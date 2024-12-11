Best boxed wines that are affordable, eco-friendly and delicious

Wines that don’t break the bank, stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening, and are environmentally friendly? What’s not to love about bag-in-box wines? Yes, it may seem sacrilegious to abandon the ritual of opening a beautiful, weighty glass bottle sealed with a cork, but we’re all aboard the sustainability train, and the box has become a vessel worthy of our attention.

Bag-in-box wines were developed by Australian winemaker Thomas Angove in the 1960s with the goal of keeping wine fresh for longer, without the risk of oxidation. Using a collapsible plastic bag and tap for ease of pouring, the bag-in-box was born. At the time, however, the world wasn’t quite ready to take it seriously, and the “goon bag” developed an infamous reputation for cheap, headache-inducing wine.

Fast forward to today, and there’s a whole new movement toward quality-driven bag-in-box wines. We’re particularly drawn to young-drinking, vibrant wines that don’t need to be carefully nurtured for decades in a damp, dark cellar to develop those tertiary characteristics of age – think fresh, accessible, quality-driven wines made for everyday enjoyment.

Producing boxed wine uses significantly less energy than glass bottles, and with the lighter weight, massively reduces carbon emissions during transportation.

At the intersection of thoughtful spending, mindful drinking, and environmental awareness, wine experts, supermarkets, and retailers are embracing the movement, carefully selecting a fantastic range for every occasion.

How we tested

open image in gallery We sampled a whole host of different boxed wines to agree on our favourites ( Beth Brickenden )

We sourced samples of boxed wines from our favourite retailers and independents, as well as spoke to the buyers and creators who are embracing innovation and sustainably focused consumption of wine. With a range of samples, we gathered industry peers, friends and family to judge the selection, with many voices and palates from wine experts to lovers, we picked our favourites. Read on to find your IndyBest-approved boxed wine.

The best boxes of wine for 2024 are: