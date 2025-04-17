Spring has sprung, bringing with it some of my favourite seasonal snacks. From succulent roast lamb to indulgent Easter eggs, the springtime holiday has some seriously good nosh for us to get our teeth stuck into. For me, though, there’s one tempting treat that trumps them all: the humble hot cross bun.

Sweet, spiced buns filled with currants and sultanas, these sweet treats have been a staple in British homes since the 1700s, with some evidence suggesting some iteration of the bun can be traced back to 12th century England.

Today, hot cross buns have had a bit of a makeover. Almost every supermarket and bakery nationwide now offers its own take on the classic, with flavours ranging from savoury cheese to tart rhubarb and custard. However, if you are a hot cross bun purist, there are still plenty of indulgent classic options on offer, too.

For the second year in a row, I’ve been hard at work taste-testing every bun under the sun to find the best hot cross buns on offer this season. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How I tested

I've had a hot cross bun practically every single morning for the last two months ( Ella Duggan )

This was a particularly tough testing process, but someone had to do it. I sampled a whole host of different hot cross buns, enjoying a different flavour every day. I tried the buns toasted and untoasted, with butter and without, to make sure I covered all bases. I was looking for those that toasted well on the outside but stayed fluffy and moist on the inside. I wanted plenty of fillings and even assessed how well they kept in the cupboard after a few days.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

All IndyBest reviews include products that have been tried and tested, with only those that impress the reviewer the most making the final line-up. Quality offerings that also provide value for money are prioritised, ensuring you get real bang for your buck. This is the second year running I’ve rounded up the best hot cross buns, taste-testing myriad offerings. I’m a stickler when it comes to how spiced a dough is, and I refuse to include any buns that skimp on the fillings.

The best hot cross buns for 2025 are: