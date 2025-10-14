From erasing the signs of a sleepless night to covering up an unexpected hormonal breakout (thanks, perimenopause), the best concealers for mature skin are a trusty beauty weapon for creating an even-toned complexion.

Working that bit harder than foundation, the best concealers are there for you in times when you need a little more coverage. Theycan brighten under-eye shadows, correct discolouration, neutralise redness, and conceal spots and blemishes. Yet, not all concealers are suited to mature skin. What worked for you when you were younger may not be making you look your best now. Some formulas even accentuate the imperfections you were trying to conceal in the first place.

When it comes to application, all the good makeup artists I’ve interviewed over the years have always emphasised to use a ‘less is more’ approach on mature skin. This can help to prevent creasing (settling into lines) or caking (looking heavy and patchy).

If you still find your current concealer sitting in lines, emphasising dryness, or accentuating imperfections, you may need to switch to a hydrating formula. This’ll help plump lines and moisturise the skin for a smoother canvas, helping to make the coverage look natural. I’ve tested plenty in this guide to suit different coverage and preferences, so keep reading for all my top picks.

How I tested

I tested the formulas on my under-eye area and more ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’m a beauty editor in my 40s and, as part of my job, I’ve tested hundreds of concealers. Narrowing it down to the best 10 for mature skin took some retesting of old favourites, as well as putting the latest launches on trial.

I have all the typical signs of ageing: fine lines, dark spots, redness, blemishes and dark circles, so each concealer had its work cut out. I tested each product for at least two weeks, while considering the following criteria:

Application: A great concealer should be easy and speedy to blend with your fingers, a sponge or a brush. If a formula didn’t deliver on ease of application, it didn’t make it into this roundup.

A great concealer should be easy and speedy to blend with your fingers, a sponge or a brush. If a formula didn’t deliver on ease of application, it didn’t make it into this roundup. Coverage: Each concealer was tested on how well it covered redness and blemishes; blurred fine lines, or brightened dark circles and dark spots.

Each concealer was tested on how well it covered redness and blemishes; blurred fine lines, or brightened dark circles and dark spots. Look and feel: I considered the finish of the concealer and how natural it looked on the skin, as well as how comfortable it made the skin feel.

I considered the finish of the concealer and how natural it looked on the skin, as well as how comfortable it made the skin feel. Performance: To see how well each concealer lasted throughout the day, I wore each formula from morning to evening, noting whether the products settled into lines or started to look patchy as the day wore on.

The best concealers for mature skin 2025 are: