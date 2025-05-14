Orebella salted muse parfum
- Sizes available: 10ml, 50ml and 100ml
- Scents available : Salted muse, window2soul, blooming fire and nightcap
- Truly unique and delicious scents
- Range shows great versatility and variety
- They look as good as they smell
- Like a holiday in a bottle
- Made with sensitive skin sufferers in mind
- The formula is alcohol-free, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and free from over 1,300 EU-banned ingredients
- Staying power of around 4-6 hours
- Reasonably priced given the quality and ingredients
- Multiple sizes
- Oil formula may mark clothes or make hair appear greasy
- Bottle doesn't stand up
Design
Each bottle is sculpted to resemble a geode, and the soft edges and asymmetry make them feel more like objets d’art than beauty products. They're perfectly palm-sized, and their organic form is inspired by Hadid’s mother’s vintage perfume collection.
But for all their charm, these bottles aren’t the most practical. The lids can be surprisingly tricky to remove without a bit of practice. Worst of all, the bottles can’t even stand up on their own. You can buy a custom stand, which will cost £28 (sold separately online), but this seems like a shameless cash grab.
Still, the aesthetic direction is bold, modern, and memorable, much like the perfumes themselves. I also appreciated the very reasonable price point. At just under £100 for the full size, it doesn’t break the bank despite its high level of quality ingredients and celeb association. However, keep in mind that the largest size is only 100ml.
Formula
The most innovative part of the Orebella line is the formula. It’s marketed as a bi-phase, alcohol-free skin parfum that must be shaken before use. This activates the fusion of two distinct layers: a nourishing base (featuring snow mushroom and five hydrating oils – camellia, almond, olive, jojoba and shea) and a top layer of aromatherapeutic essential oils and responsibly sourced fine fragrance.
The result is something much richer and thicker than a typical perfume mist. It lands on the skin with a noticeable, slightly greasy texture, almost like a light body oil. You can genuinely feel the shea oil’s softening effect, and it feels especially great after a shower, when it melds with the warmth and moisture beautifully.
That said, this sensory luxury comes with some caveats: it's not something you’ll want to spritz in your hair or onto clothes (especially light fabrics), as it could leave a sheen or a stain.
The formula is alcohol-free, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and free from over 1,300 EU-banned ingredients, making it ideal for sensitive skin. However, if you're used to the traditional alcohol-dispersed perfume feel, this takes a little getting used to.
Scents
Let’s talk about Salted Muse, the undeniable star of the collection for me. It’s a woody marine blend that opens with sea salt and pink pepper, before softening into olive tree and lavender notes. The base is a musky mix of woods and amber. It’s earthy and salty, but just floral enough to stop things from leaning too rugged.
For those of us who gravitate towards more unisex or even traditionally masculine fragrances, this scratches that oud itch without being heavy or overpowering. It evokes warm coastal air and hot skin at golden hour, and smells like a Mediterranean summer evening.
The remaining three fragrances are distinct and thoughtful. Window2Soul is a sheer floral with rose, jasmine and lemon that offers a clean, bright uplift, so I think it’s a good signature scent for lovers of the classic bouquet. Blooming Fire is tropical and warm, pairing monoi flower with patchouli and bergamot. It’s more playful and sensual, though perhaps not as daring as the name suggests.
Nightcap is a cosy, spiced vanilla that edges into gourmand territory with a toasted brioche-like richness, and the addition of cardamom and ginger keeps it lively. On paper, it would be a scent I avoid, but something about the layers makes it a far more complex, mature perfume.
Together, the four scents offer an impressive range. Whether you want something beachy, floral, tropical, or warm and spiced, the collection delivers without feeling repetitive. I was surprised by just how much I loved and would genuinely wear each scent.
Wearability
Because of its oil-rich base, Orebella behaves differently on your skin than traditional perfumes. There’s a brief, slightly sticky phase after application, but this settles in eventually and feels nourishing rather than greasy. The scent payoff is surprisingly subtle at first spray but develops over time. As body heat intensifies, so does the fragrance.
The longevity is decent: it’s certainly not the best I’ve ever tested, but it’s far from the worst. You can expect a solid 4–6 hours of noticeable wear before you need a top-up. Given the 10ml mini sizes and slim profile of the bigger bottles, they’re perfect for slipping into a handbag or hand luggage for on-the-go reapplication.
If I had one nit to pick, it would be that the richness of the formula means you have to be more intentional about how and where you wear it. This isn’t a throw-it-on-and-run scent – you may not want to top this up in the office, because the oil might mark your clothes. Instead, it’s more of a self-care moment; something to enjoy post-shower or before heading out for the evening.
The Orebella range of perfumes will launch exclusively at Selfridges online and in store from 15 May.