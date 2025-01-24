Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

This foundation is ‘ideal for my older skin’ – and it’s just £9.99

For a hydration boost in your make-up routine, H&M might have exactly what you need

Jane Cunningham
Beauty journalist
Friday 24 January 2025 16:12 EST
The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E
The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E (iStock/The Independent)

The boundaries between high end and high street foundations are ever-shrinking, as budget brands up their game in terms of finish, shade selection and ingredients, but H&M’s foundation has turned out to be the steal I didn’t know existed.

Luxury beauty can offer a relatively affordable entry point to otherwise prohibitively expensive brands and, while high-end skincare, fragrance and make-up will typically use premium ingredients, a good proportion of the cost comes down to marketing and packaging.

Products that focus on affordability, meanwhile, may have more basic formulas but, in terms of wear and feel, you may not be able to tell the difference. So, with that in mind, I snapped up H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation when I saw it in store for £9.99, and I’ve relished putting it to the test, to bring you my honest review.

Foundation fans can easily pay upwards of £50 for their base, so, it’s safe to say discovering a high street formula that works and costs just shy of £10 would be an absolute joy.

H&M has been offering beauty products since 2015, with no particular fanfare, but, in 2023, the retailer opened flagship beauty stores in Norway, followed, last year, by a flagship in the brand’s home country of Sweden. This is a new direction for H&M, and, after testing the retailer’s foundation for myself, it’s clear the brand means business.

Related

How I tested

This is a very fluid formula that can easily be applied with fingertips
This is a very fluid formula that can easily be applied with fingertips (The Independent/Jane Cunningham)

I’ve worn H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation countless times since I bought it. I tested it with some skepticism, initially, applying it to my bare skin with only a light moisturiser underneath. During testing, I was looking for even coverage, ease of blend, hydration and a natural, lightly made-up look. I used a foundation brush to buff the formula but there’s no need to be rigid about that, as this is a very fluid formula that can easily be applied with fingertips, too.

Thanks to years of trying and testing foundation products, I was able to pull my exact match – 5N almond beige – from the shelf. Blendability and even coverage are key points for any foundation, and I wouldn’t expect streaking or heavy chemical scents from any formula these days. Keep scrolling to find out if H&M’s foundation met my strict criteria…

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer, specialising in make-up and skincare that works wonders on mature skin. With a social media following of more than 37,000 on her Instagram page @britbeautyblogger, she reviews a wide range of beauty products. With decades of experience in the industry, she’s a trusted voice for pro-ageing products.

H&M perfect hydrating foundation

H&M foundation review indybest
  • Size: 35ml
  • Shades: 24
  • Why we love it
    • Performs far better than the price suggests it would
    • Satin finish
  • Take note
    • The fluidity could catch you out, so, squeeze gently

This is designed to be used as a lightweight base, which is ideal for my older skin, as the formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, so there is plenty of moisture to keep my complexion hydrated. There’s also SPF 15 included, which is a nice addition but I wouldn’t rely on this alone to protect you from the sun’s damaging rays.

I found the formula to be on the loose side. While this makes for a flattering sheer finish, I’d counsel against using a sponge for application, as it would likely soak up more formula than it transfers onto your face.

I definitely need moisture from a foundation, and this one ticked that box, feeling silky and featherlight on my skin and giving the natural and light, satin finish I was looking for. It’s very easy to blend, too – less pigment means less margin for error, so, I found it quick to apply, without too much attention needed. I wouldn’t expect streaking from any formula these days and, sure enough, the coverage was completely even.

I’m always alert to the smell of a face product, too – cheaper brands can have something of a chemical aroma but H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation smells lightly sweet, like a powder.

In terms of longevity, I did notice some reduction of coverage towards the end of the day but, considering the price, I’d be happy to do a quick reapplication, if needed. It may not exactly be a looker, packaging-wise, but all is forgiven once the formula hits your skin.

  1.  £9 from Hm.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: H&M perfect hydrating foundation

My complexion looked refreshingly natural after applying H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation. In terms of coverage, be prepared for a finish that works with your skin rather than masking it completely. I’d recommend this base for anyone who needs hydration in their foundation and wants low-key tone perfecting with a fresh and light texture. While I have many foundations to pick from on a day-to-day basis, this is the one I am still reaching for first.

For a flawless skin effect, check out our review of The Ordinary’s new anti-ageing serum

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in