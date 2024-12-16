14 best red wines, recommended by a vino expert

A good bottle of red wine can cheer up the most grey of winter days. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry – we’ve rounded up the best red wines that can be enjoyed no matter the season.

Cherry-picked by a wine expert, our selection traverses the planet’s vineyards, from huge oaky expressions to delicate fruity numbers. The US, Argentina, Italy, Chile, China – we’re leaving no stone unturned.

You don’t have to spend a huge amount of money to enjoy a great-tasting wine, either – there’s a little something for all palates. Every single bottle from our selection more than delivers on the expectations set by its price, from supermarket steals to premium purchases.

However, in the current climate, value is paramount. With this in mind, one-third of the wines in our list sit around the £10 mark, so, you can rest assured they won’t put too big a dent in your wallet.

Fancy painting the town red? Keep scrolling for our pick of the best red wines to sip this summer and beyond.

How we tested

open image in gallery From intense vinos to supermarket steals, we taste tested a range of reds ( Aidy Smith )

Each red wine was opened an hour ahead of tasting, to let it breathe. We tasted from universal glassware, to ensure a fair comparison across the board. We also ensured each wine was chilled ever so slightly below room temperature (to 18C), so it would gradually warm up in the glass.

The best red wines for 2024 are: