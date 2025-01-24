Loved for its viral brow-fluffing, lip-defining and skin-priming products, Jess Hunt’s brand Refy is one of the buzziest names in the beauty industry right now. Have a peek in any make-up enthusiast’s bag and you’ll likely spot Refy’s signature greige packaging that reflects the minimalist ethos of the formulas (think the long-wear brow sculpt or cream blush). Now, it’s ventured further into skincare, much to the delight of its fans.

Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Hunt in 2020 with a refined line of brow products, Refy has maintained a pared-back approach to beauty, with its latest launches focusing on how you can streamline your regime. And with its popularity showing no sign of waning, it’s a USP that’s clearly working.

Refy has channelled this mantra into its latest skincare products: a cleanser and a moisturiser, created for both morning and night use. Joining the brand’s existing face formulas (an eye cream, primer and SPF), the new products boast a hybrid design that help them stand out from the crowd. The two-in-one cleanser claims to remove make-up and hydrate the skin, while the moisturiser boasts a unique sculpting applicator – inspired by lymphatic drainage techniques – working to cool, depuff and lift your skin as you apply.

The products sound promising, but with the cleanser costing £24 and the moisturiser relatively pricey at £38, is Refy’s new skincare worth the investment?

How we tested

open image in gallery Our skin after the two-step routine ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing Refy’s new skincare products for a week, so I will have to wait to assess the long-term effects. Stripping back my usual four-step skincare regime to just two, I used both products morning and night to see if simplifying my routine would yield the same, if not better, results. I have combination skin that is prone to uneven texture, redness and blemishes. I assessed the feel of the products on my skin and the initial results – here’s my verdict on Refy’s face cleanse and face sculpt.