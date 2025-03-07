Every Marc Jacobs daisy perfume ranked by a beauty expert

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The bestselling range extended earlier this year, to include its latest ‘glow’ edition
Marc Jacobs daisy first launched in 2007 but, since then, the single scent has been expanded into a range of sweeter and muskier iterations. Now, in 2025, the daisy collection extends beyond a whopping 13 variations.
From the first addition to the range – daisy eau so fresh (£45, Boots.com) in 2011 – to the latest that launched this February – daisy glow (£73, Boots.com) – each scent stays true to its floral namesake, presenting spritzers with notes of everything from jasmine to rosebud and, of course, daisy petals.
Naturally, if you’re on the hunt for a new fragrance, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start, especially with ambiguous terms like ‘whimsical’ and ‘complex’ floating around. Here at IndyBest, we’re on hand to get to the crux of each fragrance, breaking down the notes in a manner that will translate through your device’s screen. So, sit back and scroll on for our honest, unfiltered reviews.
Ranking the daisy fragrances based on our initial reactions and after a full day’s wear on the skin, we paid attention to the written scent notes versus our takeaways; which aromas were most potent; which perfumes did or didn’t have good staying-power; and any changes to the scent when applied on skin. Keep reading to see how we got on.
As well as having a career in the beauty and lifestyle industry spanning more than five years, Lucy Smith has been a fan of Marc Jacobs perfumes since her teens, and wore the designer’s daisy dot (£37.89, Amazon.co.uk) eau de parfum for many years. She’s since become an expert on the brand’s extensive list of fragrances, having covered everything from Marc Jacobs’s perfect (£89, Boots.com) to wild (£60, Boots.com), and many more. So, she knows a thing or two about what to expect from the brand and which scents are worth investing in.
Sweeter than the original daisy aroma but with the same soapy, fresh laundry undercurrent, daisy eau so fresh is very much what it says on the tin: a lighter and more airy edition of its OG predecessor.
What does that mean? To describe the scent anecdotally, eau so fresh is the crisp and sunny winter morning to daisy’s midday sun.
Its sweetness affords it evening wear versatility and, if you prefer a heavier night-time scent, it would layer well with Mugler alien (£97, Boots.com).
We were impressed with its longevity on the skin, not to mention the fact it dries down to a more luxury-smelling scent (in the sense that it’s harder to desribe and not merely ‘rose’ or ‘vanilla’), with the younger raspberry notes dissipating as the day goes on.
It’s estimated that daisy generates more than £200 million in revenue each year and we really can see how. If florals are your bag then daisy is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the March-June months.
The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night.
Again, like eau so fresh, it has good staying power and, like all the daisy perfumes, seems to lose its berry top notes as the day progresses. This, we might add, is not a disservice to the scent as we feel it allows for more age universality.
Amping up the sandalwood, daisy eau so intense is essentially a warmer iteration of the well-loved Marc Jacobs fragrance.
It’s also sweeter, with honey and vanilla, though we’d say the honey is the leading scent in this instance. Strawberry and pear are the initial bursts on the nose upon spritzing; however these do fade away to leave a less sweet aroma that’s more suited to an older profile.
It’s certainly rose orientated, though not the kind you’d associate with your grandma. On the contrary, here the floral whiff affords the scent a more five-star hotel quality.
Slightly similar to Sol de Janeiro’s latest 76 fragrance but with the elevated air of an eau de toilette versus a perfume mist, daisy love keeps the rosey aroma of eau so intense but brings in the clean, powder freshness of daisy and eau so fresh.
Love feels an appropriate title for this scent, with its sweet yet slightly seductive nose. The latter feeling can be credited to the cashmere, which we feel adds a vanilla-y gourmand.
Ultimately, it takes bits and bobs of each daisy iteration, melding them together to create a final product that feels like Marc Jacobs’ answer to daisy at night.
The latest addition to daisy’s repertoire, daisy wild is a sweet and youthful fragrance.
While you might think of the term ‘wild’ as something more earthy and botanical, Marc Jacobs’s approach to ‘wild’ is all flowers and springtime meadows.
A top gift for teenagers, wild is like walking into a sweet shop and, specifically, reminds us of foam bananas. It’s an excellent first foray into perfumes and the bottle – complete with flowery green stems protruding into the top – is young adult-approved.
Last but not least, daisy’s ever so fresh is the perfume embodiment of the orange and red sour peach-flavoured fizzy foam sweets.
Much like wild, it feels youthful and is the sort of sweet burst you might want to accompany you to a party.
It’s potent and an instant scent uplift, and while we feel it’s too overpowering for all-day wear, it has its place in the fragrance space as a layered evening top up. In fact, we think it would pair nicely with YSL black opium (£69, Boots.com).
Daisy glow presents a softer, warmer scent that settles into a more youthful finish than its original predecessor. While it starts with the fresh, floral essence of jasmine and a zesty pop of sweet orange, it quickly evolves, with a sugary strawberry note adding a delightful sweetness.
Less intense than the daisy EDP and EDT, glow feels more delicate, making it perfect for day-to-night wear. It’s not as playful as daisy wild, nor as floral as the original, but its subtlety still creates a noticeable presence. Though, it’s worth noting it may need a couple of extra spritzes throughout the day to maintain a recognisable scent.
This fragrance has a skin-like quality, making it versatile and easy to layer with other scents – it pairs well with vibrant aromas, such as Gucci gorgeous gardenia (£80, Boots.com), for a standout evening aura.
While the original daisy is a timeless five-star scent, the eau so fresh iteration pipped it to the post with a touch more versatility of wear and also value for money. For us, daisy’s wild and ever so fresh editions were a tad on the younger side for our late twenty-something tester, though that’s not to say we can’t appreciate their worth in the fragrance space.
Ultimately, your timeless picks boil down to daisy, eau so fresh and eau so intense, with daisy love pulling up the rear as an excellent evening edition.
