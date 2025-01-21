Bobbi Brown has finally launched a Jones Road gel eyeliner – here are my thoughts

Just like the OG Bobbi Brown formula, the Jones Road gel eyeliner is designed to be applied with the brand’s precision pencil brush (£22, Jonesroadbeauty.com). Though having to buy the tool separately is a little annoying (alternatively, you could use a small brush you already own), this application approach has plenty of benefits.

Firstly, you can pick up as much or as little of the gel formula you want, helping you customise the intensity of your look. Additionally, the precise brush helps you get into your lash line for a sharper and more defined effect, but it can equally be used to buff the product out for a diffused look, if you prefer a smoky eye.

<p>The richly pigmented black shade</p> (Daisy Lester)

Jones Road suggests applying the gel liner at both ends of your lash line, before filling out the middle for a seamless line. As for creating a cat eye, the curvature of the pencil brush is the perfect size for achieving a small winged look with just one swipe of the applicator.

The formula glides on effortlessly thanks to the gel consistency, but boasts a finish more adjacent to a kohl pencil. Ideal for those who don’t like the harshness of a liquid eyeliner pen, the Jones Road formula keeps the edges soft but the line sharp. Nine times out of 10, I achieved the perfect cat eye in one fell swoop.

<p>The softer brown Jones Road shade</p> (Daisy Lester)

The difference between Jones Road’s updated formula and the Bobbi Brown original is largely the pigment. The new gel eyeliner is far more opaque for a softer look, which ties into the brand’s commitment to creating natural-looking make-up. While the black is pigmented enough for a bold, dark look, it can be built up as desired, meaning it will still appeal to subtle make-up fans.

The brown hue is sure to be a future Jones Road classic. The rich, cool-toned shade is the perfect everyday alternative to black, adding definition without looking like you’re trying to hard.

<p>The blue shade of Jones Roads' gel eyeliner</p> (Daisy Lester)

Perfect for contrasting neutral eye colours (think brown, grey and hazel), the navy and violet shades are an entry-level choice for those who have been risk-averse to experimenting with colour in the past. The hues have the benefit of making your eyes pop but could still be mistaken for black or brown liner, owing to the hazy pigment.

I’ve always been wary of colourful make-up, favouring black and brown eyeliners and brown eyeshadows, but the violet and navy shades impressed me. They are enhancing rather than distracting, with a cold-tone palette that will certainly convert some millennials onto the gen Z trend.

<p>The violet shade of the gel eyeliner</p> (Daisy Lester )

The gel liner is impressively long-wear, staying put throughout the day with zero smudging. With some liquid eyeliners, I’ll begin the morning with a sharp cat eye and by the afternoon I’ve got a panda eye. But the new Jones Road formula simply doesn’t budge.

My only gripe goes back to the brush. To ensure the best application each time it’s important to regularly wash the applicator (especially if you’re flitting between shades). A quick spray with a cleanser will do the job, but some might prefer the more fuss-free approach of an all-in-one eyeliner pen.