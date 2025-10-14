The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best concealers for mature skin that won’t settle into wrinkles
As a beauty editor in my 40s, I looked for coverage that didn’t crease, cake, or settle in fine lines
From erasing the signs of a sleepless night to covering up an unexpected hormonal breakout (thanks, perimenopause), the best concealers for mature skin are a trusty beauty weapon for creating an even-toned complexion.
Working that bit harder than foundation, the best concealers are there for you in times when you need a little more coverage. Theycan brighten under-eye shadows, correct discolouration, neutralise redness, and conceal spots and blemishes. Yet, not all concealers are suited to mature skin. What worked for you when you were younger may not be making you look your best now. Some formulas even accentuate the imperfections you were trying to conceal in the first place.
When it comes to application, all the good makeup artists I’ve interviewed over the years have always emphasised to use a ‘less is more’ approach on mature skin. This can help to prevent creasing (settling into lines) or caking (looking heavy and patchy).
If you still find your current concealer sitting in lines, emphasising dryness, or accentuating imperfections, you may need to switch to a hydrating formula. This’ll help plump lines and moisturise the skin for a smoother canvas, helping to make the coverage look natural. I’ve tested plenty in this guide to suit different coverage and preferences, so keep reading for all my top picks.
How I tested
I’m a beauty editor in my 40s and, as part of my job, I’ve tested hundreds of concealers. Narrowing it down to the best 10 for mature skin took some retesting of old favourites, as well as putting the latest launches on trial.
I have all the typical signs of ageing: fine lines, dark spots, redness, blemishes and dark circles, so each concealer had its work cut out. I tested each product for at least two weeks, while considering the following criteria:
- Application: A great concealer should be easy and speedy to blend with your fingers, a sponge or a brush. If a formula didn’t deliver on ease of application, it didn’t make it into this roundup.
- Coverage: Each concealer was tested on how well it covered redness and blemishes; blurred fine lines, or brightened dark circles and dark spots.
- Look and feel: I considered the finish of the concealer and how natural it looked on the skin, as well as how comfortable it made the skin feel.
- Performance: To see how well each concealer lasted throughout the day, I wore each formula from morning to evening, noting whether the products settled into lines or started to look patchy as the day wore on.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest, is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products and trialling them in the same way as you would use them in real life.
Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She's reviewed everything from the best neck creamsto retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.
The best concealers for mature skin 2025 are:
- Best overall – Haus Labs triclone skin tech concealer: £27, Sephora.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Maybelline instant anti-age eraser multi-use concealer: £4, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for natural coverage – Glossier stretch balm concealer: £22, Spacenk.com
- Best for full coverage – Dior forever skin correct creamy concealer: £31, Johnlewis.com
- Best for dark circles – Kosas revealer concealer super creamy and brightening concealer: £26, Sephora.co.uk
1Haus Labs triclone skin tech concealer
- Best: Concealer for mature skin overall
- Shades: 31
- Coverage: Medium
- Finish: Natural (semi-matte)
- Size: 7ml
- Why we love it
- Hydrates, depuffs and calms redness
- Seamless and natural-looking coverage
- Take note
- Thick consistency, so apply with a light hand
Combining an impressive selection of skincare ingredients with a swipe-on medium coverage, Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs concealer has earned its place in my everyday makeup bag of firm favourites. This concealer is a real do-it-all formula: brightening, blurring, and covering all imperfections seamlessly and with minimal fading by the end of a long day.
Its thick and creamy consistency layers easily, helping to quickly disguise quickly and neutralise redness – this is further aided by fermented arnica that helps calm irritation. My favourite place to use this formula is under the eyes. With caffeine for depuffing and hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it can fake the look of a good night’s rest with ease, and without settling into fine lines.
2Maybelline instant anti-age eraser multi-use concealer
- Best: Budget concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 18
- Coverage: Medium
- Finish: Natural (semi-matte)
- Size: 6.8ml
- Why we love it
- Comfortable and weightless on the skin
- Easy to top up on the go, with built-in sponge applicator
- Natural-looking coverage
- Take note
- Not the best at covering blemishes
Approved by beauty editors, this high street concealer has been in and out of my makeup bag for years, but I’d forgotten how much I love the formula until I trialled it once again for this article.
It’s easy to build up, thanks to the in-built sponge-applicator (which also makes re-applying on the go easy). However, I do find I still have to use my fingers to buff in the product, for the most flawless finish. It offers a semi-matte finish that looks very natural on the skin, whether you’re brightening dark circles or covering up redness.
There are better formulas out there when it comes to camouflaging angry spots and blemishes, but Maybelline’s offering is still hard to beat, even when you’re not taking price into account.
3Natasha Denona hy-glam concealer
- Best: Concealer for mature skin for shade selection
- Shades: 52
- Coverage: Medium
- Finish: Luminous matte
- Size: 7ml
- Why we love it
- Hydrating
- Diverse undertones and shades
- Long-lasting
- Take note
- Buff into skin straight away, as it sets quickly
Makeup artist Natasha Denona’s concealer has had a lot of social media hype, and I’m here to add to the noise, as it ticks all the boxes in terms of what a great concealer for mature skin should be. It’s hydrating, easy to apply, and budge-proof, as well as being available in a large range of shades and undertones.
The key to keeping this formula crease-free is to not overload the skin. The concealer is so creamy and highly pigmented, I find you need to use very little.
Whether you want to brighten dark under-eye areas or conceal imperfections, this product does both while providing a natural-looking finish.
4Nars radiant creamy concealer
- Best: Cult classic concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 30
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Finish: Radiant
- Size: 6ml
- Why we love it
- Conceals all types of imperfections well
- Great shade range
- Take note
- Doesn’t last as long in the heat or on oily complexions
This concealer does it all: cancelling out discolouration, covering up imperfections and disguising dark circles. All without looking heavy, or caking and creasing as the day goes on.
I particularly like to use this product on my dark circles, as it contains light reflectors that make me look as though I regularly get a full eight hours of sleep.
The texture adds to this formula’s appeal – light and hydrating, it’s easy to layer. I find I can seamlessly build from a medium coverage to a fuller one, with the final effect still looking like my skin.
5Estee Lauder double wear stay in place concealer
- Best: Matte concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 30
- Coverage: Medium to full
- Finish: Matte
- Size: 12ml
- Why we love it
- Builds well for covering up blemishes
- Good value, as it’s twice as big as many concealers
- Lasts all day
- Take note
- A little goes a long way, so it can be easy to apply too much
This new concealer sits within Estee Lauder’s double wear range (you may have tried the famous foundation), so I expected big things, and I’m pleased to report it didn’t disappoint.
It provides a medium to full coverage and natural matte finish but the formula is quite thick, so I prefer to buff it out with a brush, using the ‘less is more’ approach.
The texture makes it a great cover-up on all types of imperfections, while the brand promises 24-hours staying power. I’ve never had a need to wear it for that long, but I’ve found the concealer is still in place at the end of the eight to 12 hour period I tend to wear makeup for.
6Giorgio Armani luminous silk perfect glow concealer
- Best: Concealer for dry skin
- Shades: 20
- Coverage: Medium
- Finish: Luminous
- Size: 12ml
- Why we love it
- Lightweight texture that’s easy to blend
- Doesn’t settle in lines or cake
- Long-lasting coverage
- More product in bottle than most
- Take note
- Pricey
- Not very buildable (up to a medium coverage)
Super-hydrating, thanks to the addition of vitamin E and glycerin, this concealer provides luminous coverage that doesn’t settle into lines.
You can conceal lightly and build up the product to a seamless medium coverage, and it will still look natural on the skin. Using a brush, sponge, or your fingers, it takes seconds to buff in.
It’s so lightweight, I can’t feel it on my skin, yet it stays in place and remains undetectable until the end of the day.
7Glossier stretch balm concealer
- Best: Natural coverage concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 32
- Coverage: Light to medium
- Finish: Dewy
- Size: 4.8g
- Why we love it
- Light and breathable
- Second-skin natural finish
- Easy to apply with fingers
- Seems impossible to empty – even with everyday use
- Take note
- Not for camouflaging spots and blemishes
Providing a natural-looking, luminous coverage, this concealer is for you if you prefer a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. I especially like to use it on foundation-free days, as it looks to enhance your natural skin, rather than cover it up. Nonetheless, it still creates enough depth with its light, buildable balmy texture, helping to even out my skin tone and brighten the under-eye area.
What sets this concealer apart is that it feels like a silky-soft second skin. It moves with your expressions, without settling into lines and, even if you add a few layers, you don’t feel like you’re wearing concealer at all, thanks to the inclusion of waxes and hydrating oils.
This isn’t my first Glossier stretch balm concealer, nor will it be my last. However, it’s not for covering spots and blemishes – pick a fuller-coverage product, such as Dior’s or Estee Lauder’s (also included in this roundup), if your main concern is covering imperfections.
8Dior forever skin correct creamy concealer
- Best: Full coverage concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 31
- Coverage: Full
- Finish: Natural
- Size: 11ml
- Why we love it
- Conceals imperfections
- Budge-proof
- Take note
- On the pricey side but it’s a larger size than most
- Use sparingly or it will crease or look cakey
With full-coverage makeup often emphasising fine lines and wrinkles, it can be asking a lot to find a concealer that doesn’t settle into them, but this little beauty has you covered – literally. It will erase a late night, neutralise redness and camouflage a blemish, all with a single layer that stays put throughout the day.
Everything about this concealer feels luxe, from its chic packaging to its creamy, hydrating formula, which leaves the skin velvety soft. Just remember less is more if your want to keep your makeup looking natural, so don’t be tempted to layer on too much of this concealer, as it will crease.
9Kosas revealer concealer super creamy and brightening concealer
- Best: Concealer for dark circles
- Shades: 39
- Coverage: Medium
- Finish: Radiant
- Size: 6ml
- Why we love it
- Fuses skincare and coverage
- Brightens dark circles well
- Large range of skin tones and undertones
- Take note
- You may need to layer for desired coverage
If you thought Kosas makeup was just for Gen Z, think again. With a philosophy of makeup that brings real skincare benefits, the brand has many gems that work for my 40-something skin.
Plumping peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and de-puffing caffeine are just some of the ingredients that make this concealer work so well at delivering a radiant, skin-like coverage under my eyes.
The texture is light and creamy, making it easy to buff seamlessly into the skin, and covers up redness, spots and pigmentation with just a couple of layers.
10Max Factor miracle pure concealer
- Best: Lightweight concealer for mature skin
- Shades: 8
- Coverage: Light to medium
- Finish: Luminous
- Size: 7.8ml
- Why we love it
- Light and breathable texture
- Hydrating skincare-coverage hybrid
- Natural-looking coverage
- Take note
- Poor shade selection (try Maybelline for a more diverse budget offering)
- Coverage is too light for spots and blemishes
Reach for this concealer if you like a minimal makeup look. Max Factor calls it medium coverage, but I’d say it’s light and buildable. It doesn’t completely cover up my imperfections, but it does even out my skin tone and fade the look of dark circles, all with a natural finish.
What makes this formula stand out from other budget options is the fact it’s packed full of skincare: hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C, and plumping peptides, to be precise. These work together to leave my skin silky soft to the touch.
It’s such a shame it’s only available in eight shades, though, for which I’ve had to mark it down.
What is the best concealer for mature skin?
After testing a range of formulas, my favourite is the Haus Labs triclone skin tech concealer, as it teams natural-looking coverage with superstar skin actives that give my imperfections a skincare boost. For brightening the under-eye, Kosas revealer concealer super creamy and brightening concealer is a top choice. If you’re after a budget-friendly option, the Maybelline instant anti-age eraser multi-use concealer is a bestseller at a bargain price.
