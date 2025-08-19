10 best brow pencils, expert tested for definition

Whether you’re after Bella Hadid’s Nineties-style skinny arches, a fluffed-up look like Lily Collins or something in the middle, the best brow pencils will help you achieve your desired look.

From precise pencils for drawing individual hairs to angular applicators that create shape, brow pencils can help create definition, structure and the illusion of fuller, fluffier brows. “I love to work a fine tip brow pencil through any gaps to fill any sparse areas, working in the direction in which the brow hairs grow, to create hair-like strokes,” says Olivia Todd, bridal and celebrity makeup artist.

The best eyebrow pencils come with spoolies, brushes which help you get the most out of your beauty tool. “I use it to brush up the brows, to see where there are any gaps, before going in with an eyebrow pencil to fill,” says Todd. This prevents harsh brow pencil lines, “ensuring a natural but full and enhanced brow.” Spoolies are also great as a prepping tool, says Jaimineey Patel, head of treatment at Blink Brow Bar: “Gently brush through the brows before applying the pencil, for a smoother application.

Brow pencils typically come in multiple shades to suit your natural colour. “I tend to go a touch darker if my client is fair or blonde, to create definition and dimension on the face,” says Todd. If you have dark hair, she suggests going “one shade lighter, as going too dark can create a harsher overall look.”

Weighing all of this against the dozens of eyebrow pencils on the market is a lot to bear in mind. That’s why I put a range of brow pencils to the test, from luxe beauty brand offerings to budget high street marvels. Keep scrolling to find your new favourite brow buddy.

How I tested

I tested brow pencils for all budgets ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

With hundreds of brow pencils on the market, I’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best formulas. Some I’ve loved for years, while others are new favourites in my rotation. For context, I have brown hair, and my eyebrows are certainly not twins. I like to use brow pencils to shape, even out and add volume to my brows. I considered the following criteria when putting brow pencils to the test:

Application : I assessed the ease of application. I wanted products that glide onto my brows for a light, feathery effect, rather than something leaden and clunky.

: I assessed the ease of application. I wanted products that glide onto my brows for a light, feathery effect, rather than something leaden and clunky. Formula : I tested both fine tip pencils for a precise look and blunter products for a more focused effect. When it came to formulation, I looked for ingredients that soften brows rather than drying them out (think beeswax or aloe vera).

: I tested both fine tip pencils for a precise look and blunter products for a more focused effect. When it came to formulation, I looked for ingredients that soften brows rather than drying them out (think beeswax or aloe vera). Pigment : I considered each brow pencil’s pigments, and whether they offered a bold, defined look or a more natural, soft-focused finish. I also wanted pencils with a wide range of colours for women of different hair colours, ages, and ethnicities.

: I considered each brow pencil’s pigments, and whether they offered a bold, defined look or a more natural, soft-focused finish. I also wanted pencils with a wide range of colours for women of different hair colours, ages, and ethnicities. Blending : I wanted the brow pencils to glide on effortlessly and blend seamlessly for a natural look. If the pencil came with a built-in spoolie for brushing and buffing the product in, that scored it extra points.

: I wanted the brow pencils to glide on effortlessly and blend seamlessly for a natural look. If the pencil came with a built-in spoolie for brushing and buffing the product in, that scored it extra points. Staying power : To test the longevity of each brow pencil, I wore each of the formulas during long days in the office, evenings out, on holiday in the heat and even on runs and during pilates classes, to test out the brand’s smudgeproof, waterproof and sweatproof claims.

: To test the longevity of each brow pencil, I wore each of the formulas during long days in the office, evenings out, on holiday in the heat and even on runs and during pilates classes, to test out the brand’s smudgeproof, waterproof and sweatproof claims. Setting the look: Adding the final flourish to any brow look, I tested each pencil underneath a brow gel to set the look.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

I’ve been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past four years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. Brow pencils have been a staple of my daily makeup routine for more than a decade, and I’ve tried more formulas than I can count. For this guide, I’ve whittled it down to 10 of the best brow pencils, using the same thorough testing techniques implemented in my other beauty guides.

The best brow pencils for 2025 are: