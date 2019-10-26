Jump to content
Lisa Eldridge’s pinpoint concealer helped me achieve a ‘flawless complexion’

Forget splodging liquid concealer on your face, this new product provides precision application

Jane Cunningham
Tuesday 18 February 2025 14:05 EST
I scribbled the gel pencil over areas I wanted to cover, then blended with a brush
I scribbled the gel pencil over areas I wanted to cover, then blended with a brush (Jane Cunningham/Lisa Eldridge/The Independent )

Celebrity make-up artist Lisa Eldridge founded her cosmetics brand in 2019, beginning with a range of matte lipsticks. Since then, she has launched all manner of coveted make-up, with the latest in the line-up being the unique pinpoint concealer. The micro correcting pencils have been designed specifically to camouflage small blemishes with extreme precision.

Concealing is something of a marmite activity for beauty fans – it’s particularly hard to find a concealer that doesn’t drag on older skin or exacerbate the look of fine lines, so it’s often just easier to abandon it altogether. I rarely use concealer – if I look tired, it’s because I am, and you point it out at your own peril.

Decent concealing requires a decent product and a strong application method – beauty consumers tend to use concealer as a blunt tool to cover up, whereas make-up artists tend to use it more sparingly, to create a flawless finish that highlights the skin’s natural beauty.

With Eldridge’s wealth of experience and knowledge in the beauty industry – she’s worked with myriad celebrities and noted fashion and beauty houses – the micro concealing pinpoint pencils have been designed to help you emulate Eldridge’s own pinpoint concealing technique. But how will the pencils perform for the average enthusiastic beauty consumer? I put them to the test, to find out.

How I tested

Scribbling the pen over marks, I assessed its ability to cover pigmentation
Scribbling the pen over marks, I assessed its ability to cover pigmentation (Jane Cunningham)

I’m accepting of my pigmentation but the small, darker areas on my skin were ideal candidates for testing the pinpoint concealer method. I scribbled the pencil over the marks and blended with either fingertips or a brush to a soft, matte finish. I used shade 4 over a couple of pigmentation marks on my cheeks, applying with imprecise movements (aka scribbles), as Eldridge advises not to create a neat circle, as the edges are harder to blend out. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer and author with ample experience and expertise when it comes to reviewing make-up and skincare, including the formulas that work well with mature skin, both on her beauty blog, British Beauty Blogger, and her Instagram page @britbeautyblog, where she has more than 37,000 followers. Previously for IndyBest, Jane has tried and tested H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation and Medik8’s liquid peptides serum.

Lisa Eldridge pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencil

Lisa Eldridge concealer review indybest
  • Size: 0.4g
  • Colourways: 16
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Precision camouflage with an integral sharpener
  • Take note
    • As tone can vary on faces, you may need more than one pencil

Lisa Eldridge uses her make-up artist expertise to bring backstage knowledge to her customer base and always gives in-depth information on how best to use any of her products. It’s safe to say there is nothing she doesn’t know about make-up and its application.

The pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencils aren’t for camouflaging huge, dark circles, rather they’re for precise, pinpoint application across smaller areas – the pencil nib is, as the name suggests, tiny, like that of a lip liner – so, don’t be surprised if you need to factor in a bit of trial and error.

A precise skin match is important, here – if you want your skin to look flawless, your pencil shade needs to be the closest possible to your own tone. There are 16 shades to choose from (so far) and each one has a detailed description, such as ‘neutral golden undertone’ or ‘olive undertone’. On the brand’s website, you’ll also find pictures of the pencil colours on different skin tones. Added to that, there is a comparative shade matrix, which will show you your most likely match, based on your foundation choice.

The texture of the pencil is very creamy, despite being waterproof and smudge-proof – it’s built for blending, so, there won’t be any hard sensations as you apply this product.

After blending out as best I could – gently using an eyeshadow brush worked best for me, as I found I was removing the concealer when I attempted blending with just my fingertips – I reapplied in a stippling movement before blending with my brush again.

You can put foundation or tinted moisturiser over the top if you wish – I used a tinted moisturiser and it didn’t disrupt the integrity of the concealer.

In the interest of testing, I tried using this product under my eyes on my dark circles and saw exactly why this pencil is specifically for smaller areas. My under-eye skin is age-appropriately creased, and the formula wasn’t able to provide uniformity. If your skin is very dry, you might struggle with seamless blending anywhere using these micro correcting pencils. I also noted this product was much easier to apply after using my morning moisturiser.

That said, the pencils can be used in so many different ways – to conceal pigmentation, spots or scarring, or to minimise shadowing in places such as the lines that run from your nose to your mouth. You can use the pencil around (not on) the lip line, to deter feathering, or you can opt for a deeper shade than your own skin tone, to create contour on cheeks and noses. If you are the type of person who enjoys attention to detail and showcasing your skin as naturally as possible, this product could be for you.

The verdict: Lisa Eldridge pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencil

It’s very evident Lisa Eldridge’s micro correcting pinpoint concealers come from an MUA background – it’s really nothing like splodging on a dollop of regular liquid concealer and hoping for the best. It may take a bit of time to learn to use this product effectively but, once mastered, it will help you achieve a flawless complexion look, making it a worthy addition to your make-up bag.

