Best full coverage foundations to suit all skin types

Foundation is a key product in many people’s make-up bags. It is typically the first step in a beauty routine, after completing your skincare regime, providing a blank canvas for other cosmetics to be applied seamlessly on top. Not only does foundation help to even skin tone and texture, as well as achieve a flawless make-up finish, it can enhance the make-up products applied on top and help them last longer.

There are numerous foundation formulas, from lightweight to medium and full coverage. Some offer a matte finish, others satin or dewy, and they’re not necessarily as thick or heavy on the skin as you might assume.

In this guide, I’m focusing on the best full coverage foundations that do exactly what they say on the tin. No matter the texture or formulation, it is designed to conceal any breakouts, blemishes or pigmentation, while creating a natural yet flawless make-up base, to suit all skin types, tones, textures and ages.

Full coverage foundation is typically relied on for those opting for full glam, or wanting a long-lasting make-up look, so it is unsurprising people use the product for wedding make-up, photoshoots or filming. However, it can be relied on for everyday wear to conceal any pimples, redness or pigmentation, control oil production and reduce shine, or add a glow to your complexion, depending on the formula you choose.

I have sifted through the multitude of make-up brands to find the best options across different finishes, textures and formulations. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place ( Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent )

I wore each foundation on rotation, after applying my usualskincare routine, to assess how easy it was to apply, as well as the coverage and finish it achieved when worn on its own. I then layered my usualconcealer,bronzer andblusher on top, to see how each foundation sat underneath other cosmetics. Crucially, I avoided applying a primer before painting on the foundation with a brush or using any setting spray after application, so I could gauge how the formulas fared on their own.

I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place. I wore the formulas on busy, sweaty tube rides, for walks, as well as days and evenings out. I considered the shades available; whether the foundations have skin-loving properties; whether they are non-comedogenic; how suitable they are for oily, dry, sensitive, young and mature skin; whether they are sustainable and cruelty-free; and how buildable and affordable they are. Read on to discover your new favourite formula.

The best full coverage foundations for 2024 are: