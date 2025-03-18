Inflamed, red, sore and often painful, adult acne is one of the most common skin issues. Whether breakouts happen every time you get your period or you experience spots sporadically, there’s one thing we can all agree on – we want to get rid of them, fast.

Thankfully, there are a host of hardworking products at our disposal to treat and prevent spots. While there’s no such thing as a “quick fix”, there are many ingredients and products you can adopt to soothe and clear up unwanted whiteheads, blackheads and cysts.

Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist for La Roche-Posay, says to look for ingredients that will help to unblock pores where there can be a build-up of oil and skin cells. “Salicylic acid is perfect for this task, while retinoids turn over skin cells and help to both reduce inflammation in acne and prevent pores being blocked. Niacinamide is an excellent addition as it reduces inflammation, supports the skin barrier and again helps to reduce post-acne skin marks.” She also recommends azelaic acid, which can help reduce acne scarring.

Adhesive spot patches are also a popular choice, as they prevent you from squeezing or poking at inflamed areas (which only ever makes things worse) and some are even made with hydrocolloid to absorb pus and excess oil from whiteheads to help them heal faster.

At the other end of the beauty spectrum, advanced tools such as LED masks are also highly recommended by dermatologists to treat acne. Blue light in particular is an effective way to reduce breakout-causing bacteria.

Most importantly, consistency and patience are key when managing blemish-prone skin. “Quite often one of the issues when managing blemish-prone skin is constant chopping and changing skin products,” Hextall says.

It can all seem quite technical and a little overwhelming. If you’re struggling with which spot-zapping treatment to secure next, we’ve got you (and your breakouts) covered. Take a look at the following creams and gels and, trust us, your skin will thank you.

How we tested the best spot treatments

We’ve been testing a number of targeted spot treatments for weeks. We examined each on how quickly they reduced the size, redness and inflammation of spots while taking into account a variety of budgets and their ability to prevent future breakouts. Ranging from spot stickers, masks and cooling gels to calming creams, these are the ones we rated above the rest.

Why trust our coverage

Louise has suffered with acne herself, but more importantly, she spent seven years working in the beauty industry. On top of that, Louise has tested skincare products and solutions for years. From an expert-led feature on minimising acne scarring, to her pick of the best skincare for acne-prone skin, Louise has accrued quite the breadth of blemish know-how.

The best spot treatments for 2025 are: