21 best whiskies from around the world

It’s no secret the whole world is now crazy for whisky, whether that’s investing in it, drinking it or just getting to know new and exciting expressions.
Given this iconic spirit is created pretty much everywhere, there are plenty of tempting gems to discover from around the world, but it helps to know exactly where to navigate, so as not to end up being disappointed by your latest dram.
You might have heard it said before and dismissed it, but the right whisky truly can transport you to a different landscape, from the misty glens of Scotland to the rugged plains of the US… as well as some more unexpected destinations.
We’ve been busy testing some of these creations, looking out for the bottles that offer something eye-catching, expressive, distinct and, crucially, delicious.
From smoky sippers to dessert drams, must-not-miss bargains and once-in-a-lifetime luxury bottles, come with us on a tour around the globe via the best bottles of whisky.
Firstly, we wanted to get an idea of how each whisky performed neat. Each was tasted in pure form with only the liquid itself, with a few drops of water and finally with a large cube of ice. This enabled us to get an idea of how the liquors evolved and to rate their aroma, concentration, and depth of flavour.
Our second test was to taste each whisky in either a simple mixer or within a well known cocktail, to determine its ability to mix. Each was tasted and tested blind, so as to not allow product packaging or any other external factors to affect our final decisions.
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.
Nestled near Inverness, The Dalmore distillery crafts luxurious Highland single malts with an exceptional reputation behind them, and has been doing so for almost 200 years. The Dalmore 12 is aged in American white oak ex-bourbon casks before spending three years in rare oloroso sherry casks, courtesy of a special partnership with González Byass. This dual maturation imparts aromas of citrus, chocolate, and warming spices. The mouthfeel is thick, brimming with Seville oranges, dried fruits, and vanilla, all harmonising with festive richness, while the finish lingers with roasted coffee and dark chocolate. This really is an incredible all-round Highland single malt.
Crafted in the seaside town of Blackpool but inspired by American styles, this is a bold, youthful whisky bursting with personality. Made with English barley and aged for just over three years, in charred virgin oak, this small-batch gem delivers vibrant notes of orange marmalade, vanilla, dried fruits, and mint, with a dash of cinnamon and dark chocolate. Triple-distilled and matured in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry and virgin oak casks, it’s rich, versatile, and equally at home sipped over ice on sunny days as it is by the fire on winter evenings.
Carrying the pioneering spirit of early American settlers, this bourbon is crafted at one of the country’s oldest distilleries. The liquor is aged to perfection, using the region’s rich grains and pure limestone water. This deep amber bourbon delights with a complex nose of vanilla, mint, and molasses, while the palate offers a harmonious blend of brown sugar, spice, and a smooth sweetness. A multiple award-winner, Buffalo Trace is a staple for fans of an old fashioned, and bourbon-lovers alike.
Glen Moray is a perfect entry into the world of Speyside single malts, offering exceptional value and classic regional character. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, this approachable dram opens with light, floral aromas of shortbread, dried grass, and honey. On the palate, sweet notes of vanilla, butterscotch, and candied citrus intertwine with a gentle oakiness, finishing with tangy citrus and spicy fruitcake. Whether enjoyed neat, over ice, or in a highball, this versatile whisky is a summer classic with Speyside charm.
A standout Welsh whisky, this liquor is crafted in Abergwyngregyn, with locally sourced barley and a commitment to sustainability. Matured in oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, bourbon, and virgin oak casks, it offers all the rich aromas you’d expect, with heaps of candied citrus, sultanas, and creamy malt. The palate reveals layers of sherried dried fruits, dark chocolate, and espresso, with a hint of clove spice intertwined throughout. Its long finish of vanilla fudge and forest fruit makes this an exciting and approachable whisky with true Welsh character. It’s dangerously easy to drink.
Over to Sweden now for some Scandinavian whisky innovation. Matured in a mix of American oak, chestnut, ex-bourbon, and sherry casks, this tipple delivers tasty layers of dessert flavours – think vanilla, fudge, caramelised sugar, butterscotch, orange blossom and generous bursts of tropical fruit. The mouthfeel is super smooth and a strong malty flavour carries through every sip.
This single malt embodies more than 400 years of expertise from Ireland’s oldest licensed distillery. Triple-distilled and matured in bourbon barrels before a finishing flourish in rare cognac casks, it offers a luxurious profile of toasted oak, caramelised pear, and soft vanilla, with floral and apricot notes from the cognac. A rich palate of chocolate, almond, and subtle spice leads to a long, warm finish.
Stauning HØST, meaning ‘harvest’ in Danish, is a celebration of Denmark’s late summer warmth. This double malt whisky blends floor-malted rye and barley sourced locally near the distillery. Aged in heavily charred American oak and finished in port barriques, it offers a fruit-forward, floral character that raises eyebrows – in a very good way. Expect aromas of vanilla, beeswax, and citrus, a palate of honey, toffee, and red berries, and a spiced, oak-kissed finish. Crafted in copper pot stills, it’s a cosy, authentic nod to Danish ‘hygge’ and well worth trying if you’ve never clicked with other whiskies.
This bottle from Bruichladdich (pronounced Brookladdie) is a celebration of Islay’s rare unpeated side, crafted with 100 per cent Scottish barley at the fore. Bottled at a robust 50 per cent ABV, its bright, elegant and floral profile balances ripe green fruits, sweet malt, and hints of brown sugar. Head distiller Adam Hannett hand-picks each cask, ensuring every batch is uniquely expressive and proudly distinct from one another, all while staying true to the distillery’s house style. With its stand out B Corp certification, Bruichladdich combines sustainability with whisky innovation, delivering a dram as conscientious as it is delicious.
A masterful expression from the Welsh distillery, this bottle showcases the art of double maturation. First aged in ex-bourbon barrels from Kentucky, it is then finished in Portuguese port barriques, lending the liquor a rich blush hue and a depth of flavour. On the nose, discover dried fruits, dark chocolate, and a touch of nutty oak. The palate is creamy and decadent, with notes of honey, strawberry, and spiced vanilla, culminating in a smooth finish of treacle and oak sweetness. The woody, velvety profile is just so easy to love and it deserves all the gongs weighing down Penderyn’s shelves.
From the heart of Finland’s Ostrobothnia region, this is an adventurous whisky that transports you there. Dreamt up in a Finnish sauna, the flavour takes its inspiration from its birthplace. In line with ancient practice, the rye used has been introduced to alder smoke in a 100-year-old ‘riihi’ barn, and those sophisticated aromas of campfire are incredible. Double pot-distilled and aged in a blend of ex-bourbon, French oak, and new American oak barrels, this whisky balances spicy rye character with notes of pepper, caramel, and vanilla. Truly memorable.
When it comes to Aussie whisky, Tasmania is usually the go to but Starward, one of the few distilleries to ship to the UK, are doing stellar work in Melbourne. Aged in re-coopered apera (Australia’s take on sherry) barrels, it boasts a warm, rich and oaky character. The nose teases with prune juice, toasted almonds, and caramel, while the palate delivers a luscious mix of damsons, blackcurrants, and creamy crème brûlée. A dry hint of winter spices and milk chocolate rounds out a blissful journey full of interesting notes.
This is a great addition to the world of single malts, crafted at the renowned Limestone Branch Distillery. Made from 100 per cent malted barley and aged in new charred American oak barrels, it bridges the gap between Scotch tradition and American ingenuity. On the nose, expect honey, toasted cereal, and soft stone fruits. The palate reveals juicy pear, spiced dates, and nutty malt, finishing with charred oak, cinnamon, and candied nuts. At 54 per cent ABV, it’s a robust, warming dram that delivers a signature American single malt character.
Indian whisky is on the up, with a conveyor belt of top-notch releases focusing on rich fruits and spice. Rampur’s double cask single malt is a lovely creation, as is the brand’s asava, which is matured in Indian cabernet sauvignon casks. This innovative finish infuses the whisky with tropical aromas of honeysuckle and lychee, balanced by earthy tobacco and zesty orange. Expect rich red fruits, marmalade, and baking spices mingling with savoury malt and mocha. It’s exotic, luxurious and vibrant.
Over to Taiwan now, where whisky actually matures two or three times faster than it does in Scotland or Ireland, due to the subtropical climate. First opened in 2005, Kavalan has been on the lips of whisky-lovers ever since, picking up a host of awards along the way. An unashamed symphony of sherry, Kavalan’s triple sherry cask is an indulgent Taiwanese single malt aged in a blend of oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, and moscatel casks. As you might expect, the nose entices with ripe berries, dates, and orange chocolate, complemented by hints of milky coffee and caramel. The palate follows with dried mango, baking spices, and chocolate-coated cherry, balanced by candied nuts and raisins. Its luxurious, slightly dryer finish lingers with candied ginger, sweet balsamic, and apricot jam. The relatively low 40 per cent ABV tempers everything very nicely, too. So, while there is intensity throughout, the sherry is integrated perfectly.
This is a shining example of authentic Japanese whisky craftsmanship, distilled, matured, and bottled in Kagoshima. The lightly peated single malt is aged in an intricate combination of ex-shochu, ex-sherry, and American white oak casks. The result is a big and bold liquid with ashy peat, coffee, brown sugar and dates. The focus on malt is there from start to finish, alongside cinnamon and honey. It sets out its stall with ambition and is a really interesting sipper.
Crafted with 100 per cent rye and aged for a decade to achieve remarkable depth, this bottle is a masterclass in rye revival. Born on a 500-acre Vermont farm, this rye whiskey boasts a bold flavour profile: burnt caramel and baking spices on the nose, followed by bursts of toffee apple, spearmint, and candied orange on the palate. The finish lingers with butterscotch, toffee popcorn, and a hint of treacle tart. A true rye lover’s essential, this award-winning spirit is perfect for sipping neat or elevating a cocktail.
Since its 1950s cooling innovations, Fettercairn has been at the forefront and remains at the top of its game. This 17-year-old liquor is a tribute to the natural beauty of Scotland’s Cairngorm mountains, where this remarkable whisky is crafted. Distilled using the distillery’s signature copper cooling ring, it delivers a unique tropical character. Aged entirely in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, it unfolds notes of watermelon, toffee, and crème brûlée on the nose, with a palate of green apple, fudge, and caramelised sugar. The finish lingers with hints of pear drops, milk chocolate, and pecan. A sublime whisky that embodies imagination and expertise.
This is a symphony of Islay’s finest craftsmanship. Aged to perfection in ex-sherry casks, this exceptional single malt boasts a rich, layered profile. Aromas of dried fruits, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate give way to a palate brimming with luscious raisins, spiced oak, and hints of coastal brine. The velvety finish lingers with whispers of cinnamon and orange zest. This whisky exemplifies sherry-aged elegance, ideal for savoring on special occasions or gifting to connoisseurs.
From the scenic hillsides of Scotland’s Dornoch Firth, this bottle embodies nearly three decades of Highland whisky artistry. If you’re looking for unforgettable indulgence, Balblair has the single malt to tick those boxes. Initially matured in American oak bourbon casks before a second ageing in Spanish oak butts, this whisky is non-chill filtered and bottled at 46 per cent ABV, for a full-bodied, natural character. Expect layer upon layer to appear, with overripe apricots, polished oak, and dark liquorice on the nose to start. The palate unfolds oily citrus, smooth chocolate praline, and faint tobacco leaf before a lengthy chocolate orange finish. There’s a lot going on, but the ageing has mellowed and concentrated everything to become perfectly poised.
This is an indulgent masterpiece crafted from a unique blend of roasted ‘chocolate malt’ barley and Glenmorangie’s oldest stocks. Its nose captivates with rich notes of mocha, orange zest, and spiced gingerbread. The palate is a decadent swirl of dark chocolate, espresso, and candied fruits, rounded out by nutty toffee and a touch of cinnamon. A long, velvety finish highlights warming spices and creamy cocoa. Perfect for those seeking a bold, dessert-like dram that redefines whisky luxury.
From the USA, Scotland and Sweden to Wales, England and Ireland, we were delighted to find a selection of drams that didn’t put too much of a dent in the wallet. Buffalo Trace, Bankhall, Glen Moray, Aber Falls and Agitator all strike a chord within this category.
It’s also remarkable to see a truly global list representing top quality liquor from all corners of the planet. Within our mid-tier choices, Danish Stauning, Finnish Kyrö, Australian Starward and Indian Rampur all stood out from regions less commonly associated with this iconic spirit.
When it comes to undeniable luxury, it was no surprise to witness Scotland leading the pack. From Glenmorangie’s recently launched signet reserve to Bowmore’s delicious 21-year-old sherry oak, Balblair’s anticipated 25-year-old and one of the most exciting drams of the year, Fettercairn 17-year-old, we were spoilt for choice when it came to top-shelf selections.
There can only be one overall top choice, though, and, this time, the recognition goes to a whisky that punches well above its weight when it comes to price and quality. With centuries of history under its belt, a world-renowned distilling team and a constant spark of creativity that excites the whisky community each and every year, the Dalmore 12-year-old takes the lead.
