at sensitive skin. But I’m certainly impressed with Refy’s formula, it left my skin feeling nourished, which is quite something as usually after cleansing I’m desperate to moisturise, but this formula left my skin calm and suitably hydrated.
While the formula is fragrance-free, it does have a very subtle spa-like scent that creates a calming aroma. Plus, the sleek grey packaging isn’t an eyesore in the bathroom. For £24, you get a generously sized 95ml bottle and a little goes a long way. A week into use, my post-Christmas blemishes have been clearer and my skin feels smoother and brighter (although that might also have something to do with Dry January).