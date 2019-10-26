Celebrity make-up artist Lisa Eldridge founded her cosmetics brand in 2019, beginning with a range of matte lipsticks. Since then, she has launched all manner of coveted make-up, with the latest in the line-up being the unique pinpoint concealer. The micro correcting pencils have been designed specifically to camouflage small blemishes with extreme precision.

Concealing is something of a marmite activity for beauty fans – it’s particularly hard to find a concealer that doesn’t drag on older skin or exacerbate the look of fine lines, so it’s often just easier to abandon it altogether. I rarely use concealer – if I look tired, it’s because I am, and you point it out at your own peril.

Decent concealing requires a decent product and a strong application method – beauty consumers tend to use concealer as a blunt tool to cover up, whereas make-up artists tend to use it more sparingly, to create a flawless finish that highlights the skin’s natural beauty.

With Eldridge’s wealth of experience and knowledge in the beauty industry – she’s worked with myriad celebrities and noted fashion and beauty houses – the micro concealing pinpoint pencils have been designed to help you emulate Eldridge’s own pinpoint concealing technique. But how will the pencils perform for the average enthusiastic beauty consumer? I put them to the test, to find out.

How I tested

open image in gallery Scribbling the pen over marks, I assessed its ability to cover pigmentation ( Jane Cunningham )

I’m accepting of my pigmentation but the small, darker areas on my skin were ideal candidates for testing the pinpoint concealer method. I scribbled the pencil over the marks and blended with either fingertips or a brush to a soft, matte finish. I used shade 4 over a couple of pigmentation marks on my cheeks, applying with imprecise movements (aka scribbles), as Eldridge advises not to create a neat circle, as the edges are harder to blend out. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer and author with ample experience and expertise when it comes to reviewing make-up and skincare, including the formulas that work well with mature skin, both on her beauty blog, British Beauty Blogger, and her Instagram page @britbeautyblog, where she has more than 37,000 followers. Previously for IndyBest, Jane has tried and tested H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation and Medik8’s liquid peptides serum.