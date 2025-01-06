“Alcohol-free” and “spirit” feels almost like an incongruous string of words. Spirits are traditionally associated with being the booziest of booze, more alcoholic than beer and wine. Hitting the spirits in the bar was the signal for taking the night to the next level – and usually spelt misery for the next day.

But as people take part in campaigns such as Sober October and Dry January, or start cutting down on their drinking more generally, they’ll be glad to know hundreds of alcohol-free spirits are available. This enormous range means they can continue to enjoy tipples that taste similar – or better – than their usual poison.

Tom Ward, the founder of Wise Bartender, says the market has been boosted by big names in the spirits world adding alcohol-free drinks to their lines, alongside a boom in craft manufacturers increasing the options for people. “There was a count [of the number of alcohol-free spirits], and there was about 300 available,” he says.

There are some challenges, though, including cost. “People don’t mind chancing it on an alcohol-free beer or wine for a few pounds,” says Ward, “But spirits are a bit more expensive.” This can make consumers a little reluctant to shell out on a £20-odd bottle they’ve not yet tried or been recommended.

We hope our round-up can help here. We’ve tested more than a dozen popular alcohol-free spirits, including rum, vodka, and gin alternatives, to take any guesswork out of finding the right one for you. And some of the drinks we’ve tried cost little more than a good bottle of wine. So, give it a go and take part in Dry January.

How we tested

We found a vast range of alcohol-free spirits with various flavours and uses, including alternatives to gin, tequila, rum and other liquors. Some of the drinks we taste-tested came with recipe cards or recommended serves on the bottle, so we gave those suggestions a whirl. But we also tried some of the spirits neat on the rocks, others with standard mixers such as soda, tonic and cola, and some in cocktails.

The best alcohol-free spirits for 2025 are: