12 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

This important step in your skincare can help to soothe, brighten and cancel out redness
There’s a common misconception that if your skin is acne-prone and/or oily you should skip the moisturising step of your routine.
“All skin types need to moisturise, but how you moisturise is important and it’s not just about your skin type. It’s about your skin type in the environment that you are in because oily skin in a dry environment is not the same as oily skin in a humid environment,” says Dr Shereene Idriss, dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology and Dr Idriss Skincare.
Moisturisers will protect the skin’s barrier and maintain hydration levels. When it comes to acne-prone skin, which is often oily, Dr Idriss says that it can easily become dehydrated when you skip the moisturiser, which then leads to an overproduction of oil and sebum in the skin, to compensate. This can also cause more breakouts and oiliness while moisturising balances out the oil production.
A basic moisturiser, with glycerin – a humectant – for hydration is a great option for acne-prone skin, but you can still enjoy a moisturiser with active ingredients, explains Dr Idriss: “A moisturiser with active ingredients can be helpful for acne-prone skin. For example, you’re better off incorporating a moisturiser with vitamin C in your routine to also help brighten your acne marks in addition to hydrating your skin.”
If you have oily skin, “gel moisturisers are better suited for acne-prone skin because of their lightweight texture and non-comedogenic properties. They are less likely to contain oils or heavy emollients that can clog your pores. Plus, they absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue,” explains Dr Idriss.
Finally, is fragrance as bad for acne as the internet makes us believe? “Fragrance is not the devil,” says Dr Idriss. “Personally, even as a dermatologist I quite like the fragrance in skincare products. However, knowing your skin type is key. For acne-prone skin, it’s best to avoid fragrance in your skincare products so you don’t further irritate your skin.”
We tried and tested a selection of moisturisers, with different consistencies over a few weeks. The texture of the creams was considered, along with how well they worked on our reviewer’s acne-prone, dry skin. Our reviewer tested each moisturiser in the morning and at night, with and without makeup, to ensure there were no new breakouts caused by the products used.
While everyone has different skin types and various levels of being prone to acne, these are the products that performed best for us.
This moisturiser is a go-to for people with mild to moderate acne, and it’s one that’s been recommended to us by various dermatologists. It’s a classic for a reason and a good option for those who like a lightweight cream – but, it may not provide adequate hydration for people with very dry skin who may require an extra layer of moisturiser.
It’s acne-fighting, with the ingredients regulating the production of sebum, decreasing blackheads and spots, gently unclogging the pores and working against pigmentation. It also includes salicylic acid, one of the best ingredients for clearing acne, as well as zinc and niacinamide.
This is one of the best budget-friendly gel-cream moisturisers for acne-prone skin. It works for all skin types all year round (although if you have dry skin, it might not be hydrating enough during winter). It’s easy to apply and works well under make-up. As far as ingredients go, this blend mixes antioxidants, such as niacinamide and green tea, with skin-soothing and hydrating elements, including glycerine and the brand’s classic tri-ceramide complex (with ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids).
Out of all Tatcha’s moisturisers, this is best suited to acne-prone skin as the botanicals help to minimise excess oil in the skin. And it is one of the most luxurious options you can try, even coming with a gold spatula.
The texture is quite unique as it resembles a very creamy gel, and feels like a silky pillow on the skin. We noticed no new breakouts while using this cream, and it’s the perfect addition to your routine if you are after some glow. It also includes soothing and antioxidant ingredients within the brand’s proprietary hadasei-3 complex, with rice, green tea and algae, as well as wild rose and leopard lily.
In our experience, Allies of Skin is great for acne-prone skin, and most of the brand’s potent creams work for acne and non-acne sufferers alike. When using this light cream, we didn’t experience any unwanted breakouts and found it to be hydrating, with its star ingredients including peptides, biotex algae, ferulic and more. It’s also packed with antioxidants that aim to brighten the skin while also targeting fine lines and improving the complexion. The hygienic pump packaging is a big plus and it works well both morning and night.
This lightweight, fragrance-free cream not only restores the skin barrier – which is essential if you have sensitive skin or have overdone it with acids – but it also feels moisturising and soothing. This is likely down to the inclusion of skin-loving ingredients, such as peptides, shea butter, squalane, and ceramides. It’s a fuss-free formula that works well as a simple moisturiser as well as a primer base for make-up and we found it to be quick and easy to apply and, best of all, it didn’t pill.
With some great acne-fighting ingredients this cream is perfect for those who experience an occasional breakout or want to avoid formulas that will cause spots. It’s a gentle gel/cream hybrid with salicylic acid, which is one of the best ingredients for our skin. It also contains hydrating and soothing glycerin, antioxidants and malic acid to improve the texture of the skin.
We found it to work well under make-up, thanks to its lightweight matte texture, it and didn’t feel drying. It can be applied all over the face or topically on spots and can be used morning and night.
This water gel cream is perfect for warmer weather and oilier skin types. It imparts a lovely, natural glow, but we’d recommend being liberal with the amount to apply to avoid pilling.
Despite being lightweight, it’s super hydrating, even many hours after application, thanks to the inclusion of dimethicone (a silicone-based, non-comedogenic ingredient that works wonders on the skin). It also contains vitamins B and E, as well as skin-strengthening peptides, minerals (zinc, iron, copper and magnesium) and ceramides.
This mattifying moisturiser is bright green, which works to cancel out redness and even out the skin tone – perfect for pigmentation and to make spots appear calmer – making it a great base for under make-up. The cream texture blends smoothly on the skin, although we did find it a little drying when applied at night. That being said, we think it would work well for those who have oily skin.
The formula contains a unique skin-clearing complex (LaB6), which mixes lactic acid, white willow bark and other acne-fighting ingredients to help keep your skin clear.
This simple moisturiser promises 72 hours of hydration – and while we can’t confirm this claim, our skin did feel very bouncy the morning after applying a healthy layer during our evening skincare routine.
It works well with other products, especially the rest of the brand’s minéral 89 line for added hydration, and is very hydrating. A great barrier repair cream that strengthens the skin, making it perfect for winter and evening use.
We love Caroline Hirons’s skincare range Skin Rocks and this moisturiser is no exception. The ingredients list feels well-considered (as with all of the brand’s products) and includes barrier-strengthening ceramides, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, squalane and jojoba oil.
Owing to the thick consistency, we were initially concerned that it would cause breakouts, so were pleased when it it did not. But, we’d recommend that it’s best suited to dry and dehydrated skin, and used as a night cream or during particularly cold weather thanks to its ability to really lock in moisture.
This cream is very hydrating, and, depending on your skin type, it may feel a little heavy. But, we found it a good base for make-up if you like a glowy finish, and a healthy, lit-from-within luminosity. It also includes ceramides and glycerin, which are great for the skin’s barrier support, especially if you’ve overdone it with acids. Plus, it’s affordable and a little bit of this cream goes a long way, so this tube will last a long time.
There’s a reason this lotion comes highly recommended for all skin types. It’s a simple, fuss-free lightweight formula that works for most people, providing instant hydration while strengthening the skin barrier. It absorbs quickly into the skin and can be used on both your face and body. Better yet, we didn’t experience any breakouts when testing and it works well morning, night, and under make-up.
As mentioned, even oily skin types need a moisturiser and there are plenty of suitable options for acne-prone skin across various price points. For a great all-rounder, we can’t find fault in the La Roche Posay effaclar duo+M gel, it worked wonders on balancing sebum production and gently unclogged the pores. For something more budget-friendly though, you can’t go wrong with The Inkey List omega water cream and Byoma moisturising gel cream.
