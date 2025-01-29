Jump to content
Marc Jacobs launches three new daisy perfumes – and the scents surprised me

Equally fresh and fruity, the new fragrances are available for a limited time only

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 29 January 2025 03:45 EST
I got my hands on the three new fragrances ahead of their launch
I got my hands on the three new fragrances ahead of their launch (iStock/The Independent)

I’m a big fan of Marc Jacobs’s daisy fragrance collection. From the original daisy scent to the newer addition (daisy wild), the fashion designer’s floral selection is an extensive one, and it just got even bigger.

That’s right, the daisy range has not one, not two, but three new editions, all under the new umbrella of ‘glow’. The new range’s aromas will consist of an original daisy glow, daisy love glow and daisy glow eau so fresh.

As is the way with Marc Jacobs fragrances, the new perfumes will be packaged with the usual flamboyant flower lid. However, this time, they’ll be flaunting a neon yellow bottle, plus vibrant pops of pink, purple and green.

I managed to get my hands on the trio of eau de toilettes ahead of their launch, so I can bring you my honest review of each scent. Scroll on for my full verdict.

How I tested

I tested all three fragrances on clean skin
I tested all three fragrances on clean skin (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

Testing each fragrance individually, I spritzed them onto my pulse points (wrists and upper neck) and left them for around two to three hours each. I paid attention to both the initial scents and top notes I could detect, as well as the lingering heart and base notes. I noted how the fragrances settled onto the skin, trying to decipher if their aromas shifted upon contact. Finally, I considered whether each perfume was still detectable at the end of testing. Here’s how I got on...

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s resident beauty writer, I know a thing or two about fragrances, having sampled everything from Glossier’s ‘you’ to the Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 76 perfume mist. I’ve even ranked Marc Jacobs existing daisy perfumes, so, I’m well-placed to bring you my honest thoughts on the brand’s latest additions to the coveted daisy line-up (if I do say so myself).

Marc Jacobs daisy glow limited edition

marc jacobs daisy glow review indybest
  • Size: 75ml
  • Scent: White strawberry and sweet orange
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile for day to night
    • Bright, uplifting scent
  • Take note
    • Doesn't last as long as daisy original

Upon first spritzing, the initial scent of daisy glow is reminiscent of the Marc Jacobs daisy original. It’s fresh, with those memorable notes of jasmine, and you can certainly detect the zestiness of the sweet orange. Comparing the original daisy directly with this new scent, the main difference is the sweetness of glow, with strawberry coming through in a sugary hit.

As the scent settles on the skin, the immediate comparisons to the original daisy aroma fade and the warmth of glow begins to develop. It’s a little bit more youthful than its predecessor, with less of the heady florals. However, it’s not as sweet or youthful as daisy wild (which has a distinct candy undercurrent).

Glow is slightly less potent than its OG counterpart and does need a little more topping up for a smell-me-before-you-see-me effect. Perhaps a spritz here or there on each trip to the bathroom?

As for its place in the world of perfume, it would seem Marc Jacobs has done it again with another truly versatile day-to-night fragrance. It’s not overpowering and is more of a skin scent (like Glossier’s ‘you’) than an in-your-face perfume. You could even layer it with a top note-heavy scent – maybe Chanel’s ‘chance’ – for a glam night out.

  £62 from Johnlewis.com
Marc Jacobs daisy love glow limited edition

marc jacobs daisy glow love review indybest
  • Size: 75ml
  • Scent: Lemon, cloudberry and bergamot
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Layers with other Marc Jacob fragrances well
    • Suitable for year-round wear

Daisy love glow is noticeably warmer and spicier than daisy glow. The sweetness of the cloudberry is a detectable top note upon spraying, and it’s less similar to the original daisy, with fewer soapy and clean undercurrents, instead adding a hit of sugariness. That said, as the fragrance melds with the skin, the lemon and bergamot notes permeate through with a touch of earthiness and, I’d argue, the grounding of something more mature and botanical.

In terms of staying power, it’s stronger than glow and hits the nostrils more as you move around. It’s certainly a good one to pop on the pulse points, as I could definitely smell it emanating from those areas.

I’d say this is a more mature and sophisticated fragrance, which is perhaps less likely to appeal to a younger audience or those who prefer more saccharine scents. As I suspect Marc Jacobs intended, it would layer wonderfully with daisy love, adding a sweet, vivid twist to the sophistication of the original love’s cashmere and driftwood notes.

  £62 from Johnlewis.com
Marc Jacobs daisy glow eau so fresh limited edition

marc jacobs daisy glow eau so fresh review indybest
  • Size: 75ml
  • Scent: Pear and grapefruit
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Fruity and youthful
    • Uplifting
  • Take note
    • Not as versatile for day-to-night wear

With this iteration of daisy glow, you can instantly smell the grapefruit notes on your skin and, shortly after, the slight sweetness of the pear swerves in. Personally, I could detect a subtle watermelon addition but, regardless, there’s no doubt this is a fruity, fresh scent.

The jasmine of the original daisy makes itself apparent after the fragrance has had time to sit on the skin and, thanks to its undercurrent of zestiness, it’s the sort of perfume that lingers while you’re wearing it. That’s not to say it’s overpowering – on the contrary, I enjoyed getting gentle whiffs of it as I went about my day. As for its staying power, I’d say it’s similar to daisy love glow – needing but a few small top-ups throughout the day.

Of the three new glow fragrances, eau so fresh is perhaps the least versatile. I felt it was a perfect daytime scent and, as its branding suggests, is fresh from the moment you apply it. If I were to wear it for an evening out, I’d likely want to mingle it in with a sweeter, more intriguing fragrance – say, Bvlgari Allegra baciami.

  £67 from Johnlewis.com
The verdict: Marc Jacobs daisy glow

All in all, these new additions to the coveted daisy fragrance collection are a welcome addition to my scent library. They’re bright and a breath of fresh air for the upcoming spring season, bringing positivity and a perfect balance of sweetness and zest. If I had to pick a favourite, it’d probably be daisy love glow, given that daisy love is already my favourite from the original line of aromas. I enjoyed how well it leant itself to layering with daisy love and the staying power was impressive. I’ll certainly be weaving it into my day-to-day scenting. Those looking for more youthful scents, meanwhile, may want to consider opting for daisy glow or the fruity glow eau so fresh.

