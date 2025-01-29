Marc Jacobs launches three new daisy perfumes – and the scents surprised me

Marc Jacobs daisy glow limited edition
- Size: 75ml
- Scent: White strawberry and sweet orange
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Versatile for day to night
- Bright, uplifting scent
- Take note
- Doesn't last as long as daisy original
Upon first spritzing, the initial scent of daisy glow is reminiscent of the Marc Jacobs daisy original. It’s fresh, with those memorable notes of jasmine, and you can certainly detect the zestiness of the sweet orange. Comparing the original daisy directly with this new scent, the main difference is the sweetness of glow, with strawberry coming through in a sugary hit.
As the scent settles on the skin, the immediate comparisons to the original daisy aroma fade and the warmth of glow begins to develop. It’s a little bit more youthful than its predecessor, with less of the heady florals. However, it’s not as sweet or youthful as daisy wild (which has a distinct candy undercurrent).
Glow is slightly less potent than its OG counterpart and does need a little more topping up for a smell-me-before-you-see-me effect. Perhaps a spritz here or there on each trip to the bathroom?
As for its place in the world of perfume, it would seem Marc Jacobs has done it again with another truly versatile day-to-night fragrance. It’s not overpowering and is more of a skin scent (like Glossier’s ‘you’) than an in-your-face perfume. You could even layer it with a top note-heavy scent – maybe Chanel’s ‘chance’ – for a glam night out.