Every Marc Jacobs daisy perfume ranked by a beauty expert

Marc Jacobs daisy first launched in 2007 but, since then, the single scent has been expanded into a range of sweeter and muskier iterations. Now, in 2025, the daisy collection extends beyond a whopping 13 variations.

From the first addition to the range – daisy eau so fresh (£45, Boots.com) in 2011 – to the latest that launched this February – daisy glow (£73, Boots.com) – each scent stays true to its floral namesake, presenting spritzers with notes of everything from jasmine to rosebud and, of course, daisy petals.

Naturally, if you’re on the hunt for a new fragrance, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start, especially with ambiguous terms like ‘whimsical’ and ‘complex’ floating around. Here at IndyBest, we’re on hand to get to the crux of each fragrance, breaking down the notes in a manner that will translate through your device’s screen. So, sit back and scroll on for our honest, unfiltered reviews.

How we tested

We put the Marc Jacobs daisy scents to the test

Ranking the daisy fragrances based on our initial reactions and after a full day’s wear on the skin, we paid attention to the written scent notes versus our takeaways; which aromas were most potent; which perfumes did or didn’t have good staying-power; and any changes to the scent when applied on skin. Keep reading to see how we got on.

Why you can trust us

As well as having a career in the beauty and lifestyle industry spanning more than five years, Lucy Smith has been a fan of Marc Jacobs perfumes since her teens, and wore the designer’s daisy dot (£37.89, Amazon.co.uk) eau de parfum for many years. She’s since become an expert on the brand’s extensive list of fragrances, having covered everything from Marc Jacobs’s perfect (£89, Boots.com) to wild (£60, Boots.com), and many more. So, she knows a thing or two about what to expect from the brand and which scents are worth investing in.