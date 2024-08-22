Jump to content
16 best non-alcoholic wines to enjoy, including red, white and sparkling

Take your pick from chardonnay substitutes, alcohol-free merlot and more

Siobhan Grogan
Thursday 22 August 2024 10:00 EDT
We sampled these wines like any other, sniffing and sipping to judge each vino’s aromas, flavours, acidity and finish
We sampled these wines like any other, sniffing and sipping to judge each vino’s aromas, flavours, acidity and finish (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Ditching the booze is no longer reserved for Dry January. More of us are reaching for no- or low-alcohol drinks than ever before, with three out of four UK adults saying they are now moderating their alcohol intake.

For some, the threat of a fuzzy head during an early morning meeting is enough to make them turn down a drink, while others feel going alcohol-free improves their mental health and anxiety levels. Some don’t want a nightly tipple to derail their diet, while many are cutting back to save cash.

Alcohol-free drinks can make the process easier. They appeal to anyone who doesn’t want to be stuck sipping fizzy drinks all night, or who wants to feel like they’re still holding a drink, without risking the hangover. They’re also useful if you don’t want to explain why you’re skipping the booze, as they look just like an ordinary glass of beer or wine.

While it’s easy to get your hands on booze-free beer even in pubs, it’s much harder to find a good non-alcoholic wine. These are usually made by leaving out the alcohol entirely or removing it at the last moment, and it has proved difficult to replicate the flavours, mouthfeel and depth of wine without the alcohol. It’s generally easier to make the switch if you look for sweeter wines, such as riesling, or non-alcoholic fizz, which has a similar mouthfeel to bona fide bubbly.

Remember that UK government guidance specifies alcohol-free drinks can actually contain up to 0.05 per cent ABV, while dealcoholised drinks (with the alcohol removed) should have no more than 0.5 per cent. Though these are negligible amounts for most people, anyone who wants to avoid alcohol completely may still prefer to swerve some of these wines.

How we tested

We taste tested a range of non-alcoholic wines, to bring you the very best
We taste tested a range of non-alcoholic wines, to bring you the very best (The Independent/Siobhan Grogan)

We sampled these wines like any other, sniffing and sipping to judge each vino’s aromas, flavours, acidity and finish. For each one, we rated its taste and mouthfeel and, most importantly, how much it made us feel like we were drinking a regular glass of wine. We also asked friends to sample each one, without telling them they were drinking alcohol-free wine, to test their reaction. Finally, we drank each non-alcoholic vino with food, to see how well they worked alongside some of our favourite dishes.

The best non-alcoholic wines for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Cognato cabernet sauvignon: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Tesco alcohol-free cabernet tempranillo: £3.25, Tesco.com
  • Best for parties – Della vite zero: £14.95, Dellavite.com
  • Best supermarket own brand – M&S alcohol-free rosé: £4, Ocado.com
  • Best sauvignon blanc substitute – McGuigan zero sauvignon blanc: £4.25, Tesco.com

Cognato cabernet sauvignon

Cognato alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Grape: Cabernet sauvignon
  • Vegan : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Low sugar levels
    • Grown-up bottles
  • Take note
    • More expensive than some brands
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Tesco alcohol free cabernet tempranillo

Tesco alcohol-free wine indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • ABV: Less than 0.5%
  • Grape: Cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to grab in the supermarket
    • Well priced
    • Low sugar levels
  • Take note
    • Thinner mouth feel than real wine
  1.  £3 from Tesco.com
Vilarnau 0% sparkling white

Vilarnau alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: Budget non-alcoholic sparkling wine
  • ABV: 0.05%
  • Grape: Macabeo, parellada
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Not too pricey
    • Nice bottle
    • Good eco credentials
    • Low in sugar
  • Take note
    • Sweeter than alcoholic sparkling
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Della vite zero

Della vita alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: For parties
  • ABV: Less than 0.5%
  • Grape: Grenache
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Feels celebratory
    • Lovely looking bottle
    • Low sugar levels
  • Take note
    • As expensive as alcohol
  1.  £14 from Dellavite.com
Eisberg selection pinot noir

Eisberg alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: For serving with steak
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Pinot noir
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Decent complexity for a non-alcoholic wine
    • Uses high-quality cuvee
    • Works well with red meat
  • Take note
    • It’s a little sweeter than a normal pinot noir
  1.  £39 from Amazon.co.uk
Wild Idol alcohol-free sparkling white

Wild idol alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: For a special occasion
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Müller-thurgau
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Comes in an attractive bottle and gift box
    • Vegan and Halal-certified
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Higher sugar content than others
  1.  £29 from Wildidol.com
M&S alcohol-free rosé

M&S alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: Supermarket own brand wine
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Unspecified
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for vegans
    • Perfect on a sunny day
    • Well priced
  • Take note
    • Higher sugar level than some
    • Quite sweet
  1.  £4 from Ocado.com
McGuigan zero sauvignon blanc

Mcguigan alcohol free wine indybest
  • Best: Sauvignon blanc substitute
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: White grape blend
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Made by celebrated winemakers
  • Take note
    • Sweeter than standard sauvignon blanc
  1.  £4 from Tesco.com
Community.Co zero alcohol sparkling white NV

Community-co-zero-alcohol-wine-indybest
  • Best: Alcohol-free fizz
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Fermented grape juice with premium green tea
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Green tea gives a more sophisticated flavour
    • Feels like a celebration drink
  • Take note
    • Sweeter than normal champagne
  1.  £5 from Alchemywines.co.uk
Belle & Co. sparkling rosé alcohol-free wine

best non alcoholic wine alcohol free red wine white wine vegan wine
  • Best: Budget rosé
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Fermented grape juice with premium green tea
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Not as sweet as other sparkling rosé wines
    • Looks like the real thing in the glass
    • Great price
  • Take note
    • Sweeter than pink champagne
  1.  £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Zeno white

Zeno white.png
  • Best: Flavourful white wine
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Grape: Viura
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • One of the best non-alcoholic white wines we tested
    • Depth of flavour
  • Take note
    • On the expensive side
  1.  £9 from Waitrosecellar.com
Nooh by La Coste sparkling

NOOH by La Coste sparkling.png
  • Best: Provence pink
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Cabernet sauvignon, cinsault, grenache, syrah
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Feels like drinking real sparkling rosé
    • From a wine-maker
    • Chic bottle
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £29 from Boutique-chateau-la-coste.com
Noughty rouge

Noughty Rouge (1).png
  • Best: Non-alcoholic syrah red wine
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Grape: Syrah
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Bottle looks exactly the same as red wine
    • Good eco credentials
    • Intense flavours like red wine
  • Take note
    • On the pricier side
  1.  £12 from Joinclubsoda.com
Lyre’s classico grande

best non alcoholic wine alcohol free red wine white wine vegan wine
  • Best: Alcohol-free prosecco
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Fermented grape juice concentrate
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Delicate bubbles
    • Acidity provides a clean, refreshing finish
  1.  £9 from Thealcoholfreeco.co.uk
Scavi & Ray alcohol-free sparkling wine

best non alcoholic wine alcohol free red wine white wine vegan wine
  • Best: Fruity fizz
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Glera
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Great flavour
    • Very drinkable
  1.  £13 from Justperfectwines.co.uk
Hardys zero chardonnay

best non alcoholic wine alcohol free red wine white wine vegan wine
  • Best: Chardonnay alternative
  • ABV: 0%
  • Grape: Chardonnay grapes
  • Vegan: No
  • Why we love it
    • Similar oaky notes to chardonnay
  1.  £4 from Tesco.com
The verdict: Non-alcoholic wine

Though no booze-free wine will really convince you it’s a glass of your favourite tipple, Cognato cabernet sauvignon (and, indeed, the brand’s full range) is by far the best option, with its low sugar content, grown-up good looks and full flavour. M&S’s alcohol-free rosé is also a solid – and cheaper – choice for summery sipping without the sore head.

Looking for low-ABV tipples? Read our round-up of the best alcohol-free beers

