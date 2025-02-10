Jump to content
This serum claims to diminish the look of lines in minutes – but does it?

Medik8’s formula acts as a pathway to collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production

Jane Cunningham
Monday 10 February 2025 07:15 EST
I was hoping to see bounce and extra hydration while testing this product
I was hoping to see bounce and extra hydration while testing this product (Jane Cunningham/iStock/The Independent )

Medik8 has long been a key player in anti-ageing skincare but I have to come clean and say that, while I love skincare, I’m not looking to turn back time. I want clear, glowing and fresh-looking skin, and I can live happily with expression lines and pigmentation – I truly don’t care that my skin has the characteristics of ageing.

That said, Medik8’s liquid peptides advanced MP serum (£79, Medik8.com) has some mighty claims that I’m happy to put to the short-term test – especially when one of the claims is diminishment of expression lines, such as smile or frown lines, in just 10 minutes.

Like any skincare claiming to make a significant difference to texture and firmness, you’re in it for the long term to reap any significant rewards and that’s why the ‘taster’ 10 minute claim feels so enticing.

Keep reading to find out how well the serum performed during short-term testing.

How I tested

It was very simple to slot in the serum into my routine during testing
It was very simple to slot in the serum into my routine during testing (Jane Cunningham/The Independent)

I used the serum over the course of seven days, applying it in the morning and the evening. My usual routine at night, after cleansing with either a balm or a micellar water, is an acid toner followed by a moisturiser, so, it was very simple to slot in the serum before the moisturiser. In the morning, I often don’t do a specific cleanse, so I was able to add the serum before my foundation. In terms of what I was looking for, from reading the ingredient list, I was hoping the serum would give my skin some bounce and extra hydration that’s much needed during the cold winter weather.

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer and author with ample experience and expertise when it comes to reviewing make-up and skincare, including the formulas that work well with mature skin, both on her beauty blog, British Beauty Blogger, and her Instagram page @britbeautyblog, where she has more than 37,000 followers. Previously for IndyBest, Jane has tried and tested H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation, which she hailed as ideal for older skin.

Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP serum

Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP serum IndyBest review
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Notably softer skin after only a few applications
  • Take note
    • Small test groups (with ages unknown) for clinical claims

This serum uses miniproteins in its formula, with two jobs to do: the expression line miniprotein targets expression line depth, while the growth factor miniprotein works on skin structure, using epidermal growth factors (EGF) – aka proteins that stimulate cell growth. This formula is designed to activate the transforming growth factors (TGF) receptors naturally found in your skin – a key trigger for collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production.

Outside of the expression line miniprotein and the growth factor miniprotein content, the other key ingredient to know is the 30 per cent multi peptide complex with 13 skin-smart peptides, including copper peptides and matrixyl 3000, which you might have come across in Boots’s protect and perfect products.

The initial ‘immediate’ test is easy – just wait 10 minutes or so after applying the serum before checking your complexion in the mirror. It’s better if you really take note of your face before using the serum and after – we get so used to seeing our own faces that any nuance can be hard to spot. I feel the results you see will vary wildly depending upon the depth and amount of expression lines you have, because we are all different and at different points of skin ageing.

As a rule, I use very lightweight bases, and achieving a ‘glow through’ is fundamental to being able to skip heavier foundations or powders, and I’m impressed at how quickly the serum has softened the overall look of my complexion.

I’m afraid I’m on the fence as to whether I saw a physical reduction in expression lines, however. Although, I do note my foundation sat beautifully over the serum. Four weeks is the minimum amount of time in which you might see less depth to skin creases – ideally, give it longer before you make a judgement (I'd advise three months) – but users in the clinical trials claimed they saw no new creasing to their skin while using the serum, which I find interesting in terms of age-proofing.

This Medik8 serum is expensive by anyone's standards but, personally, I'd use any moisturiser over the top, as the serum is doing so much skincare heavy lifting, so, it's possible to cut some corners on whatever you plan to use over the top.

  1.  £79 from Medik8.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP serum

I’ve had seven days and nights with Medik8 liquid peptides advanced MP serum and can say that it’s something quite special in terms of giving my skin vibrancy and a velvet touch. My skin is softer, smoother and has that perfect light bounce that’s hard to achieve without a tedious eight-step skincare routine. At this point, there’s no reduction in expression lines but, if that’s what you want, this early stage testing gives me confidence you very well may get it.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best anti-ageing serums

