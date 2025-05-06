8 best milk frothers for barista-quality drinks at home

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These gadgets will help you whip up hot and cold drinks in no time
There’s nothing better than a morning brew from your local Starbucks or Costa, but the cost of cafe-bought coffees don’t come cheap. If you want to save some money but worry that coffee made at home won’t be the same, fear not, as the best milk frothers are the ultimate life hack to creating barista-level cuppas from your own kitchen.
While we’re always testing the best coffee machines as they launch – including bean-to-cup and espresso machines – if you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to make barista(ish) quality hot drinks at home, a milk frother is a good start.
Frothed milk is perhaps one of the best parts of a coffee-shop coffee or hot chocolate. The micro foam we love on these hot drinks is usually made with a steam wand on professional machines – steam is blasted through the milk, causing the fat in milk to break down, creating super tiny bubbles and a silky texture. Milk frother machines tend to whisk the milk instead, heating it at the same time. It’s a slightly different approach but many of these gadgets are still achieving that smooth texture we’re looking for.
Recently, the milk frother market has expanded significantly, showing this is a trend that’s here to stay. Some are marketed as hot chocolate machines, others milk frothers. The functionality is fairly identical, though, whether you’re adding chocolate to it or just warming milk.
Here, we dive into the best milk frothers that won’t burst your bubble.
During testing, we made hot drinks for coffee-lovers and discerning fans of hot chocolate. While we mostly used whole/full fat milk, we also gave semi skimmed a whirl and some barista-grade oat milk for our vegan brothers and sisters out there. We looked at ease of use and amount of functions versus the price tag of each milk frother. We also wanted to leave our milk frother on display in the kitchen, so aesthetics were factored into our decision.
Zoë Phillimore has reviewed many kitchen appliances for IndyBest, including slow cookers, coffee machines and blenders. She knows what she’s looking for from ease-of-use to a variety of settings and what makes a product great value for money. Zoë has used all of the frothers in this review in real-world conditions and has made a steaming cup of leche in every single one, similarly to how you would in your own home, to bring you her honest opinions.
For busy households, this ProCook milk frother is perfect. It has a capacity of 400ml, meaning it can make a couple of hot chocolates at once, without breaking a sweat. This is only on the hot-milk/hot-chocolate setting, though – ie, with no froth. Want some texture in your milk and you’re down to a 200ml capacity.
There’s a hot frothy milk setting, a hot milk setting, hot chocolate setting and a cold frothy milk setting, meaning all bases are covered. Simply click through on the button to select which function you want then wait up to five minutes while the gadget works its magic.
The foam this machine created was impressive. Plus, as this model doesn’t have a non-stick coating inside, we could use a spoon to scrape out all the fluffy foam. The jug detaches from the base, with a spout for pouring, and it can be put in the dishwasher without dismantling loads of parts.
The overall design is pretty chunky and clunky. It’s going to take up space on your counter or in your cupboards but, for a larger households, you’re going to reap the rewards of that extra capacity.
We kept having to check the price was right on this hot chocolate maker/milk frother. It has so many functions and all for less than £35. Perhaps the compromise here is the capacity – 150ml if you want “thick hot froth” means this is best suited to a one-cup-at-a-time household.
As well as thick hot foam, the chocoluxe does a light hot froth for hot chocolate (essentially with a blended but foam-free milk) and cold froth. This means you can make most milky drinks with this little gadget. It made a silky hot chocolate that was perfectly drinkable and enjoyable. There’s nothing to stop you making a hot-froth chocolate, either. We loved the light hot froth for lattes and mochas – it was smooth and silky. Meanwhile, the thick froth is great for cappuccinos.
Using the chocoluxe is easy – there are four functions, which you click through on the dial. The relevant LED lights up to let you know which function you’re selecting, and emits a little beep. Other than that, it’s a fairly silent appliance. We’d have loved to see a pouring spout on it to prevent mess, and you have to unplug it at the back to wash and pour (other models have a base like a kettle), but you can’t have everything at this price.
Probably one of the best-known hot chocolate machines on the market, this is a bit of a style icon. It’s designed to look a little like a cezve (Turkish coffee pot), and is actually engineered by the kitchen-appliance powerhouse Dualit. Whether you go for a copper, black or white finish, this is a sexy little milk frother.
It’s a hot chocolate machine first, so, Hotel Chocolat makes sachets of a range of shaved real chocolate to add to the machine alongside your milk. There are measures inside the metal jug, so you can see just how much milk to add. Tip in your hot chocolate power, shavings or even a chocolate bar and press the button. The velvetiser whirls in action, first warming the milk while whisking, then, once the pot reaches temperature, the chocolate melts and folds into the milk. The result? A super-smooth hot chocolate that tastes better than the ones you’ll get at most cafés. It’s also pretty silent – so much so, we had to double check it was actually working.
In the spirit of thorough testing, we also tried non-Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate powder, and warming up milk for coffees. Both were good – the milk for coffees is best for lattes rather than a really frothy cappuccino. Hotel Chocolat now also makes mocha and latte coffee sachets, so you can stay on brand while enjoying a caffeine fix. As a bonus, each velvetiser comes with two cups that are perfectly sized for a hot chocolate (the device makes one cup at a time).
This is Nespresso’s premium milk frother. It offers the option of hot milk, cold milk or hot foam. This means we were able to make iced coffees easily, as well as lattes and frothy cappuccinos. If you’re pondering how it works with cold milk, the aeroccino whips it without adding the heat element, so you are getting lightly foamed, cold milk.
This is a key selling point of the aeroccino – it can heat and froth separately, unlike products such as Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser, so, you can just make warm milk and unfrothed hot chocolate in it. This made a rich, smooth hot chocolate but we did miss the foam a bit.
You also get options of airy hot milk or dense hot milk. Airy made an extremely fluffy and fun cappuccino. The dense hot milk was silky and pretty good atop an espresso, to make a latte.
Nespresso has recently updated the aeroccino 4. The new model now has buttons on the jug, rather than on the base. It also has recipes for hot chocolates, whereas, previously, Nespresso’s official line has been not to use anything other than milk in the brand’s milk frothers.
We like that you can put the aeroccino in the dishwasher. We don’t like that this involves dismantling the whole jug, however, as we were worried about losing the smaller parts. We found it easier to wash the gadget by hand.
The industrial-style corrugated chrome jug looked fine on our kitchen worktop, but might not work with everyone’s design ideals.
With a more-generous capacity than some other options in this round-up, the cremio is well suited to people who are making more than just one hot drink at a time. It’s capable of foamy hot milk, hot milk without foam and cold milk with foam.
We made a pillowy cappuccino, with a dense microfoam that was one of the best on test. The hot milk function was great for hot chocolates but we wished it had a bit more foam to it.
Operating the cremio was easy – there are just two buttons. A short press of one makes cold froth, a longer press gets the hot froth going. The other button is just for hot milk. We liked the neat look of this – there’s no big base taking up space in our kitchen, and the handle isn’t too huge, either.
One downside is the whisk attaches to the lid inside the jug (instead of the floor of the jug) via magnets. This means you take the lid off to pour the milk (there’s no pouring spout here, either), and we found it dripped milk on our kitchen work surface.
Having said all this, we were pleased to note this premium milk frother is a bit easier on the purse than some other big names in this line-up.
This simple little gadget has an eye firmly on the hot-chocolate market, hence the name. It does plain milk, too, but you’re not going to get a huge head of foam – this machine is better suited to silky coffees and hot chocolates.
Having said that, if hot chocolate is your aim, this is a great option. It’s been designed to handle segments of chocolate, as well as chocolate buttons, grated chocolate and chocolate powder. This is something we found some other milk frothers couldn’t handle, and we loved the versatility it offered us. We could pop in some Green & Blacks, for instance, and be enjoying a super-duper rich hot chocolate in minutes. A dangerous proposition.
This will come down to taste but we love the fact this design is handle free. It felt modern and didn’t take up extra space on our kitchen work surface – it’s easier to store away, too. The cool-touch body means you can pick it up as soon as the hot chocolate has been made.
With four milk textures on Lakeland’s own-brand milk frother, this gadget is really good value for money. It can do frothy hot milk, frothy cold milk, chocolate milk and hot milk, and, with a 450ml capacity, it’s another good option for larger households.
We took on the chocolate-milk setting first, employing some Cadbury’s Flake bars to flavour our milk. The result was absolutely delicious, to the point of being addictive – the hot chocolate was rich, silky and chocolatey. Our kids were thrilled.
The hot frothy milk was great for cappuccinos in the late morning – the froth was thick but not as finely textured as you’d get from a coffee shop.
The drawback to this milk frother is it’s not cordless, so, you can’t take it away and pour it at the table, for example. This might not be an issue if you just want to use it on the kitchen counter, though.
Unfortunatley, this frother is currently unavailable but more stock is expected on 15 July 2024 – you can sign up to be emailed when it’s back in stock.
The Smeg milk frother has six functions: it can make hot chocolate, hot milk, hot milk with light froth, hot milk with dense froth, cold milk with light froth, cold milk with dense froth – and there’s a manual program, too. Phew.
This means, whatever texture you’re looking for, you can achieve it with the Smeg milk frother. Subtle flat whites and just-right foamy hot chocolates are all up for grabs here. We were so impressed with the functionality, and the dense foam was perfectly pillowy.
Other big ticks for us are that you can stick the carafe in the dishwasher, while the tactile dial felt more premium than the standard buttons. As you might expect from Smeg, it looks gorgeous, too.
Hats off to ProCook, as the brand has made a great milk frother with loads of functionality, at a fraction of the price of some other milk frothers on the market. If you’re a die-hard fan of hot chocolate, Dualit’s cocoatiser is fantastic. Meanwhile, if you want to invest in a really premium milk frother, Smeg is a good place to put your money.
