This new Marc Jacobs perfume is daisy but with an autumnal twist

Marc Jacobs daisy wild eau de parfum
- Size: 50ml
- Fragrance notes: Jasmine, banana blossom, macadamia, vetiver des sables and sandalwood
- Cruelty-free: No, according to PETA
- Why we love it
- Scent has good longevity
- Would layer well with a deeper fragrance, such as Tom Ford tobacco vanille
- Take note
- Less age universal than the original daisy scent
With the same Marc Jacobs packaging we’ve come to know and love, the brand has gone that extra step with daisy wild, extending the stems of the daisies into the bottle itself.
As for the scent, it’s sugary and almost akin to a stick of rock. Much like the original daisy, the florals are still prevalent but in a more immediate sense than in the longer-lasting skin scent. As the fragrance sits on the body, it develops a more creamy sweetness thanks to the macadamia and banana blossom.
We’d describe the scent as a perfect segue from day to night, taking your daytime Chloé (£95, Lookfantastic.com) or Jo Malone blackberry and bay (£118, Lookfantastic.com) – for instance – and adding some deepness as the evening darkness looms. Equally, it’s an all-round autumn scent that suits the cold yet sunny days as much as it does the rainy, muggy ones.
With regard to its longevity, it sits on the skin well and becomes less in-your-face as time passes, making way for the underlying sandalwood and vetiver root.
If you’re looking for a perfume that will provide the perfect antidote to cold winter, this one is a great one to snap up – and it’s currently reduced to less than £50.