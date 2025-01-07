Best foundations for oily skin that offer stellar shine control

Finding a foundation when you have oily skin is no easy feat. It seems so many formulas work against oily skin and pill, peel and separate, leaving our complexions looking far from flawless. Trust me, I would know.

Make-up artist and beauty guru Adeola Gboyega tells me: “It’s all about choosing a formula that controls shine, offers long-lasting wear, and doesn’t clog your pores. Oily skin can be tricky, but with the right products, you can achieve a flawless, matte finish without feeling heavy or greasy.”

Although a glowy base is always the desired look, in my experience with oily skin the best way to achieve this is with a soft matte foundation. It allows for some degree of luminosity without leaving the skin overly shiny. I tend to really steer clear of powder foundations, while these work well to set liquid foundations, on their own they can separate, look too cakey.

“Liquid foundations are usually the best for controlling shine and offering buildable coverage,” Adeola adds. “Stick foundations can be convenient, but they tend to be thicker, so it’s important to find a formula that doesn’t feel heavy or clog pores. Overall, look for oil-free, long-wear options that suit your coverage needs.” A great base can also aid oil control, I have found the Soothe and Smooth moisturiser works wonders.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed how the foundations fared throughout the day ( Lollie King )

I have tried and tested a plethora of foundations to create a hall of fame of the best foundations for oily skin. To really give these the ultimate assessment I applied the foundation in the morning, with little powder and observed how it felt on my skin, the staying power and of course how oily I looked at the end of the day.

Why you can trust us

The best foundations for oily skin in 2024 are: