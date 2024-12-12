Jump to content
Best full coverage foundations to suit all skin types

I have sifted through the multitude of make-up brands to find the best options across the board

Maisie Bovingdon
Thursday 12 December 2024 15:30 EST
I’ve tested everything from budget-friendly formulas to luxury options
I’ve tested everything from budget-friendly formulas to luxury options (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Foundation is a key product in many people’s make-up bags. It is typically the first step in a beauty routine, after completing your skincare regime, providing a blank canvas for other cosmetics to be applied seamlessly on top. Not only does foundation help to even skin tone and texture, as well as achieve a flawless make-up finish, it can enhance the make-up products applied on top and help them last longer.

There are numerous foundation formulas, from lightweight to medium and full coverage. Some offer a matte finish, others satin or dewy, and they’re not necessarily as thick or heavy on the skin as you might assume.

In this guide, I’m focusing on the best full coverage foundations that do exactly what they say on the tin. No matter the texture or formulation, it is designed to conceal any breakouts, blemishes or pigmentation, while creating a natural yet flawless make-up base, to suit all skin types, tones, textures and ages.

Full coverage foundation is typically relied on for those opting for full glam, or wanting a long-lasting make-up look, so it is unsurprising people use the product for wedding make-up, photoshoots or filming. However, it can be relied on for everyday wear to conceal any pimples, redness or pigmentation, control oil production and reduce shine, or add a glow to your complexion, depending on the formula you choose.

I have sifted through the multitude of make-up brands to find the best options across different finishes, textures and formulations. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

How I tested

I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place
I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place (Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent)

I wore each foundation on rotation, after applying my usualskincare routine, to assess how easy it was to apply, as well as the coverage and finish it achieved when worn on its own. I then layered my usualconcealer,bronzer andblusher on top, to see how each foundation sat underneath other cosmetics. Crucially, I avoided applying a primer before painting on the foundation with a brush or using any setting spray after application, so I could gauge how the formulas fared on their own.

I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place. I wore the formulas on busy, sweaty tube rides, for walks, as well as days and evenings out. I considered the shades available; whether the foundations have skin-loving properties; whether they are non-comedogenic; how suitable they are for oily, dry, sensitive, young and mature skin; whether they are sustainable and cruelty-free; and how buildable and affordable they are. Read on to discover your new favourite formula.

The best full coverage foundations for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation: £39, Spacenk.com
  • Best budget buy – Makeup Revolution skin silk serum foundation: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best transfer-proof formula – Shiseido synchro skin self refreshing foundation: £46, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best lightweight option – Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: £29, Spacenk.com
  • Best for shade variety – Mac Cosmetics studio fix fluid broad spectrum SPF 15 24-hour matte foundation: £36, Lookfantastic.com

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation
  • Best: Overall
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Shades: 44
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Natural airbrush finish
    • Full coverage
    • Variety of shades
    • Colour match tool
    • Infused with skin-loving ingredients
    • Anti-pollution formulation
    • Hydrating formula

A popular, highly regarded product that stands up against the hype. The formula is rich in skin-loving ingredients, including Charlotte Tilbury’s magic mosscelltec, which provides an extra boost of hydration, while the signature CT defence is a powerful peptide blend that helps combat the negative impacts of pollution and environmental aggressors.

This foundation is lightweight on the skin, provides full coverage and creates a flawless, natural, matte, and airbrush finish. I also found that it boosts the skin’s luminosity – no Charlotte Tilbury product is complete without a skin-enhancing element.

The formula is breathable and ultra-soft on the skin, which I wasn’t expecting, as I thought it would be heavy and cakey. The most surprising feature, though, was its budge-proof and transfer-resistant credentials – even after hours of wear, all boxes were ticked for me.

  1.  £39 from Spacenk.com
Makeup Revolution skin silk serum foundation

Makeup Revolution skin silk serum foundation
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Shades: 20
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable
    • Lightweight and dewy finish
    • Cruelty-free
    • Skincare-loving ingredients
    • Easy to blend
    • Suitable for all ages

I was pleasantly surprised by how easy this product was to apply. The hyaluronic acid and peptide blend hydrates the skin, without leaving it greasy. It offers a light to medium coverage, which is buildable, depending on the application and your preferences. Leaving a soft satin feel on the skin and a dewy finish, it is longer-lasting than I thought it would be, though it does transfer slightly.

Suitable for all skin types and ages, whether you are a teen introducing foundation into your make-up kit for the first time, or have mature skin and need a natural foundation that won’t collect in patches. Use the ‘find your shade’ tool (online and on TikTok) to get your ideal match.

  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Shiseido synchro skin self refreshing foundation

Shiseido synchro skin self refreshing foundation
  • Best: Transfer-proof formula
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy, satin-matte finish
  • Shades: 30
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t transfer
    • Illuminating with a dewy matte-satin finish
    • Buildable full coverage
    • Long-wear and lightweight

This satin-matte foundation is well pigmented to provide full coverage, yet achieves a natural, dewy finish, which is my preferred make-up look.

The formula feels super-lightweight, soft and breathable on the skin, and is easy to blend and layer, including with other products. It is long-lasting, and completely transfer-free, too.

Shiseido uses activeforce+ technology, which functions to create a heat-, humidity-, oil- and motion-resistant foundation, for a truly budge-proof option. I found it durable enough to last a full day, despite a sweaty commute and lunchtime stroll.

  1.  £46 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Merit the minimalist perfecting complexion stick

Merit the minimalist the minimalist perfecting complexion stick
  • Best: Multi-purpose formula
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Velvet matte finish
  • Shades: 30
  • Size: 6.5g
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable full coverage
    • Clean, sustainable vegan-friendly formula
    • Solid multi-purpose, travel-friendly stick form
    • Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Providing full coverage, while being lightweight and easy to blend, this is a multifunctional product that can be used as a concealer, foundation or paired with other shades to highlight and contour.

Though it is listed as light to medium coverage, depending on your application, I would say it is more medium to full coverage – I found it super easy to apply, blend in, and build up. During testing, the strong pigment helped cover my dark under-eye circles and breakouts in one stroke, while the inclusion of sea daffodil extract also worked to brighten the skin on a deeper level. While you can blend the complexion stick with your fingers, I prefer buffing it in with a brush.

  1.  £40 from Meritbeauty.com
Huda Beauty easy blur foundation

Huda Beauty easy blur foundation
  • Best: For an airbrushed effect
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Airbrushed matte finish
  • Shades: 30
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-lightweight
    • Buildable full coverage
    • Easy to blend
    • Long-wear
  • Take note
    • Looks like heavy make-up
    • Collects in certain areas

This formula is ultra-lightweight, super breathable on the skin and easy to blend while providing full coverage and a long-lasting flawless finish.

The innovative formula turns this foundation into a skincare hybrid, as it is infused with niacinamide and silica, which aim to minimise pores as well as reduce oil, shine, redness and pigmentation. This foundation certainly delivers on those qualities, as it successfully blurred problem areas on my skin, and created a soft, airbrushed and radiant finish. Plus, it is fragrance- and alcohol-free, as well as non-comedogenic.

While I noticed the product collected in some creases around my nose and under my eyes, once I buffed out those areas with my finger, the problem was solved and didn’t return.

  1.  £32 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation
  • Best: Lightweight option
  • Suitable for: Combination and oily skin
  • Finish: Natural, matte finish
  • Shades: 48
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Medium buildable coverage
    • Matte finish
    • Long-wear
    • Gentle, ultra-lightweight and breathable formulation
  • Take note
    • Loose liquid texture

I’ve tried numerous make-up products from Rare Beauty, which I’ve loved, and now I’ve finally tested the aptly named liquid touch weightless foundation. As you’d expect, it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result. Though it has a matte finish, it still adds a subtle glow to the skin, too.

It provides medium coverage, though it is buildable, which pleasantly surprised me, considering the loose texture of this foundation. Due to the runny consistency, a little goes a long way, so, use this one sparingly, to control the coverage for your preferred make-up look.

  1.  £29 from Spacenk.com
Clé de Peau Beauté radiant cream foundation

Clé de Peau Beauté radiant cream foundation
  • Best: Luxury foundation
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Glowy finish
  • Shades: 18
  • Size: 21ml
  • Why we love it
    • Glowy, lightweight formula
    • Strong pigment for high coverage
    • Skin-loving ingredients
    • SPF protection
  • Take note
    • Expensive for the amount of product

If you’re looking for full coverage with a glowy finish this formula could be for you. Plus, it offers sun protection, as well as moderate UV protection, which are big ticks in my beauty book.

This foundation is infused with brightening ingredients to enhance the skin’s luminosity plus it conceals and blurs any skin concerns, such as breakouts, enlarged pores, pigmentation and redness, for a natural, dewy finish.

However, I can’t ignore the high price point or the size of this foundation. Compared to the others I tested, it contains the least amount of product but retails for more than £100. Although it is not the most cost-effective beauty purchase, the formulation did impress me, so, I would still recommend it, if you’re happy to splurge.

  1.  £121 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Mac Cosmetics studio fix fluid broad spectrum SPF 15 24-hour matte foundation

Mac Cosmetics studio fix fluid broad spectrum SPF15 24-hour matte foundation
  • Best: For shade variety
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Velvet matte
  • Shades: 71
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
    • Easy to blend
    • Lightweight and super soft on the skin
    • Contains SPF
  • Take note
    • Colour developed slightly after application

The studio fix range by Mac Cosmetics is famed for its strong pigment, long-wear credentials and durability – all of which apply to this foundation.

I was pleasantly surprised to find this was not cakey, super thick or heavy on the skin, instead achieving the desired full coverage with a second-skin feel. I found it soft, lightweight and breathable on the skin. It mattified my oily T-zone, without clogging my pores, and stayed put for hours.

The colour oxidised slightly after application, so, I advise you to wait until the liquid foundation has set to find a true colour match – there are more than 70 shades available. 

Those who want an even lighter formulation might like to try the studio fix powder plus foundation (£35, Boots.com).

  1.  £36 from Lookfantastic.com
KVD Beauty good apple full-coverage serum foundation

KVD Beauty good apple full-coverage serum foundation
  • Best: Matte foundation
  • Suitable for: Combination and oily skin
  • Finish: Natural, velvet matte finish
  • Shades: 40
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Good variety of shades
    • Transfer-free and long-wearing
    • Lightweight, full coverage
    • Soft velvet finish
    • Serum-like texture that’s suitable for oily skin
    • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

I expected this foundation to be a thick and heavy formula but I couldn’t have been more wrong. The lightweight serum texture is easy to blend and buildable, without being cakey, leaving a velvet-soft matte finish on the skin.

It provides a perfect base for other make-up products, plus it is long-wearing, durable, and transfer-resistant. A little goes a long way, too, as this foundation has a lot of stretch.

The formula is infused with KVD’s apple extract, quince leaf extract and glycerin, which hydrates the skin just enough, without it looking oily or shiny – it’s better suited to combination or oily skin. If you have dry skin, I would recommend the good apple skin perfecting foundation balm instead (£41, Kvdveganbeauty.com).

  1.  £27 from Lookfantastic.com
Nars natural radiant longwear foundation

Nars natural radiant longwear foundation
  • Best: Illuminating formula
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy finish
  • Shades: 34
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable full coverage
    • Lightweight, glowy finish that boosts skin’s radiancy
    • Long-wearing
    • Good range of colours
  • Take note
    • No SPF

Nars is my go-to beauty brand and has been for many years. While I have tried a range of products from the brand, the vast array of foundations has not made it into my beauty bag... until now.

This foundation offers full coverage, and achieves a natural, dewy finish during testing, thanks to the micronised pigments and mineral powders infused within. It is clear to see this foundation is a skincare and make-up hybrid, as my skin absorbed the formula instantly. Moisturising and brightening raspberry, apple and watermelon extracts are all included here.

It’s not surprising this foundation instantly boosts the skin’s vibrancy but, if you want a more intense glow, I would also recommend the light-reflecting foundation (£41, Lookfantastic.com).

  1.  £41 from Spacenk.com
Bobbi Brown weightless skin foundation, SPF 15

Bobbi Brown weightless skin foundation SPF15
  • Best: For mature skin
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin and radiant finish
  • Shades: 53
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating and dewy
    • Medium to full buildable coverage
    • Easy to blend
    • Lightweight and breathable
    • Contains SPF
    • Waterproof and sweat-resistant
  • Take note
    • Started to transfer during testing

Offering a medium finish at first, this foundation is buildable for those wanting full coverage. The formula is ultra-lightweight, and left my skin glowing, without feeling greasy.

Bobbi Brown claims to provide a matte finish but I would describe the texture as a silky, second-skin feel, with a hydrating and dewy finish, which is ideal for all skin types, especially dry, mature and combination.

This foundation has also been described as being waterproof, sweat-resistant and long-lasting, however, after a one-hour windy walk, this foundation started to transfer, so, I would recommend applying a setting spray after application, to prevent it from fading.

  1.  £34 from Boots.com
Fenty Beauty pro filt’r soft matte foundation

Fenty Beauty pro filt’r soft matte foundation
  • Best: For oil control
  • Suitable for: Combination and oily skin
  • Finish: Soft-matte natural finish
  • Shades: 50
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Non-comedogenic and oil-free
    • Sweat-proof and long-wearing
    • Smooth matte airbrush-like finish
    • Good variety of shades
    • Buildable coverage
  • Take note
    • Wouldn’t recommend for those with dry skin

Rihanna’s beauty brand has garnered high praise over the years, from the gloss bomb to the match sticks, and, of course, the pro filt’r soft matte foundation.

This formula is super long-lasting and provides a natural soft matte finish for an airbrushed look. It is an oil-free formulation, which makes it ideal for oily skin types, or warmer seasons, helping to reduce shine and achieve a flawless, budge-proof finish.

The pro filt’r soft matte foundation claims to be sweat- and humidity-resistant, thanks to “climate-adaptive technology”, and, after a sweaty commute, I did find my make-up remained in place.

  1.  £34 from Boots.com
It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ natural matte with SPF 40

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ natural matte with SPF40
  • Best: For acne-prone skin
  • Suitable for: All skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin
  • Finish: Matte
  • Shades: 30
  • Size: 32ml
  • Why we love it
    • High SPF and UV protection
    • Colour-correcting benefits
    • Hydrating
    • Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin
    • Skincare and make-up hybrid
    • Oil-free and controls shine
    • Also available in glowy and natural finishes, to suit other skin types

A skincare product, SPF and foundation all in one, this is a lightweight serum that provides full coverage and a velvet matte finish. It has been formulated with colour-correcting ingredients to even the skin tone, as well as hydrating elements to nourish the skin, without feeling tacky.

I loved the second-skin finish and found it blurred my pores, reduced redness and concealed a breakout. Plus, this formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients, so those with breakouts will not feel like it’s heavy or clogging their pores.

If you prefer a natural or dewy finish, there are other products in the range to suit your needs.

  1.  £30 from Lookfantastic.com
bareMinerals barepro24-hour performance wear liquid foundation mineral SPF20

bareMinerals barepro24-hour performance wear liquid foundation mineral SPF20
  • Best: For protecting skin
  • Suitable for: Combination, oily and sensitive skin
  • Finish: Matte
  • Shades: 40
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Skin-loving ingredients
    • Buildable coverage
    • SPF coverage and protects against UV rays, free radicals and infrared sunlight
    • Fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly
  • Take note
    • Dries quickly
    • May not be best for dry skin

Although this is a lightweight foundation that offers light to medium coverage, it is buildable for those who want fuller coverage. What I love about this foundation is the fact it’s a skincare-make-up hybrid – it is infused with oil-control minerals, as well as SPF 20, skin-loving ingredients, such as zinc oxide, to protect the skin from harmful UV rays and free radicals.

This foundation achieves a soft-matte finish, which feels lightweight and smooth on the skin, but it did linger in my pores. It dries fast, so you have to apply it quickly, for a seamless finish.

  1.  £37 from Sephora.co.uk
Tropic Skincare liquid radiance adaptogen serum foundation

Tropic Skincare liquid radiance adaptogen serum foundation
  • Best: Natural full coverage foundation
  • Suitable for: All skin types, including dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy finish
  • Shades: 11
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Medium to full buildable coverage
    • Hydrating with a dewy finish
    • Non-greasy
    • SPF included
    • Skin-loving ingredients
  • Take note
    • SPF factor varies, depending on the shade

Tropic is known for its clean, natural and eco-conscious products, across skincare and make-up, and this liquid radiance foundation is a combination of the two. The product is infused with clean ingredients, such as botanical adaptogens, and hyaluronic acid, which hydrate the skin, strengthen its barrier, and protect against environmental aggressors, while the natural pigments provide the buildable coverage and radiant finish.

This silicone-free formulation is super lightweight, feels nourishing instead of oily on the skin, boosts luminosity, and is easy to blend with other make-up products.

An interesting element is that the sun protection factor varies, depending on the shade: shades 1 to 4 provides SPF 30, while shades 7 to 11 offer SPF 10.

  1.  £38 from Tropicskincare.com
Vieve skin nova complexion balm

Vieve skin nova complexion balm
  • Best: For all skin types
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Natural, glowy finish
  • Shades: 20
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating with a dewy finish
    • Easy to blend
    • Medium to full buildable coverage
    • Collagen-infused vegan-friendly formula and skin-loving ingredients

A new release from female-founded brand Vieve, this balm is a foundation, skin tint and nourishing moisturiser hybrid.

The beauty must-have is rich in hydrating polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, vegan collagen, and amino acids that hydrate and plump the skin, while the strong pigment works on a topical level to conceal blemishes, even the skin tone, and boost the skin’s luminosity.

I simply can’t fault this product, as it is ultra-lightweight, breathable, non-greasy, covers my redness, dark circles, as well as breakouts, and achieves a natural, radiant finish. This stretch serum can be painted on sparingly for sheer coverage, or applied generously for medium or full coverage, hence why I consider it a versatile product perfect for all skin types and needs.

  1.  £34 from Spacenk.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation
  • Best: For a natural finish
  • Suitable for: Dry, combination skin
  • Finish: Natural, dewy
  • Shades: 50
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Medium to full buildable coverage
    • Easy to blend
    • Dewy second-skin finish
    • Long-wearing and lightweight
    • Layers well with make-up

Offering medium to full coverage, this product is buildable, for those who want an even stronger concealing base. It is still light on the skin, and I found it added a subtle glow to my complexion, which I always love, as it prevents my skin from looking too flat or one-dimensional.

The foundation sits perfectly well under other make-up products, is long-lasting, and is available in 50 shades, giving you plenty of options when it comes to finding your perfect match.

  1.  £43 from Lookfantastic.com
Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place makeup

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place makeup
  • Best: Life-proof foundation
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Shades: 60+
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Oil-free
    • SPF coverage
    • Good variety of shades
  • Take note
    • Stubborn to remove
    • No pump or wand applicator

An iconic beauty favourite for many, this formula provides full coverage for hours on end and is durable enough to see you through the sweatiest of workouts.

The foundation provides a matte finish that blurs the skin, evens the skin tone, and feels super soft. This product claims to be “life-proof” as it is waterproof as well as being sweat-, heat- and humidity-resistant. Those may sound like bold claims but I can attest the formula delivers on all fronts. This foundation did not budge throughout the day, even after a sweaty pilates class.

Estée Lauder’s budge-proof foundation is durable, long-lasting, and transfer-resistant, but its strong hold makes it harder to remove than some other foundations I’ve tested. I also would have preferred to have a pump or wand applicator, to help avoid wasting product.

  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
E.l.f. camo hydrating CC cream colour correcting full coverage foundation

E.l.f. camo hydrating CC cream colour correcting full coverage foundation
  • Best: CC cream
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte-satin and dewy
  • Shades: 30
  • Size: 30g
  • Why we love it
    • Medium to full buildable coverage
    • Super hydrating with a dewy finish
    • SPF coverage
    • Colour-correcting properties
    • Non-greasy
    • Versatile

E.l.f’s camo concealer is strongly pigmented but often sticks in my pores and fine lines, so, I was pleasantly surprised to find this full coverage foundation doesn’t. Instead, it is super hydrating, buildable, and leaves a silky matte and dewy finish on the skin. This surprised me, as the reference to a CC cream in the title usually indicates a lightweight and sheer coverage, but that wasn’t the case with this medium to full coverage product.

I would strongly recommend it for those wanting to achieve a naturally radiant complexion, although, it is not the most long-wearing foundation and can go patchy or stick in creases around the eyes.

  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Il Makiage woke up like this flawless base foundation

Il Makiage woke up like this flawless base foundation
  • Best: Online colour-match tool
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Finish: Silky matte
  • Shades: 50
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Strong pigment for a full, buildable coverage
    • Lightweight formula with a silky matte airbrush finish
    • Easy to blend and blurs pores
    • Good variety of shades and easy to shade match
    • Budge-proof and transfer-resistant
    • Cruelty-free
  • Take note
    • Only available to buy and colour match online

Il Makiage has an impressive selection of foundation shades, to suit all skin types, tones and textures, all of which provide long-lasting full coverage.

This formulation blends seamlessly into the skin, and has a strong pigment, to provide the desired full coverage (though it is also buildable), and leaves the skin feeling silky soft. Among all the boxes this foundation ticks, the fact it has corrective properties to blur any pigmentation and blemishes, for an even complexion, scores it extra brownie points.

Il Makiage’s foundation provides a natural matte finish that is soft on the skin while the light-diffusing properties work to illuminate the skin, without it looking iridescent or shimmery, which is a pet peeve of mine.

It conceals, colour-corrects, illuminates, leaves a natural airbrush-style finish, and is reasonably priced. As this foundation is only available online, I was not sure if I would be able to find a perfect colour match but the online tool made the experience seamless.

  1.  £39 from Ilmakiage.com
Too Faced born this way soft matte oil control foundation

Too Faced born this way soft matte oil control foundation
  • Best: Long-wear foundation
  • Suitable for: Combination and oily skin
  • Finish: Matte
  • Shades: 35
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Long-wear full coverage
    • Skin-loving ingredients
    • Oil-free formula
    • Available in matte and non-matte versions
  • Take note
    • Can collect in under-eye creases
    • Doesn’t pair well with liquid make-up products

This mineral oil formula has been designed to reduce oil and control shine while achieving full coverage and a flawless complexion. The skincare and make-up hybrid is infused with hyaluronic acid, coconut water, as well as alpine rose to hydrate the skin deep below the dermis, while silica absorbs any excess oil and minimises the appearance of pores. On a topical level, this foundation creates a matte finish that makes the skin look airbrushed.

Too Faced’s foundation glides seamlessly onto my combination skin, but it didn’t take well to liquid blusher on top, so, I would recommend layering powder formulations instead. It is a long-lasting foundation but some remnants collected under the eye area during testing.

  1.  £38 from Boots.com
The verdict: Full coverage foundations

I was pleasantly surprised by how lightweight and non-cakey these foundations were but the best full coverage foundation for you will depend on your skin type, skin concerns, desired coverage and, of course, budget.

For a dewy full coverage foundation, Nars and Shiseido delivered. For more of a matte finish, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Merit, and Mac’s foundations are ideal. Charlotte Tilbury’s offering was a happy medium between them all and takes the top spot as my personal favourite, thanks to it being long-lasting and providing an added glow.

Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best bronzers

