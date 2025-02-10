Remember a time when the only way to get a proper coffee fix was to head to your favourite local coffee shop or cafe? Now, thankfully, the world of high grade specialty coffee is no longer gate-kept and the best coffee brands are readily available to buy online, or even subscribe to, so you only need to boil the kettle and ensure your favourite mug is clean to enjoy delicious coffee at home.

Though the coffee industry has long had its problems, lacking transparency in supply chains; poor wages and treatment for farmers; and low-quality beans, along with numerous environmental issues, here, we've chosen and tested coffees from a range of independent coffee brands.

We included those who have direct relationships with coffee farmers, cutting out the many middle parties that often take the biggest cuts; as well as those who are paying fair wages (often higher than the Fairtrade standard); supporting replanting and eco projects; as well as those making positive changes in their packaging and shipping.

Whether you choose beans or ground, use a professional coffee machine, a V60, a chemex or an AeroPress, be sure to look after your beans by always storing them in a cool and dry place, and using them within few weeks, so they're at their best.

Equipment aside, when it comes to choosing the actual coffee, we know (much like the worlds of wine, chocolate, tea and spirits) coffee beans have their own flavour profiles, and knowing what to buy can be a minefield. For newbies, as a starting point, we recommend taking Rave Coffee's quiz or Origin Coffee's, to help you decipher what's best for you.

So, put the kettle on, and read on to find the best independent coffee brands around.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the coffees we taste tested ( The Independent/Emma Henderson )

For the fullest unaltered flavour, we tested each coffee using a V60 pour-over coffee maker, using the freshest ground coffee. As coffee brewing guides suggest, we poured water over the paper filter first, to rid it of any unwanted flavours, put in two scoops (using the deep scoop that comes with the V60) and made a well, then waited at least 30-seconds after the kettle boiled to pour it over the coffee in a circular motion, and stirred. We considered aroma, body, sweetness, acidity and finish. Each was tasted black a number of times, using the cupping methods (using a teaspoon to sip), as well as drinking a cup both black and with semi-skimmed milk.

Why you can trust us

Emma Henderson is a writer and editor who specialises in covering food and drink, sustainability, and reducing single-use plastics. As the former editor of IndyBest, Emma has written myriad review features, from coffee advent calendars to orange wines and plenty in between, to help you find the best products to buy in each category.

The best independent coffee brands for 2025 are: