10 best brow pencils, expert tested for definition
From £4 bargains to luxury refillable options, update your makeup bag with these top picks
Whether you’re after Bella Hadid’s Nineties-style skinny arches, a fluffed-up look like Lily Collins or something in the middle, the best brow pencils will help you achieve your desired look.
From precise pencils for drawing individual hairs to angular applicators that create shape, brow pencils can help create definition, structure and the illusion of fuller, fluffier brows. “I love to work a fine tip brow pencil through any gaps to fill any sparse areas, working in the direction in which the brow hairs grow, to create hair-like strokes,” says Olivia Todd, bridal and celebrity makeup artist.
The best eyebrow pencils come with spoolies, brushes which help you get the most out of your beauty tool. “I use it to brush up the brows, to see where there are any gaps, before going in with an eyebrow pencil to fill,” says Todd. This prevents harsh brow pencil lines, “ensuring a natural but full and enhanced brow.” Spoolies are also great as a prepping tool, says Jaimineey Patel, head of treatment at Blink Brow Bar: “Gently brush through the brows before applying the pencil, for a smoother application.
Brow pencils typically come in multiple shades to suit your natural colour. “I tend to go a touch darker if my client is fair or blonde, to create definition and dimension on the face,” says Todd. If you have dark hair, she suggests going “one shade lighter, as going too dark can create a harsher overall look.”
Weighing all of this against the dozens of eyebrow pencils on the market is a lot to bear in mind. That’s why I put a range of brow pencils to the test, from luxe beauty brand offerings to budget high street marvels. Keep scrolling to find your new favourite brow buddy.
How I tested
With hundreds of brow pencils on the market, I’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best formulas. Some I’ve loved for years, while others are new favourites in my rotation. For context, I have brown hair, and my eyebrows are certainly not twins. I like to use brow pencils to shape, even out and add volume to my brows. I considered the following criteria when putting brow pencils to the test:
- Application: I assessed the ease of application. I wanted products that glide onto my brows for a light, feathery effect, rather than something leaden and clunky.
- Formula: I tested both fine tip pencils for a precise look and blunter products for a more focused effect. When it came to formulation, I looked for ingredients that soften brows rather than drying them out (think beeswax or aloe vera).
- Pigment: I considered each brow pencil’s pigments, and whether they offered a bold, defined look or a more natural, soft-focused finish. I also wanted pencils with a wide range of colours for women of different hair colours, ages, and ethnicities.
- Blending: I wanted the brow pencils to glide on effortlessly and blend seamlessly for a natural look. If the pencil came with a built-in spoolie for brushing and buffing the product in, that scored it extra points.
- Staying power: To test the longevity of each brow pencil, I wore each of the formulas during long days in the office, evenings out, on holiday in the heat and even on runs and during pilates classes, to test out the brand’s smudgeproof, waterproof and sweatproof claims.
- Setting the look: Adding the final flourish to any brow look, I tested each pencil underneath a brow gel to set the look.
I’ve been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past four years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. Brow pencils have been a staple of my daily makeup routine for more than a decade, and I’ve tried more formulas than I can count. For this guide, I’ve whittled it down to 10 of the best brow pencils, using the same thorough testing techniques implemented in my other beauty guides.
1Elf instant lift brow pencil
- Best: Budget twist-up brow pencil
- Shades: Neutral brown, deep brown, taupe, blonde, auburn
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Twist-up
- Why we love it
- Great price
- Natural finish
- Staying power
- Take note
- Limited shade range
Elf never fails to impress me with its budget beauty buys, and the instant lift brow pencil is no exception. Costing about as much as a cup of coffee, the dual-ended pencil is a fast track to perfect brows. The retractable design means you won’t need a sharpener, and the fine tip enables precise application.
The formula’s consistency is less like a traditional kohl pencil and more like a cream, creating a soft-focused effect. Only a few strokes are needed for instant volume, with the small spoolie effortlessly buffing and blending the product. Having applied the pencil at the start of a long day in the office during a heatwave, as well as before a sweaty pilates class, I can confirm the staying power is impressive, too. Some might find the shade range a little limiting, however, as there are just five colours available.
2NYX professional powder louder brow pencil
- Best: Brow pencil for shade range
- Shades: Blonde, taupe, auburn, black cherry, soft brown, ash brown, espresso, deep brown, black
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Pencil
- Why we love it
- Powdery soft finish
- Easily blendable
- Great shade range
- Take note
- Smudged a little during hot weather
A stellar budget buy, this brow pencil easily rivals formulas double the price – though it’s important to keep it sharpened for maximum impact. The formula boasts a powder consistency for a natural and soft finish, while the small spoolie helps blend it across your brows – this last step is essential, otherwise the product tends to pile unevenly. The formula itself feels super lightweight, so you can build up the coverage and pigment. On top of that, the shade range is great, with 12 colours to choose from.
The pencil has impressive longevity – my brows still had impact after 12 hours, though some of the shape had smudged a little during hot weather. You might find you have to sharpen the pencil more regularly than other tools on the market, owing to the soft consistency of the tip, but this is a minor grumble, considering the price.
3Maybelline express brow shaping pencil
- Best: Budget traditional brow pencil
- Shades: Blonde, soft brown, medium brown, deep brown, black brown
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Pencil
- Why we love it
- Soft formula
- Quick and easy to use
- Take note
- Spoolie isn’t great
- Pigment is light
This is a no-frills brow pencil that gets the job done for less than £5. The traditional-style pencil boasts a wax tip, which can be sharpened for precise application, while the formula is infused with vitamin E and aloe vera for a soft, gel-like consistency.
The shade range is limited to five, and I’d suggest going one shade darker than your natural colour, as the pigment isn’t very strong in the lighter shades. A brush is included on the lid, and while it isn’t as effective as a rounded spoolie, it’s useful to brush your eyebrows upwards before applying the pencil.
4Brow Aid the brow blade
- Best: Four-in-one brow pencil
- Shades: Blonde cool, blonde neutral, med brown cool, med brown warm, deep dark natural
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Twist-up (refillable)
- Why we love it
- Multipurpose design
- Comes with a refill
- Rich pigment
- Good staying power
- Take note
- Expensive
MUA Olivia Todd recommended some professional products from Brow Aid. An Irish brand from brow makeup artist Kim O’Sullivan, Brow Aid has just arrived in the UK. Consisting of a brush, built-in sharpener, an angled applicator and even a refill, to help you get the most out of your pencil, the brand’s brow blade is a Swiss army knife for your makeup bag. The grooming spoolie is hugely effective at brushing up your eyebrows and separating individual hairs for application, while the ergonomic angle of the tip helps with defining the natural arch of the brow.
The formula itself has a smooth gel-like consistency that doesn’t pile or dry out your brows. It’s impressively smudge-proof, staying put all day long, while the five shades available are rich in pigment. The £28 price tag is a lot, but until other pencils I tried, you get a free refill included, so it’s more like a two-for-one deal.
5Merit brow 1990 sheer gel pencil
- Best: Ultra-fine brow pencil
- Shades: Taupe, light brown, warm brown, soft black
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Twist-up
- Why we love it
- Precise tip
- Rich pigment
- Chic packaging
- Take note
- You get through it quite quickly
Helping to define, fill in and shape your brows for fuller arches, Merit’s 1990 brow pencil is highly pigmented with an ultra-fine tip. This is the best brow pencil I’ve tried for super precise application, with the tool drawing individual hairs to create volume and your desired shape. Available in just four shades, the gel formula has a powdery finish that’s easily blended with the spoolie.
As this is a microfine brow pencil, you may get through it faster than you would one with a chunkier tip, but I still love the premium formula. Being Merit, the packaging is characteristically chic, too, with the metallic silver pencil oozing luxury.
6Clarins eyebrow pencil
- Best: Traditional brow pencil
- Shades: Dark brown, light brown, soft blonde
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Pencil
- Why we love it
- Natural pigment
- Easy to blend
- Long-lasting
- Take note
- Not great for definition and shaping
- Only three shades
Boasting a firm tip that can be sharpened for extra precision, this Clarins pencil is my go-to for creating volume in seconds. Thanks to a blend of beeswax and carnauba, the formula is soft and glides across brows effortlessly, with the built-in spoolie helping to buff and blend (brush upwards for extra impact). The pigment isn’t as rich as some other brow pencils on the market, but it creates a more natural look.
It’s great for filling in sparseness, but those looking to create definition and shape might find it lacking on this front. At £24, it’s priced towards the premium end of the market, but the pencil design can last up to a year with regular use and sharpening.
7Benefit precisely brow pencil
- Best: Precise brow pencil
- Shades: 01 light, 02 light, 2.5 neutral blonde, 2.75 warm auburn, 03 warm light brown, 3.5 medium, 3.75 medium brown, 04 medium, 4.5 deep, 05 deep, 06 deep, cool grey
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Twist-up
- Why we love it
- Precise tip
- Good staying power
- Great shade range
- Takes 10 seconds to apply
Not too thin to be fiddly but precise enough for definition, Benefit’s bestselling brow pencil boasts an ultra-fine tip for a natural-looking effect. The tip can be used to draw on hair-like strokes to create a fuller and voluminous brow. The pencil has a twist-up retractable design, which means there’s no need for sharpening, while the spoolie brush on the opposite tip helps to blend and buff out the product, for a softer effect.
Filling in any sparseness but also creating a more defined arch, I use it to even out my brows before feathering out the arches. The pigment is rich while the colour lasts a good 12 hours. What’s more, the full look takes me less than 10 seconds, and there’s little room for error, thanks to the foolproof spoolie and well-formulated pencil.
8Jones Road the brow pencil
- Best: Brow pencil for on-the-go use
- Shades: Grey, blonde, ash, light brunette, brunette, dark brunette
- Spoolie: No
- Twist-up or pencil: Pencil
- Why we love it
- Travel-friendly size
- Rich pigment
- Soft formula
- Take note
- No spoolie
- Pricey
The cool, chunky, pocket-size design of Jones Road’s brow pencil made me wonder if it might be a case of style over substance, but I needn’t have worried. The school pencil-like tool makes light and quick work of creating your desired brow look. There’s no risk of hairs drying out, thanks to the formula’s nourishing trio of shea butter, allantoin and castor seed oil, with the precise yet soft tip making application a breeze.
The premium formula is easy to build and blend, but ultimately creates a natural ‘your brows but better’ finish. However, those who prefer sharp and defined brows might find the pencil a little too soft and waxy. Staying power is impressive, particularly when paired with a brow gel to set the look in place. The pencil is chunkier than most. Buying the compatible sharpener takes the total cost to more than £30, so the pencil isn’t a budget-friendly buy, but the shade range is excellent, with a grey pigment for mature women, too.
9Rare Beauty brow harmony precision pencil
- Best: Waterproof brow pencil
- Shades: Soft blonde, rich taupe, warm brown, cool brown, deep brown, soft black
- Spoolie: Yes
- Twist-up or pencil: Twist-up
- Why we love it
- Natural finish
- Water- and sweat-proof
- Precise tip
- Take note
- Shade range could be better
Rare Beauty’s brow harmony pencil is a hero buy for natural-looking, fluffy brows. The waterproof formula is designed for long-lasting wear, and it delivers – 12 hours after applying this pencil, my brows still looked sharp and defined, resisting sweat and oil build-up throughout the day. I also love the applicator, which boasts a push-up design and a finely angular tip that enables you to create hair-like strokes.
The formula is well balanced, and isn’t too waxy, dry or creamy. Complete with a built-in spoolie to prep, buff and blend the formula across your brows, it’s available in six shades to mimic your natural brow colour. While it’s nice to see 6 shades, these shades are a little samey.
Your questions on eyebrow pencils answered
What is the best eyebrow pencil?
Thanks to its rich pigment, fuss-free twist-up design and affordable refills, Charlotte Tilbury’s brow cheat has been a staple in my makeup bag for years. It gets the job done in just a couple of swipes, with the efficacious spoolie helping to prep and complete your brow look. For budget-friendly buys that don’t disappoint, NYX and Elf’s brow pencils provide a fast track to perfectly defined brows. BrowAid’s four-in-one tool may be pricier, but it still offers excellent value for money.
How do I use an eyebrow pencil?
One thing to consider is that different face shapes suit different brow silhouettes. For a round face, Olivia Todd creates a high arch for the illusion of a slimmer, more elongated face. “My pro tip for a high arch brow is to ensure the end of the arch is kept lifted; do not drag the brow down by bringing the end of the eyebrow down too low.”
If you have a heart-shaped or square face, Todd suggests keeping “the brows light, feathered and slightly curved or rounded to create an overall softer look.” Alternatively, “A flatter brow works well on oblong face shapes, as it helps to shorten a longer face shape,” says Patel.
Once you’ve figured out your face shape, “Use short strokes to fill the brows in, following the direction of the hair growth,” says Patel. “This ensures you accentuate the natural brow shape, adding definition and can build the look to a desired finish.” A top tip is to always blend before building the product to avoid any patchiness. Todd adds: “Map out your eyebrow shape starting from the inner brow and working towards the outer corner, using light, feathery strokes to achieve the most natural, yet full brow look.”
Meet the experts
- Olivia Todd, bridal and celebrity makeup artist
- Jaimineey Patel, head of treatment at Blink Brow Bar
Create more definition in your brows with our roundup of the best eyebrow pens