Marc Jacobs launches three new daisy perfumes – and the scents surprised me

I’m a big fan of Marc Jacobs’s daisy fragrance collection. From the original daisy scent to the newer addition (daisy wild), the fashion designer’s floral selection is an extensive one, and it just got even bigger.

That’s right, the daisy range has not one, not two, but three new editions, all under the new umbrella of ‘glow’. The new range’s aromas will consist of an original daisy glow, daisy love glow and daisy glow eau so fresh.

As is the way with Marc Jacobs fragrances, the new perfumes will be packaged with the usual flamboyant flower lid. However, this time, they’ll be flaunting a neon yellow bottle, plus vibrant pops of pink, purple and green.

I managed to get my hands on the trio of eau de toilettes ahead of their launch, so I can bring you my honest review of each scent. Scroll on for my full verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested all three fragrances on clean skin ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

Testing each fragrance individually, I spritzed them onto my pulse points (wrists and upper neck) and left them for around two to three hours each. I paid attention to both the initial scents and top notes I could detect, as well as the lingering heart and base notes. I noted how the fragrances settled onto the skin, trying to decipher if their aromas shifted upon contact. Finally, I considered whether each perfume was still detectable at the end of testing. Here’s how I got on...

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s resident beauty writer, I know a thing or two about fragrances, having sampled everything from Glossier’s ‘you’ to the Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 76 perfume mist. I’ve even ranked Marc Jacobs existing daisy perfumes, so, I’m well-placed to bring you my honest thoughts on the brand’s latest additions to the coveted daisy line-up (if I do say so myself).