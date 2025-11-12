The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best bronzers for mature skin that deliver a sun-kissed glow
Meet the gold standard of creams, liquids and even powders that won’t accentuate lines and imperfections
- 1Chanel les beiges healthy glow bronzing creamRead review£502Max Factor miracle pure golden glow bronzerRead review£10
- 3Dr Hauschka translucent bronzing tintRead review£184Makeup by Mario softsculpt transforming skin enhancerRead review£35
- 5Benefit hoola wave bronzing balmRead review£336Westman Atelier sun tone bronzing dropsRead review£53
- 7Guerlain terracotta bronzing powderRead review£488No7 pro artist soft glow creamRead review£20
- 9Milk Makeup matte bronzerRead review£2210Nars laguna bronzing powderRead review£40
If you thought bronzers weren’t for mature skin, think again. One of the hardest-working products you can add to your makeup bag, the best bronzers will add warmth and dimension to your complexion, bringing it to life.
There’s a formulation and shade to suit every age, skin type, and tone. My advice is to start by deciding what type of bronzer works best for you and what finish you prefer.
Cream bronzers are especially great for mature skin, as they moisturise, create a natural or radiant finish, and are easy to control and build.
Liquid bronzers are the newest generation of bronzers. While they may look intimidating to use, they’re anything but. They’re sheer, buildable and beginner-friendly to use. The best are also infused with hydrating ingredients, making them a top choice for mature skin.
Lastly, more traditional powders are most likely to sit in fine lines, so be careful with these. You can trust the exceptional powders below. They’re best for combination skin or excess oil from hormonal changes.
The best bronzers for mature skin for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Chanel les beiges healthy glow bronzing cream: £50, Harveynichols.com
- Best budget buy – Max Factor miracle pure golden glow bronzer: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best all-over bronzer – Dr Hauschka translucent bronzing tint: £22, Amazon.co.uk
- Best multipurpose bronzer – Makeup by Mario softsculpt transforming skin enhancer: £35, Sephora.co.uk
- Best for glow – Benefit hoola wave bronzing balm: £33, Boots.com
How I tested
I’m an experienced beauty editor with all the typical signs of ageing of someone in their 40s, particularly fine lines and loss of radiance. I wear bronzer all year round, as it awakens my pale, tired complexion and makes me look healthier, so you’ll be pushed to find me a formulation I haven’t tried. When testing, I looked out for the application, the look and feel, longevity and finally the value for money. But I’ve detailed my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Chanel les beiges healthy glow bronzing cream
- Best: Bronzer for mature skin overall
- Type: Cream bronzer
- Finish: Natural
- Shades: 5
- Size: 30g
- Why we love it
- Blurs lines rather than sitting in them
- Natural-looking believable colour
- Easy to blend and effortless to build up
- Large tub lasts a long time
- Take note
- If you’re looking to spend less try No7's formula for a good dupe
There have been many imitators (I’ve tried them all) of Chanel’s les beiges healthy glow bronzing cream, but no brand can compete with this unique creamy gel and silky-soft bronzer. It’s in a league of its own. It’s an investment, I know, but the generously sized tub lasts way longer than most. (My last one awakened my complexion for years, don’t judge me, I’m fully aware it has a use-by date.)
Chanel calls it blurring and mattifying, which it is, but I don’t think it’s flat or dull in any way. It’s soft-focus, cleverly softening the look of lines rather than sinking into them and leaving behind the most natural, skin-perfecting, sun-kissed colour.
You can tone it down in the winter months and dial it up in the summer, as it seamlessly blends and builds warmth. And with two new shades, a lighter one for paler complexions and a deeper shade for darker skin tones, you may find your match if you haven’t before.
2Max Factor miracle pure golden glow bronzer
- Best: Budget bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Liquid bronzer
- Finish: Radiant with shimmer
- Shades: Two
- Size: 15ml
- Why we love it
- Hydrating skincare ingredients
- Purse-friendly but luxury feel
- Take note
- It’s only available in two shades (light to medium or medium to dark)
In the past, mature complexions have always been told to stay clear of shimmery makeup. But formulations have advanced so much that this is no longer the case. Max Factor’s miracle pure golden glow bronzer is a perfect example of that.
My skin gets on really well with this formula – most likely because it’s loaded with hyaluronic acid and squalane (both famed for their ability to hydrate the skin). The liquid bronzer feels like you’re applying a silky cream, not a bronzer.
Unfortunately, the lighter shade is a little rich for me, but there are only two available. From experience, applying sparingly and layering with a light hand, I can achieve a radiant sun-kissed glow that gives luxury products a run for their money.
3Dr Hauschka translucent bronzing tint
- Best: All-over bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Liquid bronzer
- Finish: Radiant
- Shades: One
- Size: 18ml
- Why we love it
- Delivers all over glow
- Encourages you to go foundation-free
- Can also be used on the high planes of the face
- Take note
- Only available in one shade but the colour gets deeper the more you add
While Dr Hauschka’s translucent bronzing tint isn’t a new product, it’s new to me, and now I don’t know how I’ve ever lived without it. It’s a bronzing tint that you add to your day cream for an all-over glow. It makes my complexion so healthy-looking that I don’t feel like I need foundation on top.
You can customise the colour for your desired look. But I found that two pumps into my moisturiser imparted a subtle glow. I also like the boosted radiance it gave my complexion when mixed with my foundation, but this look is more for when the occasion calls for glamour.
You can also use it as a liquid bronzer on the high points of the face where the sun usually hits, on bare skin, or on top of coverage. A real multi-tasker that works well no matter how you use it.
4Makeup by Mario softsculpt transforming skin enhancer
- Best: Multipurpose bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Cream bronzer
- Finish: Dewy
- Shades: 6
- Size: 5g
- Why we love it
- Sheer golden dewy finish
- Easy to apply mistake-proof formula
- Multipurpose product
- Take note
- Sits on the natural side, so not for those wanting to fake post-holiday colour
From Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic’s brand, Makeup by Mario, comes the softsculpt transforming skin enhancer. The multi-purpose weightless nourishing balm can be used as an all-over tint for sculpting and bronzing. And it’s been given a permanent position in my make-up bag, as I can’t get enough of it.
It’s beautifully sheer, so there’s no chance of misplacing it or overdoing it. A light sweep warms up my face without foundation on more natural makeup days, but it plays well with foundation used a little heavier as a bronzer for evening wear too.
A wash of colour leaves behind a healthy-looking golden dewiness that I can’t feel on my skin and lasts well until take off – no top-ups required. It’s so good that people have been commenting on how good my skin looks.
5Benefit hoola wave bronzing balm
- Best: Glowy bronzer
- Type: Cream bronzer
- Finish: Radiant
- Shades: 5
- Size: 9g
- Why we love it
- Natural, glowy finish
- Easy to apply and control
- Compact cream with mirror
- Take note
- Combination skin types might need to reapply in the day
The bestselling OG Benefit hoola powder bronzer has finally been made into a lightweight, creamy balm, which I’ve found is much more flattering on mature skin. It leaves behind a natural, glowy finish that you can dial up from a sun-kissed touch to a beachy bronze in just a few easy-to-layer brush swirls.
You can’t really go wrong with this bronzer, but you do need a good buffing brush to apply it to get the best results. Even when I got too heavy-handed with the application, I could still blend it out easily – it’s so easy to control.
The formula is packed with hydrating ingredients that give an extra hit of moisture. But this also means it always feels comfortable on the skin and never migrates into lines or around imperfections. What’s more, the staying power is impressive, lasting a full 12 hours.
6Westman Atelier sun tone bronzing drops
- Best: Liquid bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Liquid bronzer
- Finish: Hydrated matte
- Shades: 4
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Builds authentic-looking tan
- Nourishing formula great for dry skin
- Wear all over or where the sun naturally hits
- Use on bare skin or over foundation
- Take note
- It’s expensive, but it’s on the larger side
Founded by Gucci Westman, makeup artist to Hollywood’s elite, Westman Atelier’s new versatile liquid bronzer drops are inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s California complexion.
Re-creating Aniston’s sun-kissed look with these drops couldn’t be easier. I find there’s no correct way to use them. Whether I buff with my fingers or a brush, or use them on bare skin for all-over warmth or on top of foundation, they melt into my complexion for a natural-looking pick-me-up.
The finish is everything with this product. The brand calls it a “hydrated matte”, which is a little confusing – I call it a “healthy-looking natural glow”. It’s further boosted with nourishing skincare ingredients that ensure the colour doesn’t end up looking streaky on dry skin. While this is a splurge, this is the best liquid bronzer for mature skin.
7Guerlain terracotta bronzing powder
- Best: Powder bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Powder bronzer
- Finish: Radiant
- Shades: 6
- Size: 10g
- Why we love it
- Luxurious musky scent
- Refills avaliable
- Take note
- Does contain shimmer
There are beauty icons, and then there are beauty legends, and Guerlain’s terracotta powder falls into the latter, as bronzing powders didn’t exist before the luxury brand started selling them in 1984. The formula has, of course, evolved since. For me, today’s compact proves Guerlain is still one of the best bronzer makers out there, particularly for mature skin and longevity.
Its ultra-fine texture, combined with the infusion of hydrating argan oil, makes it seamless to blend and build up if you’re looking for a little extra golden bronze without it sitting in lines throughout the day.
The single-toned formulas are still my favourite, as they come in cool and warm undertones, so you’re able to find your perfect shade.
8No7 pro artist soft glow cream
- Best: Value bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Cream bronzer
- Finish: Radiant
- Shades: 4
- Size: 36g
- Why we love it
- Adds luminosity as well as warmth
- Great value as a huge jar
- Long-lasting
- Take note
- Small shade selection
No7’s pro artist makeup range has impressed me – it has more of a luxe feel to it than anything the brand has done before. None more so than this cream bronzer in the collection, which is being compared to Chanel’s iconic formula on socials.
And it’s easy to see why, with similar textures, this imparts a creamy, silky-soft, rich colour that’s naturally buildable: you can buff on a touch of warmth to bring life to your face or fake a sun-kissed week away with a few layers without it ever looking over-the-top or orange.
It’s especially great for more mature complexions that look dull and tired. It doesn’t just wake up the skin with its golden hue, but its glowy finish adds luminosity to the skin.
9Milk Makeup matte bronzer
- Best: Matte bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Cream bronzer
- Finish: Matte
- Shades: 5
- Sizes: 5.7g
- Why we love it
- Easy and effortless to apply
- Hydrating formula
- Can also be used to contour
- Take note
- Small sized product
- Matte make-up can accentuate dryness
If you prefer a matte finish, make sure you’re using a hydrating formula – and Milk Makeup’s matte bronzer is the one I’d recommend. The nourishing cream stick is infused with mango butter and apricot oil to ensure it doesn’t sit in dry patches or look streaky. I’ve been using this on and off for a year, and I’ve never had any problems.
It’s a great option if you’re nervous about applying bronzer, as it’s easy to apply. Simply swipe onto the highest points of your face and blend out with fingers. You can layer and build the colour if you wish to go bolder.
Its new, smaller size is ideal for precise application – you can also contour with it as well as keep it in your bag for touch-ups. But to be honest, it lasts well throughout the day, so you only need to reapply if you’re going from desk to dinner or elsewhere.
10Nars laguna bronzing powder
- Best: Long-lasting bronzer for mature skin
- Type: Powder bronzer
- Finish: Natural
- Shades: 9
- Size: 11g
- Why we love it
- Buildable from a natural glow to a holiday tan
- Plays well with blusher and other products
- Diverse shade selection
- Take note
- Not for very dry skin
- Contains a hint of shimmer
Nars’s laguna bronzing powder is another icon, and it’s been a bestseller for the brand since 2001. It ticks all the boxes of what a first-rate bronzer should be: for me, it’s soft and easy to blend, provides a natural finish, and has exceptional staying power.
What I love most is its texture – the powder is so finely milled that it buffs into skin without it sitting in my fine lines or accentuating imperfections. It’s also velvety soft, blurring the skin wherever it’s placed.
You can also use it to create different looks with a soft-handed layer. It gives skin just enough warmth to add definition, whereas a heavier hand, a couple of layers, will have people asking if you’ve been away.
What is the best bronzer for mature skin?
After careful consideration, Chanel’s les beiges healthy glow bronzing cream is the best bronzer for mature skin. It delivers a healthy-looking, natural colour and smooth velvety texture that blurs the look of lines. It may be expensive, but the tub is huge and lasts longer than its competitors. If you’re looking to spend less, the No7 pro artist soft glow cream is a great alternative with similar qualities at a fraction of the price.
How the best bronzers were selected
To bring you the very best, I’ve re-visited my trusted favourites, as well as put the latest on trial. All were tested for a minimum of two weeks, when I considered the following:
- Application: I assessed each product on how easy it was to apply, blend and build. I’m only interested in fast, fuss-free bronzers for a speedy make-up routine.
- Look and feel: To make the cut, each bronzer had to look natural on the skin, as well as feel light and comfortable.
- Longevity: I took note of how the bronzer looked after application, as well as throughout the day. Paying close attention to whether there was any separation, streaking or sitting in dry patches or lines.
- Value for money: I compared the price tags with the size of the products, as bronzers do vary quite a lot in size.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best concealers for mature skin to retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that work on her fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.
After more picks for mature skin? These are the best anti-ageing day creams, tested by a beauty expert in her 40s