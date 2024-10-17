12 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

There’s a common misconception that if your skin is acne-prone and/or oily you should skip the moisturising step of your routine.

“All skin types need to moisturise, but how you moisturise is important and it’s not just about your skin type. It’s about your skin type in the environment that you are in because oily skin in a dry environment is not the same as oily skin in a humid environment,” says Dr Shereene Idriss, dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology and Dr Idriss Skincare.

Moisturisers will protect the skin’s barrier and maintain hydration levels. When it comes to acne-prone skin, which is often oily, Dr Idriss says that it can easily become dehydrated when you skip the moisturiser, which then leads to an overproduction of oil and sebum in the skin, to compensate. This can also cause more breakouts and oiliness while moisturising balances out the oil production.

A basic moisturiser, with glycerin – a humectant – for hydration is a great option for acne-prone skin, but you can still enjoy a moisturiser with active ingredients, explains Dr Idriss: “A moisturiser with active ingredients can be helpful for acne-prone skin. For example, you’re better off incorporating a moisturiser with vitamin C in your routine to also help brighten your acne marks in addition to hydrating your skin.”

If you have oily skin, “gel moisturisers are better suited for acne-prone skin because of their lightweight texture and non-comedogenic properties. They are less likely to contain oils or heavy emollients that can clog your pores. Plus, they absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue,” explains Dr Idriss.

Finally, is fragrance as bad for acne as the internet makes us believe? “Fragrance is not the devil,” says Dr Idriss. “Personally, even as a dermatologist I quite like the fragrance in skincare products. However, knowing your skin type is key. For acne-prone skin, it’s best to avoid fragrance in your skincare products so you don’t further irritate your skin.”

How we tested the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin

open image in gallery The moisturisers were applued to acne-prone skin morning and night ( Fani Mari )

We tried and tested a selection of moisturisers, with different consistencies over a few weeks. The texture of the creams was considered, along with how well they worked on our reviewer’s acne-prone, dry skin. Our reviewer tested each moisturiser in the morning and at night, with and without makeup, to ensure there were no new breakouts caused by the products used.

While everyone has different skin types and various levels of being prone to acne, these are the products that performed best for us.

The best moisturisers for acne-prone skin in 2024 are: