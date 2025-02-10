Medik8 has long been a key player in anti-ageing skincare but I have to come clean and say that, while I love skincare, I’m not looking to turn back time. I want clear, glowing and fresh-looking skin, and I can live happily with expression lines and pigmentation – I truly don’t care that my skin has the characteristics of ageing.

That said, Medik8’s liquid peptides advanced MP serum (£79, Medik8.com) has some mighty claims that I’m happy to put to the short-term test – especially when one of the claims is diminishment of expression lines, such as smile or frown lines, in just 10 minutes.

Like any skincare claiming to make a significant difference to texture and firmness, you’re in it for the long term to reap any significant rewards and that’s why the ‘taster’ 10 minute claim feels so enticing.

Keep reading to find out how well the serum performed during short-term testing.

How I tested

open image in gallery It was very simple to slot in the serum into my routine during testing ( Jane Cunningham/The Independent )

I used the serum over the course of seven days, applying it in the morning and the evening. My usual routine at night, after cleansing with either a balm or a micellar water, is an acid toner followed by a moisturiser, so, it was very simple to slot in the serum before the moisturiser. In the morning, I often don’t do a specific cleanse, so I was able to add the serum before my foundation. In terms of what I was looking for, from reading the ingredient list, I was hoping the serum would give my skin some bounce and extra hydration that’s much needed during the cold winter weather.

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer and author with ample experience and expertise when it comes to reviewing make-up and skincare, including the formulas that work well with mature skin, both on her beauty blog, British Beauty Blogger, and her Instagram page @britbeautyblog, where she has more than 37,000 followers. Previously for IndyBest, Jane has tried and tested H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation, which she hailed as ideal for older skin.