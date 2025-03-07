Best Easter eggs to crack into in 2025, taste-tested by chocoholics

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
With options from M&S, Waitrose, Fortnum & Mason and more, here’s a cracking selection of Easter eggs
For chocoholics (like us), Easter is the best time of the year for being able to gorge on chocolate and feel zero guilt about it.
Not all chocolate is made equal, though. So, we've been on the hunt for the very best Easter eggs this year, from indulgent and luxurious eggs from independent artisanal brands to Easter classics such as Malteasers bunnies to budget supermarket buys and everything in between.
This year, we've noticed plenty of pistachio flavours making a return (after becoming a popular pick last year), as well as flat eggs, which are essentially generously sized egg-shaped slabs of chocolate – what’s not to love?
We've also seen deliciously indulgent filled half eggs covered in caramel and biscuits, as well as layered eggs cleverly enclosing a thin layer of caramel in the shell of the egg – it's nothing short of genius. Plus, there are more free-from options than ever, which is great news for those with food allergies and intolerances.
Sound good? Read on for our full review of the best Easter eggs for 2025.
We searched high and low, from our go-to high street supermarkets to independent chocolate-makers and luxurious department stores. We ate a lot of chocolate and enlisted the help of some other equally chocolate-obsessed testers. We were looking for quality eggs with good flavour, decent thickness, a dedication to the removal of plastic packaging, and, of course, good value for money.
Writer and editor Emma Henderson has previously been editor of IndyEats and IndyBest. She has a wealth of knowledge about food, brands and exactly what to look for when it comes to assessing food and drink products. She’s reviewed everything from independent coffee brands to chocolate gift boxes but, beyond food, sustainability is one of Emma’s interests. For this review, she taste-tested a range of Easter treats, while noting how the chocolate was sourced and scrutinising the choice of packaging.
This is the only tiramisu-flavoured Easter egg we've seen this year, and we think Sainsbury’s is right on the money with it, following the trend for the Italian dessert's resurgence in restaurants lately. This egg really captures the essence of one of our favourite puddings. Made with milk chocolate mixed with roasted coffee powder, it also has a little bite, thanks to the inclusion of caramelised biscuit. This Easter treat really sets itself apart from everything else we've seen.
We also like the egg’s swirl-effect moulded design and the fact it's made with Rainforest Alliance chocolate. This ensures that cocoa production meets high environmental standards, and the supply chain supports farmers and communities, helping them become climate resilient.
When the Maltesers Easter bunny came along, it was a game changer and quickly became one of Easter's signature goodies, alongside the creme egg. We're huge fans of these chocolate bunnies, with their creamy malt filling and honeycomb pieces that are just so addictive, and we think this is a great Easter egg option. The main egg is hollow (we had hoped it might include some flecks of malt in the shell), and it comes with three Malteaser bunnies, making it decent value for money.
With a splattered decoration on its exterior, this egg has an all-over diamond pattern and is a real upgrade from plain Easter eggs wrapped in foil. Made with 47 per cent Colombian origin milk chocolate, it also uses local Dorset sea salt and cream. As the brand specialises in handmade fresh chocolates from Dorset, this egg houses a handful of Chococo’s sea salt caramels, which are divine and gooey. It's a brand that's free from palm oil and ethically traded, providing extra peace of mind when purchasing. We tested the smaller size but it's also available as a 450g egg (£35, Chococo.co.uk), for those who want to share or just indulge themselves.
This large egg from Tesco's Finest range is excellent, and really impressed our testers, thanks to its taste and the quality of its ingredients. It’s made with 48 per cent Cote D'Ivoire dark milk chocolate that’s Rainforest Alliance certified, which means supply chains have been interrogated; sustainability has been prioritised, and farms have been certified to be safe and fair places to work. The chocolate is super smooth, decadent and moreish, and strikes a great balance between creamy milk and dark chocolate. It's decorated with a splattering of bronze shimmer, and falls within the Transparence Cacao programme, which helps improve the livelihoods of cacao farmers.
This egg does what it says on the tin (or luxurious circular box, we should say), as it is undoubtedly the thickest we've tested. With a 40 per cent Belgian milk exterior that's flecked with chopped and roasted pistachio pieces and a branded green M&S logo, this luxurious Easter egg wouldn't look out of place in Willy Wonka's factory. Inside the shell, there’s another generous layer of pistachio truffle – delicious. We were impressed with the overall flavour, which really tastes like pistachios, and not that fake flavour you sometimes get with cheap gelatos. It's creamy, smooth and seems to demand ‘just one more bite’.
Far from living up to the bland stereotype often assigned to Free From ranges, this Easter egg is creamy, caramelly, crunchy and sweet with a salty tang. It's made with Rainforest Alliance chocolate, using rice syrup, starch and flour, and has honeycomb, caramel flakes, biscuit balls and sea salt for flavour and texture.
This one ticks many of the allergy boxes, too, as it's free of gluten, wheat and milk, making it an all-round great option for those living with multiple intolerances. Even better, it costs less than a fiver.
Fans of dried fruits and dark chocolate will love this creation, which tastes and looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests. Made with velvety dark chocolate that's Rainforest Alliance approved, the entire shell is flecked with little pieces of candied orange, ginger and cacao. It's also flavoured with Valencia orange oil and features artsy drizzled chocolate on the front. Think of it as a proper grown-up version of a chocolate orange.
There’s no shortage of traditional, tasty treats at Easter but this egg combines two into one. Lightly spiced, with dried fruit notes, it features the flavour profiles of a hot cross bun but in chocolate form. Each half is wrapped in foil and, inside, there are about eight mini hot cross bun truffles, which are among the best chocolates we've had (bear in mind, they do include a little alcohol).
The egg is made from thick chocolate but it is pretty dinky for the price. For serious chocoholics who love Easter flavours, however, this makes for a luxurious gift. We'll be keeping and reusing the box, too.
We love this design – so much so, we wondered why it's taken such a long time to come to fruition. It's decorated with cocoa nibs and gold shimmered dark chocolate flakes, and it has a little bite from feuilletine wafer and sea salt. It also features a small hollow chocolate egg, and its all made with Fairtrade cocoa.
There's also a blonde and biscuit flat egg, and a dark chocolate and nut verison, too. In terms of packaging, we think it could do without the plastic, and could have just displayed a picture on the front of a cardboard box instead.
Every year, Fortnum & Mason's range of Easter eggs, chocolates and goodies is always highly desirable, not only for the beautiful and often cute designs but also for the quality chocolate.
The eggs are handmade in the UK (in Somerset), and we love that this one is filled with four solid-chocolate bunnies – three babies and one bigger one. It might be a bit of a splurge but we think it will delight children of all ages (even the grown-up ones).
We love a kitsch design, and this croissant creation is arguably the best we've seen this year. Much bigger (and heavier) than a real pastry, it's made from white chocolate that's made very sweet with caramelised sugar and has some added crunch from feuilletine wafer and little pieces of caramel. On top, it's decorated with milk chocolate and cacao nibs. We think it's a great alternative to a traditional Easter egg.
With wonderfully chewy toffee cinder pieces drenched in decadent dark chocolate, this is an excellently well-made egg. It’s been crafted by the Chocolate Society in Bruton, Somerset, a local artisan chocolate maker near the original Farm Shop in Bruton, and we love that the brand supports local suppliers with its seasonal goodies. The egg comes as one whole piece, so you need to bite into the top to get into it and find the chunky pieces inside. The shell is quite thick and is embellished with teeny tiny little crunchy pieces throughout. We also like the fact it features an edible chocolate stand.
Daylesford is another reliable luxury brand that never fails to turn out a great selection of indulgent Easter eggs. True to Daylesford's dedication to organic produce, this bean-to-bar egg is made using organic cocoa from the Dominican Republic – although, it's important to note it's not certified organic (as many producers cannot afford the certification) but produced following organic methods. The chocolate is creamy, quite thick and made with flecks of honeycomb throughout, which comes from Daylesford's Wootton Estate near the Peak District. Overall, it’s a seasonal delight.
Coming from the experts at Pump Street chocolatiers in Suffolk, this Easter egg means business. Made from single original Madagascan chocolate, it's wonderfully rich and creamy, without being sickly, and is intensely flavoured, proving its excellent quality. The cacao comes from Bertil Akesson's Bejofo estate – which is known for beans with big, bold flavour – and has been ethically sourced and made following traditional chocolatier methods.
The egg has been hand poured and comes whole. It's the most expensive on the list, but it's one for serious chocolate fans. For those looking to indulge for less, try the mini eggs option (£10.80, Pumpstreetchocolate.com).
For fans of Earl Grey tea, this Easter egg will be the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon brew. Handmade in Somerset with single origin Colombian chocolate, the shell is so wonderfully thick it took us a few goes to be able to break through the top of it. Once in, we loved how the chocolate has little chewy bits of caramel within it, and just how delicately it is flavoured with bergamot and orange peel. This is certainly a sophisticated Easter egg.
Fans of little flakes of sea salt in rich dark chocolate, this is the egg for you. Made from intensely dark chocolate, this Easter egg features an all-over tree-bark-like effect and just the right amount of Maldon sea salt throughout – in our opinion, this is probably the best way to enjoy dark chocolate.
Love Cocoa is one of our go-to ethical chocolate brands, as it's free of palm oil, made with single-origin chocolate, and it’s part of the 1% for the Planet not-for-profit, which supports reforestation projects and claims to be slavery-free.
If you want to step away from traditional Easter eggs, try this gorgeous buttercup-yellow egg-shaped box chock full of chunky truffles. The super-thick chocolate exterior gives way to a creamy ganache, and the selection includes milky white truffles, creamy milk chocolate and dark chocolate with balanced bitter notes. They're so scrumptious and decadent, there's a real ‘Miss Trunchbull's chocolate box’ feel about them. We'll be reusing the box, too, as it’s just so pretty, complete with a sweet cycling bunny illustration on the front.
Booja Booja does gifting well when it comes to its tasty treats. Known for its chocolate boxes, at Easter and Christmas it also goes a step further and creates seasonal gifts. Inside these small, beautifully created eggs – which are handpainted in Kashmir and are all different – are three dusted truffles. Made with organic cocoa, the soft truffles are dotted with roasted Italian hazelnuts and are very decadent. We'll be reusing the gorgeous egg-shaped box (which has a convenient little base on the bottom, so it doesn't roll around) to hold jewellery.
This small egg will be available from the second week of March but there’s also a larger size available now (£25, Ocado.com).
As one of the original classic 'posh chocolates' from the 1990s and 2000s, there's rarely anyone who won't dip into a tray of Guylian chocolates. These Belgian chocolates were the ultimate fancy dinner party gift, and are still made in Belgium. With a distinct nutty flavour, marbled chocolate outer shells and creamy ganache inner, what’s not to love?
This sizable egg offering from the brand is described as XL and includes more than 12 chocolate – however, these are individually wrapped in plastic. It won bonus points for being free of palm oil, though, plus it’s made with Fairtrade cacao.
Yes, we know, Terry's chocolate orange is synonymous with Christmas, but who are we to pigeonhole the brand? The truffles included in this Easter offering are some of our favourite supermarket chocolates but they aren't always easy to find, so, we were pleased to see this milk chocolate egg comes with 11 of the bite-sized treats. With their little puffed crispy pieces hidden inside and an orangey tang, they’re very moreish.
We also tried the new Terry's chocolate orange cream egg (75p, Morrisons.com) – a Cadbury creme egg challenger. Although it tastes as we hoped, it lacks the creaminess of its counterparts. We quite enjoy the unceremonious lick of the chops after a Cadbury creme egg, which still reigns supreme, in our eyes.
We’ve encountered quite a few ‘loaded’ half eggs this year but this one really caught our eye. While others we saw were flat egg-shaped slabs topped with lots of tasty bits, this one is a real heavyweight treat, as it really is half a standard Easter egg shell filled almost to the brim with other goodies. There's caramel inside a layer of the egg, and it's topped with three solid eggs, along with little pieces of puffed rice, raisins, honeycomb and marshmallows, making it a very indulgent choice.
This Easter egg may come in a small box but it’s still a great contender. We're big fans of the new ‘layered egg’ trend, encasing salted caramel between two layers of milky chocolate. It makes the egg thicker and, considering it's not one of the biggest eggs, it's a decent weight because of the double thickness. What made it even better, though, is it's made with Fairtrade chocolate for a decent price.
This Easter egg will be available from the second week of March.
Every year, we're increasingly surprised by the masterminds behind reinventing the humble chocolate egg. Choosing just one to take the top spot is no easy task but, after eating many, many chocolate eggs, our favourite is the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Belgian milk chocolate tiramisu XL Easter egg. It jumps on the tiramisu trend, and we love its biscuity and coffee flavours and its rich chocolate, plus it’s great value at £10.
One of the other standouts was Prestat's hot cross bun egg, and we really rated Tesco's Free From caramel crunch chocolate egg, as it tastes so good and doesn’t make you feel like you're missing out on anything.
Want more recommendations? Here’s our pick of the best independent coffee brands
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in