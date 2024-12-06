Party season is upon us, and that means one thing: cocktails. Whether you prefer your drinks shaken or stirred, a cocktail shaker is an essential piece of kit for your at-home bar, allowing you to easily whip up an impressive serve.

To find the best cocktail shakers, we’ve tested a range of different types, from single shakers and complete sets to cobbler and Boston styles. The latter is what professional bartenders tend to use, with the most notable difference being there’s not a built-in strainer. The Boston shaker is made up of a wide-topped stainless steel cup (sometimes it’s glass) and a simple stainless steel shaker that slot together. There are few frills but, importantly, it creates well-shaken drinks.

Meanwhile, a cobbler is perhaps the more aesthetically pleasing type of cocktail shaker – it is the type you’re probably more likely to see in people’s homes. It comes in three parts: the body, the lid (complete with strainer) and a small cap that goes over the top.

When it comes to what to look for in a good shaker, Greg Almeida, cocktail consultant for London restaurant Dinings SW3, says: "A good cocktail shaker should be two things: made of metal and weighted on both ends, which helps with comfort of use and grip. Stainless steel conducts temperature and helps you control dilution and how cold your cocktail will be. It also closes hermetically – crucial to avoid splashes in front of your guests.”

Almeida adds: "Whatever way you shake, the most important thing is to remember why you shake: it mixes ingredients together and aerates your cocktail, bringing air and texture to the overall liquid; it chills your cocktails for extra pleasure, and finally adds dilution in order for all the flavours to open and come together."

Whether you’re a daiquiri pro or looking to create your first at-home bar setup, keep scrolling for our pick of the best cocktail shakers.

How we tested

We made everything from margaritas to martinis during testing

To find the best cocktail shakers, we put a variety to the test while making our favourite tipples, including margaritas, espresso martinis and pisco sours. We wanted great designs that wouldn’t leak, featured a good pour and were easy to use and clean. Weight, overall aesthetic and value for money were also taken into consideration. Get ready to shake, rattle and roll (whether or not it’s happy hour), with one of these tried-and-tested cocktail shakers.

The best cocktail shakers for 2024 are: