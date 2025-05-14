Jump to content
Bella Hadid’s perfume review: Finally, a celeb scent with substance

The supermodel’s exclusive perfume range finally hits stores in the UK. Here’s my honest first impression

Ella Duggan
Wednesday 14 May 2025 08:07 EDT
Bella Hadid’s seductive spiced scents are made for those with sensitive skin
It’s no secret that the celebrity fragrance market is crowded with sugary, bubblegum-forward scents, so I didn’t have high hopes when I was sent samples of a new fragrance from international supermodel Bella Hadid. However, this range is on a different planet from the usual sickly formulas.

Her new brand, Orebella (pronounced “aura-bella”, stylised as ‘Ôrəbella), debuted in the US in May 2024. It’s now making its way across the pond, promising a reinvention of what a celebrity perfume can be, offering less synthetic sparkle and more sensorial self-care.

Dubbed “the skinification of fragrance,” Orebella isn’t your average spritz-and-go eau de parfum. The idea is that these oil-based blends combine aromatherapeutic essential oils with responsibly sourced fine fragrance ingredients to create something that smells great and actually does something for your skin.

Moisturising, soothing, vegan and alcohol-free, they were inspired by Hadid’s struggles with sensitivity. She often reacted badly to traditional alcohol-based fragrances, which led her to experiment with homegrown oils and herbs on her family farm, sharing them with friends and loved ones. From there, the brand was born.

The fragrance range will launch in the UK tomorrow, with exclusive availability at Selfridges stores and online. According to the brand, the four genderless scents are more than just perfume. They offer a “sensorial experience” that blurs the line between skincare and scent.

It’s a slightly pompous claim, so I managed to get my hands on the scents ahead of the launch. I’ve been testing them out all week to see if they really live up to their claims.

How we tested

I received all four scents ahead of tomorrow’s launch and have been trying them out for over a week
I received all four scents before tomorrow’s launch and have been trying them out for over a week. I looked at not only my initial reactions to the scents but also how the product felt on my skin, how long the fragrance lasted and how many compliments I could collect.

For a perfume to pass, it needs a strong scent; noticeable but not overpowering. It’s crucial to see whether or not it lasts, as there is no use in it smelling delicious if it’s only going to fade after an hour.

I was also able to compare all four scents to one another, seeing how varied they were and how distinct one was from the next, finding my favourites (and least favourites) along the way.

Because of Orebella’s big skin benefiting claims, I took an extra close look at the ingredients, consistency and how the perfume felt to wear, too. Best of all, with all this hot weather in the UK recently, these scents have really been put to the test.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

I have been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics across beauty, food and home. I have covered previous celeb fragrances such as Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth, and have developed a good eye for looking past a jazzy advertising campaign to find products that are actually worth your while. With each article, I rigorously test the products, always prioritising those that show efficiency, longevity, quality ingredients, and a great value for money.

  • Sizes available: 10ml, 50ml and 100ml
  • Scents available : Salted muse, window2soul, blooming fire and nightcap
  • Why we love it
    • Truly unique and delicious scents
    • Range shows great versatility and variety
    • They look as good as they smell
    • Like a holiday in a bottle
    • Made with sensitive skin sufferers in mind
    • The formula is alcohol-free, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and free from over 1,300 EU-banned ingredients
    • Staying power of around 4-6 hours
    • Reasonably priced given the quality and ingredients
    • Multiple sizes
  • Take note
    • Oil formula may mark clothes or make hair appear greasy
Design

Each bottle is sculpted to resemble a geode, and the soft edges and asymmetry make them feel more like objets d’art than beauty products. They're perfectly palm-sized, and their organic form is inspired by Hadid’s mother’s vintage perfume collection.

Ôrəbella perfume review indybest
But for all their charm, these bottles aren’t the most practical. The lids can be surprisingly tricky to remove without a bit of practice. Worst of all, the bottles can’t even stand up on their own. You can buy a custom stand, which will cost £28 (sold separately online), but this seems like a shameless cash grab.

Still, the aesthetic direction is bold, modern, and memorable, much like the perfumes themselves. I also appreciated the very reasonable price point. At just under £100 for the full size, it doesn’t break the bank despite its high level of quality ingredients and celeb association. However, keep in mind that the largest size is only 100ml.

Formula

The most innovative part of the Orebella line is the formula. It’s marketed as a bi-phase, alcohol-free skin parfum that must be shaken before use. This activates the fusion of two distinct layers: a nourishing base (featuring snow mushroom and five hydrating oils – camellia, almond, olive, jojoba and shea) and a top layer of aromatherapeutic essential oils and responsibly sourced fine fragrance.

The result is something much richer and thicker than a typical perfume mist. It lands on the skin with a noticeable, slightly greasy texture, almost like a light body oil. You can genuinely feel the shea oil’s softening effect, and it feels especially great after a shower, when it melds with the warmth and moisture beautifully.

That said, this sensory luxury comes with some caveats: it's not something you’ll want to spritz in your hair or onto clothes (especially light fabrics), as it could leave a sheen or a stain.

Ôrəbella perfume review indybest
The formula is alcohol-free, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and free from over 1,300 EU-banned ingredients, making it ideal for sensitive skin. However, if you're used to the traditional alcohol-dispersed perfume feel, this takes a little getting used to.

Scents

Let’s talk about Salted Muse, the undeniable star of the collection for me. It’s a woody marine blend that opens with sea salt and pink pepper, before softening into olive tree and lavender notes. The base is a musky mix of woods and amber. It’s earthy and salty, but just floral enough to stop things from leaning too rugged.

For those of us who gravitate towards more unisex or even traditionally masculine fragrances, this scratches that oud itch without being heavy or overpowering. It evokes warm coastal air and hot skin at golden hour, and smells like a Mediterranean summer evening.

Ôrəbella perfume review indybest
The remaining three fragrances are distinct and thoughtful. Window2Soul is a sheer floral with rose, jasmine and lemon that offers a clean, bright uplift, so I think it’s a good signature scent for lovers of the classic bouquet. Blooming Fire is tropical and warm, pairing monoi flower with patchouli and bergamot. It’s more playful and sensual, though perhaps not as daring as the name suggests.

Nightcap is a cosy, spiced vanilla that edges into gourmand territory with a toasted brioche-like richness, and the addition of cardamom and ginger keeps it lively. On paper, it would be a scent I avoid, but something about the layers makes it a far more complex, mature perfume.

Together, the four scents offer an impressive range. Whether you want something beachy, floral, tropical, or warm and spiced, the collection delivers without feeling repetitive. I was surprised by just how much I loved and would genuinely wear each scent.

Wearability

Because of its oil-rich base, Orebella behaves differently on your skin than traditional perfumes. There’s a brief, slightly sticky phase after application, but this settles in eventually and feels nourishing rather than greasy. The scent payoff is surprisingly subtle at first spray but develops over time. As body heat intensifies, so does the fragrance.

The longevity is decent: it’s certainly not the best I’ve ever tested, but it’s far from the worst. You can expect a solid 4–6 hours of noticeable wear before you need a top-up. Given the 10ml mini sizes and slim profile of the bigger bottles, they’re perfect for slipping into a handbag or hand luggage for on-the-go reapplication.

Ôrəbella perfume review indybest
If I had one nit to pick, it would be that the richness of the formula means you have to be more intentional about how and where you wear it. This isn’t a throw-it-on-and-run scent – you may not want to top this up in the office, because the oil might mark your clothes. Instead, it’s more of a self-care moment; something to enjoy post-shower or before heading out for the evening.

The Orebella range of perfumes will launch exclusively at Selfridges online and in store from 15 May.

The Verdict: Orebella parfum

Bella Hadid’s Orebella is far more than a celebrity scent cash-in. With its innovative skin-loving formula and a standout scent like Salted Muse, it marks a genuinely fresh entry into the fragrance market. While the oily texture won’t be for everyone, and means that you have to spray it onto your skin, not your clothes, the payoff is worth it. If you're looking for a fragrance that feels indulgent and sophisticated, this is it.

