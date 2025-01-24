H&M perfect hydrating foundation
- Size: 35ml
- Shades: 24
- Why we love it
- Performs far better than the price suggests it would
- Satin finish
- Take note
- The fluidity could catch you out, so, squeeze gently
This is designed to be used as a lightweight base, which is ideal for my older skin, as the formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, so there is plenty of moisture to keep my complexion hydrated. There’s also SPF 15 included, which is a nice addition but I wouldn’t rely on this alone to protect you from the sun’s damaging rays.
I found the formula to be on the loose side. While this makes for a flattering sheer finish, I’d counsel against using a sponge for application, as it would likely soak up more formula than it transfers onto your face.
I definitely need moisture from a foundation, and this one ticked that box, feeling silky and featherlight on my skin and giving the natural and light, satin finish I was looking for. It’s very easy to blend, too – less pigment means less margin for error, so, I found it quick to apply, without too much attention needed. I wouldn’t expect streaking from any formula these days and, sure enough, the coverage was completely even.
I’m always alert to the smell of a face product, too – cheaper brands can have something of a chemical aroma but H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation smells lightly sweet, like a powder.
In terms of longevity, I did notice some reduction of coverage towards the end of the day but, considering the price, I’d be happy to do a quick reapplication, if needed. It may not exactly be a looker, packaging-wise, but all is forgiven once the formula hits your skin.