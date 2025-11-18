Best setting sprays to beat shine and creasing, tested by a beauty writer

When you’ve spent nearly an hour on your make-up, you want it to last. You started with primer, you dusted on a setting powder, but all your hard work could go to waste if you skip the final step: setting spray.

According to professional make-up artist Dani Guinsberg, “A good setting spray will help keep your make-up perfect for hours.” There are plenty of different finishes – from dewy to matte – but the key, says Guinsberg, is to “make sure to choose the right one for your look.” If you’re trying to diffuse fine lines, you’ll want to amp up the hydration, whereas shine-prone skin will want something more absorbent.

With so many brands and price points, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. Luckily, I’ve been busy testing countless formulas through long days, sweaty workouts and the kind of heat you’ll only find on a packed train carriage. These are the best setting sprays that passed with flying colours.

How I tested

I noted shine control, creasing, skin hydration and comfort ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

I test beauty products day in, day out, so I know what to expect from a good setting spray. For this round-up, I trialled a wide range of formulas over four weeks to see which held up best on long days. For each spray I applied the same skincare and make-up base, paying close attention to how well it controlled shine, maintained coverage and resisted creasing. I also considered hydration, finish, patchiness and how comfortable they felt on my skin. You’ll find a full breakdown of my testing criteria further down.

The best setting sprays in 2025 are: