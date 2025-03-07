Best Easter eggs to crack into in 2025, taste-tested by chocoholics

For chocoholics (like us), Easter is the best time of the year for being able to gorge on chocolate and feel zero guilt about it.

Not all chocolate is made equal, though. So, we've been on the hunt for the very best Easter eggs this year, from indulgent and luxurious eggs from independent artisanal brands to Easter classics such as Malteasers bunnies to budget supermarket buys and everything in between.

This year, we've noticed plenty of pistachio flavours making a return (after becoming a popular pick last year), as well as flat eggs, which are essentially generously sized egg-shaped slabs of chocolate – what’s not to love?

We've also seen deliciously indulgent filled half eggs covered in caramel and biscuits, as well as layered eggs cleverly enclosing a thin layer of caramel in the shell of the egg – it's nothing short of genius. Plus, there are more free-from options than ever, which is great news for those with food allergies and intolerances.

Sound good? Read on for our full review of the best Easter eggs for 2025.

How we tested

open image in gallery We were given the enviable task of taste-testing a range of Easter eggs and chocolate treats ( Emma Henderson )

We searched high and low, from our go-to high street supermarkets to independent chocolate-makers and luxurious department stores. We ate a lot of chocolate and enlisted the help of some other equally chocolate-obsessed testers. We were looking for quality eggs with good flavour, decent thickness, a dedication to the removal of plastic packaging, and, of course, good value for money.

Why you can trust us

Writer and editor Emma Henderson has previously been editor of IndyEats and IndyBest. She has a wealth of knowledge about food, brands and exactly what to look for when it comes to assessing food and drink products. She’s reviewed everything from independent coffee brands to chocolate gift boxes but, beyond food, sustainability is one of Emma’s interests. For this review, she taste-tested a range of Easter treats, while noting how the chocolate was sourced and scrutinising the choice of packaging.

The best Easter eggs for 2025 are: