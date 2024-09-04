This £2 lip balm is better than Clinique’s £22 black honey

Nivea cherry shine lip balm was not on my beauty bingo for 2024, but when TikTok recommends something – I listen.

There are more than 20 million videos on the platform surrounding the budget product, all attesting to its versatility, good enough-to-eat scent and vitamin-rich formula.

Of course, Nivea isn’t an under-the-radar brand that you stumble upon like TIRTIR or Beauty of Joseon, but it is perhaps one I’ve overlooked in my pursuit of the latest trends, be it Korean or French pharmaceutical skincare.

Now, I’m paying attention, especially after a video from @_alyssa_lorraine_ compared the Nivea cherry shine lip balm (£2.35, Amazon.co.uk) directly with the Clinique black honey almost lipstick (£22.82, Lookfantastic.com) – and the results were almost identical.

Immediately, I knew I had to put the £2 formula – which boasts shea butter and exfoliating canola oil among its ingredients – to the test. Keep reading to see how I got on.

How I tested

open image in gallery Clinique black honey almost lipstick (left) and Nivea cherry shine lip balm (right) ( Lucy Smith )

Testing both products on bare lips, I paid attention to the feel of the balms, how they wore throughout the day and, as is the appeal of the black honey, their suitability as your-lips-but-better natural tints. I swatched both tints on the back of my hand, too, for a more accurate review of the actual shades without my lips’ undertones.

open image in gallery (Top) Nivea cherry shine lip balm and (bottom) Clinique black honey almost lipstick ( Lucy Smith )

As I’ve used Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick countless times before (and can wax lyrical about its comfort and lip nourishing abilities, plus how long-lasting it is), I took more notice of the Nivea cherry shine’s staying power, testing it over the course of an eight-hour work day.