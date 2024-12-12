15 best rums to sip straight, on the rocks and in cocktails

Enjoyed for centuries, rum is a spirit that has never lost its appeal. In fact, sales of rum in Great Britain reached £1.1bn in value in the 12 months to December 2023, overtaking whisky for the second year in a row.

Away from the sunny shores of the Caribbean, this rum renaissance has also taken on a life of its own in a host of UK distilleries. Using imported molasses, small craft distillers throughout the British Isles are making their own dedicated and distinctive rums. Perhaps the appeal lies in rum’s versatility. So, let’s just look at what choices there are.

Dark rum is associated with the Royal Navy. It’s aged longer in heavily charred barrels and is fuller in flavour with lots of that treacly caramel flavour along with notes of spice, fruit and oak. Many of these are “sipping” rums, to be enjoyed by themselves or with ice.

Gold or amber rum is a medium-bodied rum, mid-way between white and dark rum, that is also aged in oak and has more of a honeyed flavour. It can be enjoyed by itself or within a huge range of different cocktails.

Spiced rums feature added spices or botanicals, to provide a more varied flavour. Finally, white rums are often charcoal-filtered, to remove the amber hue. Fruitier in flavour, they provide the basis of countless cocktails, from cuba libre and daquiri through mojito and piña colada to planter’s punch and mai tai.

With such a vast array on offer, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best rums to help you find your new favourite tipple. Our selection includes dark, golden, spiced and white rums from the Caribbean, Mauritius, South America and the UK’s flourishing homegrown market.

How we tested

Most of the rums were sipped by themselves or with ice during testing. There were a few simple criteria the rums (especially the aged ones) had to meet: were they smooth on the tongue? Could you taste the characteristic vanilla, caramel and dried fruit flavours? Did the charred bourbon oak barrels that many of the rums were matured in add that enviable note of toasted wood? With the lighter and white rums, it was also a question of their adaptability. Could you enjoy them with a mixer such as ginger ale or as part of a whole host of well-known cocktails? Once they had all passed those tests, it was simply a case of sip and savour.

The best rums for 2024 are: