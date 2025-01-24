The boundaries between high end and high street foundations are ever-shrinking, as budget brands up their game in terms of finish, shade selection and ingredients, but H&M’s foundation has turned out to be the steal I didn’t know existed.

Luxury beauty can offer a relatively affordable entry point to otherwise prohibitively expensive brands and, while high-end skincare, fragrance and make-up will typically use premium ingredients, a good proportion of the cost comes down to marketing and packaging.

Products that focus on affordability, meanwhile, may have more basic formulas but, in terms of wear and feel, you may not be able to tell the difference. So, with that in mind, I snapped up H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation when I saw it in store for £9.99, and I’ve relished putting it to the test, to bring you my honest review.

Foundation fans can easily pay upwards of £50 for their base, so, it’s safe to say discovering a high street formula that works and costs just shy of £10 would be an absolute joy.

H&M has been offering beauty products since 2015, with no particular fanfare, but, in 2023, the retailer opened flagship beauty stores in Norway, followed, last year, by a flagship in the brand’s home country of Sweden. This is a new direction for H&M, and, after testing the retailer’s foundation for myself, it’s clear the brand means business.

How I tested

open image in gallery This is a very fluid formula that can easily be applied with fingertips ( The Independent/Jane Cunningham )

I’ve worn H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation countless times since I bought it. I tested it with some skepticism, initially, applying it to my bare skin with only a light moisturiser underneath. During testing, I was looking for even coverage, ease of blend, hydration and a natural, lightly made-up look. I used a foundation brush to buff the formula but there’s no need to be rigid about that, as this is a very fluid formula that can easily be applied with fingertips, too.

Thanks to years of trying and testing foundation products, I was able to pull my exact match – 5N almond beige – from the shelf. Blendability and even coverage are key points for any foundation, and I wouldn’t expect streaking or heavy chemical scents from any formula these days. Keep scrolling to find out if H&M’s foundation met my strict criteria…

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer, specialising in make-up and skincare that works wonders on mature skin. With a social media following of more than 37,000 on her Instagram page @britbeautyblogger, she reviews a wide range of beauty products. With decades of experience in the industry, she’s a trusted voice for pro-ageing products.